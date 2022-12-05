Read full article on original website
Mohave Daily News
Ground broken on cold storage facility
KINGMAN — Ground was broken earlier this week on a new refrigerated warehouse to be built in Kingman, a project hailed as an expansion of Mohave County's economy and workforce. Interstate Warehousing personnel were joined by state and local officials on Tuesday to celebrate Phase I of a construction...
Fox5 KVVU
Minor traffic tickets decriminalized, outstanding warrants cancelled in Nevada on Jan. 1
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A big change coming to Nevada when it comes to traffic tickets for minor offenses. Starting January 1, 2023, they will no longer be criminalized meaning people will no longer be taken to jail for not paying. All pending warrants on minor traffic violations will be canceled.
Mohave Daily News
Nice striper coaxed from lake
BULLHEAD CITY — The striper bite seems to be picking up a bit at Lake Mohave. That's the word from Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. And, of course, he provided photographic evidence to support that assertion. "Megan Willson was on their boat while trolling in...
City officials set to host traffic ticket workshops ahead of new law
Beginning in 2023, anyone who receives traffic violations such as driving with broken tail lights or driving with people in the back of a pickup truck can be ticketed.
Fox5 KVVU
Could Bullhead City become the next Hollywood?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New tax breaks in Arizona for film productions go into effect in January and a state agency, Arizona Film and Digital Media, is pushing the entire state as a film destination, a cheaper option than neighboring California. Tuesday, their focus was Bullhead City. “We have...
Henderson might buy Fiesta Casino site for $32 million
Henderson City Council is set to make a decision on whether or not to buy the land where the now-closed Fiesta Casino and Hotel.
Organized crime suspects allegedly steal thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from Utah gas stations
A Las Vegas man has been arrested following the theft of thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from Utah gas stations in what police believe was committed as an organized crime.
lasvegastribune.net
Clark County Wetlands Park has Begun the Las Vegas Wash and Monson Channel Trash
Clark County Wetlands Park has Begun the Las Vegas Wash and Monson Channel Trash Removal Projects. Clark County and crews, with a local contracted junk removal company, have started a cleanup project in the Wetlands Park along the Las Vegas Wash Channel just upstream of the large Big Weir Pedestrian Bridge on the northeast side of the Nature Preserve. Work is expected to run into next week and will include the use of heavy equipment along with hand crews that will work to remove trash in areas along the Las Vegas Wash.
Mohave Daily News
Wreck knocks out traffic lights at busy intersection
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police still are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident Thursday night that left one of the city's busiest intersections without electronic traffic control. No injuries were reported in the two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Highway 95 and Mohave...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pavement maintenance on US 93 north of Kingman scheduled Dec. 12 to Jan. 12
Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan for delays. The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists traveling on US 93 north of Kingman to plan for lane restrictions and brief travel delays while crews perform pavement maintenance on the roadway. The daytime work will occur from 6 a.m. to...
Carscoops
What It Took To Create The New Las Vegas Formula 1 Track
Formula 1 will be going to Las Vegas next year for the first time since 1982. In the four decades that have passed, a lot has changed, both in the sport of F1 and in the city of Las Vegas. So what does it take to build a Grand Prix circuit surrounding of some of the biggest hotels on earth?
SignalsAZ
Lake Havasu PD Conducts Holiday Traffic and DUI Enforcement
The Lake Havasu City Police Department will be conducting traffic and DUI enforcement details for the entire month of December until January 1, 2023, to increase street safety through the holiday season. Officers will provide enhanced traffic and DUI enforcement during this time from a grant awarded by the Arizona...
What Coach Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Arizona
Indiana coach Mike Woodson thought Saturday's game was won by Arizona's Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis in the paint. Here's what Woodson said after Indiana's 89-75 loss in Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
Mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas valley neighborhood euthanized
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities say a mountain lion has been captured and euthanized after it was spotted in a northwest Las Vegas valley neighborhood Tuesday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report of the sighting around 8:52 p.m. near Farm Road and Grand Canyon Drive.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Suspect arrested in Dolan Springs homicide￼
DOLAN SPRINGS – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in the recent murder of a White Hills resident in the nearby community of Dolan Springs. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said Nevada authorities arrested Felipe Santaolalli, 46, in Las Vegas on Monday, December 5. The Las...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: Crash involving a semi truck along westbound Interstate 40 just east of the California Agricultural Inspection Station.
Sources: California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (Information) Needles, California: A crash involving a semi truck has occurred along westbound Interstate 40 just east of the California Agricultural Inspection Station. The crash was reported at 10:57 a.m. PT on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 involving a white...
Las Vegas liquor store CEO was drunk before fatal crash, troopers say
The CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor, who died in a fatal crash last year, was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Former Las Vegas councilwoman Fiore seeks to fill vacancy on Pahrump court, county says
NWS: Winter storm warning issued for Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon
A winter storm warning has been issued by NWS for the Spring Mountain area, near Sheep Range, and Red Rock Canyon on Saturday afternoon.
Mohave Daily News
City seeks liquor license for Bullhead Belle
BULLHEAD CITY — In-depth discussion was had during the Bullhead City Council meeting Tuesday night about whether to seek a Series 5 Liquor License for the Bullhead Belle, a boat donated to the city earlier in the year. Formerly known as the Celebration, the 65-foot, 112-passenger vessel is the...
