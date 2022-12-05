Read full article on original website
Ribbon cutting held for smart poles in downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The City of Johnson City welcomes enhanced technology at Founders Park. We’re excited for it to be a part of an incredible city and it to be a part of Founders park, especially during this time of the year with the Christmas trees up," Cathy Ball said.
Historical marker of influential figure unveiled in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A marker was unveiled Sunday for 1900's suffragist, Eliza Shaut White in Johnson City. This marker is really bringing out the history of something we didn't know about that occurred here in Johnson City," Johnson City Commissioner, Jenny Brock said. Brock says the local...
Boil water notice issued for St. Charles area of Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A boil water notice has been issued for the St. Charles area of Lee County, according to officials. The Lee County Public Service Authority said a break occurred during construction work on Thursday evening. For more information, click here.
Tri-Cities Airport holds legislative breakfast for community leaders
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tri-Cities Airport invited local lawmakers and other community leaders to come out and learn more about the airport. Airport Executive Director, Gene Cossey gave a presentation of the inner workings of the airport and its economic impact. The group then went on a tour.
Former mayor of Bluff City, Richard Bowling passes away
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The former mayor of Bluff City, Richard Bowling passed away on Friday evening, according to current Mayor, Jeff Broyles. Mayor Broyles says Bowling passed quietly on Friday evening calling him, “The epitome of a public servant, a strong and faithful Christian and model American.”
Woman arrested for attempting to cut person with knife in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was arrested for attempting to cut a person with a knife following a domestic dispute in Johnson City Saturday, police say. Authorities say it happened at approximately 3:00 p.m. According to authorities, Brittany Fitzgerald and the victim were in a relationship and...
Founder of Clear Creek Golf Course honored with PGA's Distinguished Career Award
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A longtime staple in the Tri-Cities golf community received a prestigious award on Saturday night. Luther Minor received the Distinguished Career Award from the PGA of America's Tri-Cities Chapter. The award recognizes someone who's had an outstanding career as a PGA Professional based on service...
Woman charged with malicious wounding in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A woman has been charged with a malicious wounding that took place in Abingdon early Friday morning, according to authorities. Police say the incident occurred on Shelton Drive in Abingdon, Va. early on Friday morning. Sierra Gobble, 28, was taken into custody after a man...
Over 40 people indicted by Lee County Grand Jury in major drug roundup
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Over 40 defendants have been indicted by a Lee County Grand Jury in a major drug roundup. This comes after a nearly year-long investigation. Cleaning up the streets in Lee County, that was the goal of the roundup, which took place Friday. "These are...
Bristol stores share most popular holiday gifts this season
BRISTOL, (WCYB) — It's the most busiest time of the year for shoppers who are looking for holiday gifts. Shopping for Christmas gifts for children, grandchildren, relatives, and each other," customers Danny and Paula Sims said. News 5 visited multiple businesses and asked what their most popular gifts are...
Sullivan Heights teacher charged with false reports suspended without pay
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Sullivan Heights Middle School teacher who was charged with false reports earlier this week has been suspended without pay, according to Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. Rafalowski confirmed Harold Dalton's suspension Friday. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office previously said Dalton made...
Police: Man arrested after shooting leaves one dead in Bristol
(WCYB) — Update: A man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after a shooting left one person dead and another injured in Bristol on December 8, according to authorities. Police say Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, has been charged with first degree murder and malicious wounding. He...
Man arrested after stealing from Johnson City Walmart
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was arrested after he shoplifted at a Johnson City Walmart Friday night, police say. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday at the Browns Mill Rd Walmart in Johnson City. Police say Donald Arp was observed taking merchandise from packaging and concealing...
Kingsport Police Department searching for missing 12-year-old girl
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. Amaya Rochelle Haywood was reported missing on Thursday, according to police. She was last seen in the 1000 block of University Boulevard. Haywood is about 5 feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She...
Morehead State wins 61-57 over East Tennessee State
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Alex Gross scored 13 points as Morehead State beat East Tennessee State 61-57 on Sunday. Gross had eight rebounds for the Eagles (5-5). Drew Thelwell was 4 of 8 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to add nine points. Jake Wolfe recorded nine points and finished 4 of 6 from the field. Drew Thelwell and Mark Freeman also had nine each.
Bowling Green snaps ETSU win streak
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The ETSU women's basketball team lost to Bowling Green on Sunday afternoon 82-64. The loss snaps ETSU's four-game winning streak. The Falcons jumped on ETSU early in the game, snatching an 11-2 lead in the first quarter while shooting more than 50% from the floor.
ETSU women's basketball ready for matchup against Bowling Green
After a week off due to Finals Week, the ETSU women's basketball team returns to action Sunday against Bowling Green. The Bucs look to continue their hot start, entering Sunday's matchup winners of four-straight. ETSU is playing at a high-level thanks to their defense. The Bucs are holding opponents to...
