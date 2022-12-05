ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Miami Heat: Live updates in opener of five-game homestand

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mn56K_0jYOC8Wl00

Home sweet home.

Memphis Grizzlies players will be sleeping in their own beds the next 12 days during a five-game homestand that begins Monday against the Miami Heat.

The Grizzlies (14-9) have won four of their last five games behind strong play from Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks. The trio has each scored 20 or more points in a game three times in the past five contests.

Monday's game against the Heat (11-12) comes with some important question marks on the injury report.

Steven Adams did not play Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to right hip soreness, but he's not on Monday's injury report. Jackson is out, and he's joined by Desmond Bane and Danny Green. Morant, Jake LaRavia, Ziaire Williams and John Konchar are all listed as doubtful.

Heat star Jimmy Butler returned Friday against the Boston Celtics and led Miami to an overtime win. When Butler is on the floor, the Heat are one of the NBA's elite teams. He's listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game.

Second nights of back-to-backs have been unkind to the Grizzlies so far this season. Memphis is 0-2 on the second leg of back to backs this season.

Follow along for live updates.

GRIZZLIES PODCAST:Why Jaren Jackson Jr. is the key to the Memphis Grizzlies' championship hopes

STEVEN ADAMS:Why the Memphis Grizzlies are fortunate to have Steven Adams against NBA star centers

INJURY REPORT:Jaren Jackson Jr. out, Ja Morant among Grizzlies players doubtful to play against the Heat

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Embiid scores 53, leads 76ers to 131-113 win over Hornets

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 53 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-113 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night. With the home crowd serenading him with MVP! chants, Embiid became the first player in the NBA this season to post two 50-plus point performances, adding Sunday’s performance to a league-best 59-point effort on Nov. 13 against Utah.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Commercial Appeal

Larry Brown leaving Memphis basketball staff 'due to ongoing health concerns'

Hall of Famer Larry Brown has stepped down from his position with Memphis basketball "due to ongoing health concerns," the school announced in a press release Friday. Brown, 82, took what was categorized as a "temporary leave of absence" to address a "minor medical issue" in late October. The legendary figure, who spent last season with the Tigers as an assistant, is the only person to win both an NBA championship and an NCAA title as...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Kendric Davis scores 27 as Memphis basketball takes down No. 11 Auburn

ATLANTA ― Kendric Davis and DeAndre Williams combined for 43 points in Memphis basketball’s 82-73 win over No. 11 Auburn on Saturday at State Farm Arena. The arena, teeming with a predominantly boisterous Auburn crowd for most of the game, was left alone to a largely raucous Memphis contingent in the closing minutes. Auburn closed the gap to as few as eight points with fewer than two minutes left, but the Tigers held on.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy