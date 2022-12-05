ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police charge Willingboro man after fatal pedestrian collision in Camden

By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Courier Post
Courier Post
 6 days ago
CAMDEN – Police have charged a Willingboro man in connection with a fatal crash here.

Samad Searles-Bevans, 47, is accused of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, according to the Camden County Police Department.

The victim, identified only as a 64-year-old man, was hit around 7:10 p.m. Thursday at Atlantic Avenue near Broadway, police said.

He was pronounced dead several hours after being taken to a city hospital.

Investigators recovered a U-Haul pickup truck believed to have been involved in the incident.

The charge against Searles-Bevans was announced Monday.

The charge is only an allegation. Searles-Bevans has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

