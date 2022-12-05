ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, FL

Class 1R state championship football preview: Northview vs. Hawthorne

By Jon Santucci, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vaane_0jYOCCyQ00

Class 1R Championship Game

Northview (13-0) vs. Hawthorne (11-0)

When, where: 7 p.m., Saturday, Gene Cox Stadium (Tallahassee)

Northview

Averages: Scoring 42.5 points per game, allowing 14 points per game

Statistical leaders: QB Kaden Odom (Sr., 75-105, 1,367 yards, 15 TDs), RB Jamarkus Jefferson (Sr., 2,345 yards, 43 TDs), WR Wyatt Scruggs (Jr., 17 catches, 316 yards, 6 TDs), DB Luke Bridges (Sr., 108 tackles, 7 TFL)

Postseason: Beat Holmes County 34-26 (regional semifinal), beat Chipley 42-6 (regional final), beat Union County 21-11 (state semifinal)

Signature wins: Blountstown 49-0 (Oct. 7), Bay 41-6 (Nov. 4)

Recruit to watch: OL John Ward. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound guard/defensive tackle is an impact player on both sides of the ball for the Chiefs. Ward is a high motor lineman who is a strong pull blocker in the run game and does a nice job of getting in the backfield on defense. Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Colorado State and East Carolina are among his offers.

Hawthorne

Averages: Scoring 28.7 points per game, allowing 10 points per game

Statistical leaders: QB CJ ingram (So., 63-118, 887 yards, 7 TDs), RB Brian James (Sr., 509 yards, 2 TDs), WR Ga-mon Randall (Sr., 19 catches, 236 yards, 1 TD), LB Tyrique Robinson (Sr., 95 tackles, 11 TFL)

Postseason: Beat Wildwood 33-15 (regional semifinal), beat Pahokee 21-20 (regional final), beat Blountstown 28-0 (state semifinal)

Signature win: Union County 28-21 (Oct. 14)

Recruit to watch: LB/EDGE Jailen Ruth. The senior, who recently decommitted from Washington State, is long at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds and does a great job of getting in the backfield. In the past three seasons, Ruth has 314 tackles, 82 tackles for loss and 48 sacks.

Inside the matchup

Hawthorne, which was the state runner-up in 2020 and 2021, ended the season No. 1 in the FHSAA power rankings in Class 1R while Northview, the 2012 state champion, was No. 3. Hawthorne’s defense has pitched three shutouts in its past five games and only Union County (Class 1R regional champion) and Pahokee (1R regional finalist) scored at least 20 points against the Hornets. Northview has been dominant offensively this season, scoring at least 34 points in each of its first 12 games and has only one game that has been decided by less than nine points.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Hawthorne claims first state football title in program history, beats Northview for 1A-Rural crown, 13-2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Hawthorne Hornets busted out the Swat Team on Saturday to become state champions for the first time. Hawthorne utilized its strengths: A punishing rushing attack and a bone-crushing defense to knock off previously undefeated Northview, 13-2 to earn the Class 1A-Rural state title at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee. The Hornets completed a perfect season at 12-0 and got it done after two straight losses in state finals.
HAWTHORNE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Emory Jones, former Florida QB, reportedly expected to transfer again

Emory Jones will reportedly look for another opportunity. The former Florida quarterback is expected to enter the transfer portal a second time, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Jones transferred to Arizona State for the 2022 season after 4 years with the Gators. The NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver...
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments

OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash. Jerry Kirkpatrick, a self-employed handyman from Ocala, and John Moore, a manager for...
OCALA, FL
995qyk.com

5 Worst Florida Cities For Singles

Tampa Bay has lots of great spots to grab a drink, see a show, enjoy a meal or watch a game. In fact, both Tampa and Orlando ranked in the top 30 for best cities to live in America for singles. Miami came in at #39. But 5 Florida cities came in near the bottom of the rankings, according to Wallet Hub.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville photographer accused of raping minor, impregnating her

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Disclaimer: This story references sexual abuse. Some may find the details included in this story to be graphic in nature. Discretion is advised. A Jacksonville photographer is facing charges of sexual battery and molestation against a victim between 12 to 18 years old, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Father of 6 identified in deadly November shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An anti-violence group on Tuesday night identified a father and husband who was found fatally shot a week ago in Jacksonville’s Longbranch neighborhood. According to Men Against Destruction-Defending Against Drugs and Social-Disorder, known as MAD DADS, James Barron, 37, was shot and killed in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'People are breaking into small businesses and stealing from them:' Owners of local wing joint want to know why their business was targeted by thieves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville family-owned wing joint is wondering why their business was targeted by burglars. The owner of Xtreme Wings Sports Grille says the thief left thousands of dollars in damage at its North Main Street location just weeks before Christmas. Early Tuesday morning, the owner says...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy