Interstate Warehousing breaks ground on new facility in Kingman￼
KINGMAN – Interstate Warehousing, one of the largest refrigerated warehouse companies in the world, held a groundbreaking ceremony today, announcing that its network of facilities is growing again. Construction will begin soon on the newest IWI facility on a 92-acre site in Kingman, Arizona. “Over the years, we have...
Free Residential Household Hazardous Waste Event￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Republic Services will be hosting a Free Residential Household Hazardous Waste event on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event will take place at Fire Station Two, located at 2065 N Kiowa Blvd., Lake Havasu City, AZ. Please access Fire Station Two by utilizing College Dr., signs will be posted in the vicinity to assist residents with drop off. We would like to encourage all residents to take advantage of this opportunity to dispose of hazardous items from your home.
Holy Spirit Episcopal welcomes all people￼
“People know when they come into this house they’re blessed and welcome, no matter what,” said homeowner Roberta Miklos as she and her husband, David, hosted a house blessing by the Rev. Lionel Starkes of Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 580 Hancock Rd., Bullhead City. The couple have been...
Pavement maintenance on US 93 north of Kingman scheduled Dec. 12 to Jan. 12
Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan for delays. The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists traveling on US 93 north of Kingman to plan for lane restrictions and brief travel delays while crews perform pavement maintenance on the roadway. The daytime work will occur from 6 a.m. to...
Sammeli named Kingman Council vice-mayor￼
KINGMAN – The changing of the guard of elected officers at the December 6 Kingman City Council meeting included the selection of a new Vice Mayor. Council member Cherish Sammeli agreed when nominated by Councilor Keith Walker. “I will accept the nomination,” Sammeli said. “It would be my pleasure...
Six-vehicle collision in Lake Havasu City
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A wayward Peterbilt tractor trailer rig crashed into five other vehicles in Lake Havasu City at about 1:10 p.m. Thursday, December 8. A Police Department news release said the truck was northbound on Highway 95 and struck the northbound vehicles just south of the Oro Grande Boulevard intersection.
