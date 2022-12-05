Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
Kristin Mink hopes to change more than history as MoCo’s first Asian County Council member
With a background as an educator and activist, Kristin Mink can now add the title of history maker to her background as Montgomery County’s first Asian councilmember. Mink, 37, a Democrat and former teacher from the Four Corners area of Silver Spring was elected to represent the newly created District 5. Mink defeated Republican Kate Woody, 73, of Fairland by over 60% of the votes in the Nov. 8 general election.
bethesdamagazine.com
Former state’s attorney candidate eyeing vacant District 14 delegate seat in Annapolis
Bernice Mireku-North, who finished second in a four-candidate race in the Democratic primary for the county’s state’s attorney earlier this year, is now running again — this time, to fill a vacancy in the House of Delegates’ 14th District. The seat will be vacated by Eric...
bethesdamagazine.com
Opinion: The MCPS school calendar is too chaotic
When a plane crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg at the end of Thanksgiving weekend, parents braced for the message that came hours later from MCPS: schools would be closed on November 28. It was the sixth consecutive day of no school. Perhaps even more astonishing, it was the eighth weekday in November with less than a full day of school:
bethesdamagazine.com
Parks manager lauded for role in Gaithersburg plane crash response
A longtime manager in the county’s Parks Department was recognized for his actions in responding to a plane crash in Gaithersburg last month. Tom Baker, who has worked as a parks manager for over 18 years and manages 29 parks in the Rock Creek region of the county, was honored at a Planning Board meeting on Dec. 8, according to a news release.
bethesdamagazine.com
Amazon commits $24 million to affordable housing in North Bethesda
This story was updated at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 10, 2022, to include comments from County Council Member Kate Stewart. Amazon has committed $24 million to fun 122 new affordable homes in North Bethesda, as part of Strathmore Square, according to news reports. Strathmore Square, by Fivesquares Development and Aimco, is...
bethesdamagazine.com
Police: Silver Spring student accidentally shoots classmate with BB gun
A seventh-grade student at Silver Spring International Middle School accidentally discharged a BB gun while showing it to her friend Thursday, according to Montgomery County Public Schools. The victim was struck in the upper right thigh by the BB gun, and inspection by the school nurse found the student was...
bethesdamagazine.com
Rockville resident decks his lawn with over 60 Christmas themed inflatables
In the early 2000s, Bob Elliott bought an elaborate Christmas-themed inflatable carousel. That purchase would mark the start of an annual tradition for the Rockville resident and his family of displaying a wide array of Christmas-themed inflatables in their front and side lawn. Each year, as people are out shopping...
bethesdamagazine.com
Police find decomposing pregnant woman’s body in Silver Spring murder suspect’s apartment
Montgomery County police officers discovered the decomposed body of a woman at the residence of a Silver Spring man charged for a fatal shooting of a gas station worker, police said Friday. Torrey Moore, 31, of Silver Spring was charged in the homicide of gas station worker Alayew Wondimu, 61,...
