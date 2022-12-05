ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi woman found dead in Crews Street home identified; man arrested

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 6 days ago
A man was arrested and charged with murder after police found the body of a 46-year-old woman inside of her central Corpus Christi home on Friday.

Police arrested 62-year-old Hector Davila on suspicion of murder and violation of parole. His bond was set at $1 million.

Around 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 2, police were dispatched to a residence at the 2400 block of Crews Street for a welfare concern, according to a news release. Family members of 46-year-old Melissa Hernandez told police they had not heard from her in several days and attempts to contact her were unsuccessful.

Officers communicated with family members and the suspect, who allegedly would not allow officers to conduct a welfare check.

Police believed Hernandez was in danger and obtained a search warrant for the home. When they entered, the discovered the body of a woman, whom the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office identified as Hernandez. Her cause of death was not released.

