Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Miami Heat: Live updates in opener of five-game homestand

Home sweet home.

Memphis Grizzlies players will be sleeping in their own beds the next 12 days during a five-game homestand that begins Monday against the Miami Heat.

The Grizzlies (14-9) have won four of their last five games behind strong play from Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks. The trio has each scored 20 or more points in a game three times in the past five contests.

Monday's game against the Heat (11-12) comes with some important question marks on the injury report.

Steven Adams did not play Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to right hip soreness, but he's not on Monday's injury report. Jackson is out, and he's joined by Desmond Bane and Danny Green. Morant, Jake LaRavia, Ziaire Williams and John Konchar are all listed as doubtful.

Heat star Jimmy Butler returned Friday against the Boston Celtics and led Miami to an overtime win. When Butler is on the floor, the Heat are one of the NBA's elite teams. He's listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game.

Second nights of back-to-backs have been unkind to the Grizzlies so far this season. Memphis is 0-2 on the second leg of back to backs this season.

Follow along for live updates.

