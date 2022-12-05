Clark County Wetlands Park has Begun the Las Vegas Wash and Monson Channel Trash Removal Projects. Clark County and crews, with a local contracted junk removal company, have started a cleanup project in the Wetlands Park along the Las Vegas Wash Channel just upstream of the large Big Weir Pedestrian Bridge on the northeast side of the Nature Preserve. Work is expected to run into next week and will include the use of heavy equipment along with hand crews that will work to remove trash in areas along the Las Vegas Wash.

2 DAYS AGO