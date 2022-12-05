Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Celebration of Life for Garvin Roberson held at North Side Gymnasium
Saturday the Elkhart community honored Garvin Roberson, the brother of Mayor Rod Roberson, at his Celebration of Life. According to Michigan State Police, Garvin was found dead last week inside his SUV, submerged in water. The celebration was held inside the gymnasium of North Side Middle School in Elkhart. People...
22 WSBT
Light display returns to Fernwood Botanical Garden, successful holiday season so far
The lights are back at The Fernwood Botanical Garden. The display made its return last year after a 13-year hiatus, and the garden says it had a great turn out. The trail was even extended this year. "It's beautiful. the colors are so beautiful," said Linda Sprague, who was visiting...
22 WSBT
Cr8-UR-Canvas hosts Christmas Open House with lots of crafts
Lots of fun crafts to be made at this year's Christmas Open House at Cr8-UR-Canvas. Located at 105 S. Main Street in Bourbon, people can paint ceramics like a gnome and/or a sled. And find other holiday home decor. The event runs from 10-8 p.m. Saturday, December 10. To see...
22 WSBT
Green Thumb December 10th 2022: Sports Decor
Join Greg Leyes as he shows off some of Ginger Valley's selection of sports decorations, so you can show off your dedication to your favorite team!. Green Thumb on WSBT22 is sponsored by Ginger Valley Garden Center. Visit them at 15065 St. Rd. 23 Granger, IN 46530. Hours:. Mon-Fri: 9am-6pm.
22 WSBT
Commissioners: Hunting not allowed in Portage Manor Woods or county owned land
Illegal hunting has gotten the attention of some St. Joseph County leaders. Commissioners voiced their concerns after hunters were caught in the Portage Manor Woods. That's the woods near Boland Drive and Portage Avenue in South Bend. Hunting on County-owned land is not allowed, especially within city limits. “Again, it's...
22 WSBT
Early bowl practices aimed at developing, Irish easing into South Carolina prep
The countdown to the Gator Bowl is on. On Dec. 30, Notre Dame meets South Carolina in Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Stadium. With TE Michael Mayer and DE Isaiah Foskey heading to the NFL, the Irish are tasked with replacing two captains:. Mayer. the all-time leader among Notre Dame tight ends...
22 WSBT
Familiar face in Friday's performance of "The Nutcracker"
If you were ever wondering if spending time with WSBT was a magical experience, take a look at this!. Our very own Bob Montgomery debuted as the "Wizard" in tonight's performance of The Nutcracker at the Morris Performing Arts Center. He is very regal in his long, two-story robe, conducting...
22 WSBT
Stevensville Papa Johns will reopen with new owner
A week after closing its doors... Papa Johns will re-open with a new owner. Bajco Group purchased the store in Stevensville. The group is an Ohio-based franchisee that owns over 190 Papa Johns Stores. The previous owner blamed the closure on not enough workers and reduced hours. The franchise was...
22 WSBT
Notre Dame celebrates John Shumate, Irish defense lacks as Marquette controls Irish, 79-64
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — John Shumate joins an elite club. The former Irish player and coach became the tenth member inducted into the Notre Dame Basketball Ring of Honor. A two-time, All-American player, Shumate averaged 22.6 points and 11.5 rebounds in his career. Shumate is also known for grabbing the winning rebound that snapped UCLA's, three-year, 88-game win streak in 1974.
22 WSBT
Gator Bowl Quarterback Plan TBD for Notre Dame
In just under three weeks, Notre Dame will hit the field in Jacksonville, to take on South Carolina in the 2022 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. That much we know, but what we don't know just yet is what the quarterback situation will be for the Irish. There are two candidates available...
22 WSBT
#5 Irish Roll Past Merrimack 108-44
Notre Dame lead the entire time of their contest with Merrimack, winning in dominant fashion 108-44 Saturday. It was a team effort to say the least; not only did every healthy member of head coach Niele Ivey's team make an appearance in the game, each player scored at least one point.
22 WSBT
Man arrested following deadly police pursuit in 2020
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — The man blamed for a Mishawaka Police chase that ended in tragedy is now in police custody. The pursuit happened in 2020 and resulted in the deaths of two teenagers. Court documents say Jesse Lottie was allegedly speeding off after a robbery. This is the...
