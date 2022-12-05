ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mohave Daily News

Ground broken on cold storage facility

KINGMAN — Ground was broken earlier this week on a new refrigerated warehouse to be built in Kingman, a project hailed as an expansion of Mohave County's economy and workforce. Interstate Warehousing personnel were joined by state and local officials on Tuesday to celebrate Phase I of a construction...
KINGMAN, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Nice striper coaxed from lake

BULLHEAD CITY — The striper bite seems to be picking up a bit at Lake Mohave. That's the word from Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. And, of course, he provided photographic evidence to support that assertion. "Megan Willson was on their boat while trolling in...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Fox5 KVVU

Could Bullhead City become the next Hollywood?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New tax breaks in Arizona for film productions go into effect in January and a state agency, Arizona Film and Digital Media, is pushing the entire state as a film destination, a cheaper option than neighboring California. Tuesday, their focus was Bullhead City. “We have...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
lasvegastribune.net

Clark County Wetlands Park has Begun the Las Vegas Wash and Monson Channel Trash

Clark County Wetlands Park has Begun the Las Vegas Wash and Monson Channel Trash Removal Projects. Clark County and crews, with a local contracted junk removal company, have started a cleanup project in the Wetlands Park along the Las Vegas Wash Channel just upstream of the large Big Weir Pedestrian Bridge on the northeast side of the Nature Preserve. Work is expected to run into next week and will include the use of heavy equipment along with hand crews that will work to remove trash in areas along the Las Vegas Wash.
Mohave Daily News

Wreck knocks out traffic lights at busy intersection

BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police still are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident Thursday night that left one of the city's busiest intersections without electronic traffic control. No injuries were reported in the two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Highway 95 and Mohave...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Pavement maintenance on US 93 north of Kingman scheduled Dec. 12 to Jan. 12

Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan for delays. The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists traveling on US 93 north of Kingman to plan for lane restrictions and brief travel delays while crews perform pavement maintenance on the roadway. The daytime work will occur from 6 a.m. to...
KINGMAN, AZ
Carscoops

What It Took To Create The New Las Vegas Formula 1 Track

Formula 1 will be going to Las Vegas next year for the first time since 1982. In the four decades that have passed, a lot has changed, both in the sport of F1 and in the city of Las Vegas. So what does it take to build a Grand Prix circuit surrounding of some of the biggest hotels on earth?
LAS VEGAS, NV
SignalsAZ

Lake Havasu PD Conducts Holiday Traffic and DUI Enforcement

The Lake Havasu City Police Department will be conducting traffic and DUI enforcement details for the entire month of December until January 1, 2023, to increase street safety through the holiday season. Officers will provide enhanced traffic and DUI enforcement during this time from a grant awarded by the Arizona...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Suspect arrested in Dolan Springs homicide￼

DOLAN SPRINGS – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in the recent murder of a White Hills resident in the nearby community of Dolan Springs. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said Nevada authorities arrested Felipe Santaolalli, 46, in Las Vegas on Monday, December 5. The Las...
DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Crash involving a semi truck along westbound Interstate 40 just east of the California Agricultural Inspection Station.

Sources: California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (Information) Needles, California: A crash involving a semi truck has occurred along westbound Interstate 40 just east of the California Agricultural Inspection Station. The crash was reported at 10:57 a.m. PT on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 involving a white...
NEEDLES, CA
Mohave Daily News

City seeks liquor license for Bullhead Belle

BULLHEAD CITY — In-depth discussion was had during the Bullhead City Council meeting Tuesday night about whether to seek a Series 5 Liquor License for the Bullhead Belle, a boat donated to the city earlier in the year. Formerly known as the Celebration, the 65-foot, 112-passenger vessel is the...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy