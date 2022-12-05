Hillsdale-affiliated schools: Here we go again

Good morning, friends, this is Tennessean storytelling columnist Brad Schmitt.

A controversy over conservative Michigan-based Hillsdale College erupted here in Tennessee over the summer when its president, Larry Arnn, said at a Williamson County event that teachers were trained "in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country."

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, who was at the event, declined to criticize Arnn's controversial comments at a news conference after they were made public.

The controversy, though, effectively put a stop to Hillsdale-affiliated charter schools making inroads in the state back in September, Tennessean statehouse reporter Melissa Brown said.

Until now.

Melissa reports that charter schools operator American Classical Education confirmed it has submitted letters of intent in five nearby counties, including two that border Nashville.

whole story from Melissa here.

Thank you for reading The Tennessean. Dig into more stories below.