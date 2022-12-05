Read full article on original website
City of Kyle staff open for engagement at an open house meeting
KYLE, Texas — On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 12 in the afternoon the city of Kyle had an open house at the Kyle Public Works Building. According to a press release, city staff ran the come and go style event occurred at 520 E. RR 150 and they had four engagement stations. The staff remained available to answer any questions from the community. Those living in the area had the opportunity to tell them what they want to see prioritized in the city's comprehensive plan update in 2030. The Interim City Manager Jerry Hendrix wants the comprehensive plan to reflect the community's vision.
Body found in Lady Bird Lake, APD investigating
A body was found in Lady Bird Lake Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene on South Pleasant Valley Road around 9:44 p.m. A 911 caller found the body east of downtown by Longhorn Dam. The deceased person was an adult, but there is no information yet regarding...
Texas lawmakers hear testimony from law enforcement on fake temporary tags
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is cracking down on counterfeit tags on the roads. Starting on Friday, if you buy a car in Texas, it will come with a much more complex tag to prevent criminals from making fakes. Locally, Travis County constables have been working for years to...
Fire damages restroom at high school in South Austin
A fire damaged a restroom at a high school in South Austin. It happened Friday at Austin ISD's Crockett High School at 5601 Menchaca Road. The Austin Fire Department says the fire was small and no injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation. ALSO | Hays CISD to show...
One person injured in SE Austin rollover crash
One person was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries after a rollover crash near the Circuit of the Americas racetrack Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the intersection of Kellam Road and Elroy Road in southeast Austin just before 10:30 p.m. ALSO | 8 people injured after...
Teen seriously injured in auto-pedestrian collision in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager was left seriously injured following an auto-pedestrian crash in South Austin Friday night. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted saying the incident happened at the intersection of W. William Cannon Drive and West Gate Blvd at around 7:11 p.m. ATCEMS transported the teenager to Dell Children's...
Leander ISD celebrates SRO appreciation week, district expresses support
AUSTIN, Texas — During an appreciation week, Leander ISD recognized and served campuses in their area. They supported citizens, administrators, staff and students with holiday cheer and encouragement. Administrators, staff and students at the Pleasant Hill Elementary, Rouse High School, Leander High School, and Glenn High School campuses reciprocated the support.
One person taken into custody after Round Rock SWAT incident
One person was taken into custody Saturday morning after a SWAT situation at a Round Rock apartment complex. The Round Rock Police SWAT team and negotiator officers responded to the barricaded subject incident at Rock 35 Apartments located at 1500 South I-35. ALSO | Kyle PD responds to reported threat...
Police identify man killed in E Austin motorcycle crash Tuesday
The Austin Police Department identified a man who died in a motorcycle-vehicle crash in east Austin Tuesday. Officers responded to the crash in the 300 block of Airport Boulevard around 5:35 p.m. Police said a sedan was traveling north in the outside lane when the motorcycle, driven by 56-year-old Ernest...
Grimaldi's at Domain NORTHSIDE offers NYC pizza without leaving the city limits
Authentic down to the water they use, Grimaldi's at Domain NORTHSIDE is the closest you can get to a New York pizza without actually visiting Manhattan. Hector Godinez from Grimaldi's is here to tell us more about what sets Grimaldi's apart and how they can help you celebrate the holiday season.
Hays CISD to show students surveillance video of teen fentanyl overdose
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Next week, students in Hays CISD will see the real-time fentanyl overdose of a teenager captured by the district's surveillance cameras. The video is the latest component of the district's Fighting Fentanyl campaign. The four-and-a-half-minute video shows two teenagers pulling up to a parking lot...
8 people injured after car crashed into Round Rock restaurant
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and six have minor injuries after a car crashed into Gino's Italian Restaurant in Round Rock on Saturday. Round Rock police responded to the crash located at 1701 S. Mays St. It happened just...
Austin mayoral candidates get out the vote on last day of early voting
Friday marked the end of the early voting period in the December runoff election. Austin voters are choosing a new mayor and three city council members, although turnout remained in the single digit percentage. Mayoral candidate Celia Israel stopped at the UT campus on the last day of the early...
The Equality Alliance gives away $200,000 to Austin LGBTQ+ groups
This week, The Equality Alliance (T.E.A.) gave $200,000 to four Austin-based LBGTQ+ groups at the rainbow crosswalks at 4th and Colorado. Out Youth, allgo, Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT), and Kind Clinic each received $50,000 checks from the non-profit. The Equality Alliance was able to make the donation thanks...
17-year-old charged with murder for fatal 6th Street shooting
A 17-year-old is facing a felony murder charged for a fatal shooting early Wednesday in Downtown Austin. It happened in the 400 block of East 6th Street, just west of I-35. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a shooting in the area at around 2 a.m. When they arrived they found 32-year-old Sheldon Polk unresponsive on the ground. He died at the scene.
Grinch sentenced to serve community service hours spreading holiday cheer in Kyle
The Kyle City Council reinforced the Grinch’s community service sentence Tuesday and said he is required to spread holiday cheer at an upcoming event. The Kyle Police Department arrested the Grinch on Nov. 23 after luring him to the Krug Activity Center with a fabricated Naughty or Nice List.
Round Rock first responders help deliver baby boy
The Round Rock Fire Department responded to a call on Monday that ended with the birth of a baby boy. A call came in reporting a woman was in labor. Crews arrived on scene and the woman gave birth within 10 minutes. The baby’s father arrived home just in time...
Weekend happenings with Good Party ATX that give back to our community!
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and Sarah Wolf from Good Party ATX is here with a rundown of festive events that give back. Plus she has a special friend for us to meet -- Henna from Austin Animal Center!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and...
Winter solstice celebration held at Pease Park
AUSTIN, Texas — A winter festival at Kingsbury Commons celebrated the holidays with an event called the Southern Lights at the Pease Park Conservancy. It is a family-friendly event held on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. with free family pictures for attendees to take with Pax the Winter Squirrel Elf. The Tudor Cottage and Terrace will transform into the SnoRide, SnoHill for Austinites of all ages to slide down using snow tubes.
12 Dogs of Christmas looking for homes this holiday season
In an attempt to help dogs find homes this holiday season, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter created a 12 Dogs of Christmas list. One of the 12, a dog named Marvin, found a foster home. Another one, Mr. P., found his forever home. Ten dogs still need homes before...
