thestandardnewspaper.online
Six-vehicle collision in Lake Havasu City
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A wayward Peterbilt tractor trailer rig crashed into five other vehicles in Lake Havasu City at about 1:10 p.m. Thursday, December 8. A Police Department news release said the truck was northbound on Highway 95 and struck the northbound vehicles just south of the Oro Grande Boulevard intersection.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: Crash involving a semi truck along westbound Interstate 40 just east of the California Agricultural Inspection Station.
Sources: California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (Information) Needles, California: A crash involving a semi truck has occurred along westbound Interstate 40 just east of the California Agricultural Inspection Station. The crash was reported at 10:57 a.m. PT on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 involving a white...
SignalsAZ
Lake Havasu PD Conducts Holiday Traffic and DUI Enforcement
The Lake Havasu City Police Department will be conducting traffic and DUI enforcement details for the entire month of December until January 1, 2023, to increase street safety through the holiday season. Officers will provide enhanced traffic and DUI enforcement during this time from a grant awarded by the Arizona...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pavement maintenance on US 93 north of Kingman scheduled Dec. 12 to Jan. 12
Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan for delays. The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists traveling on US 93 north of Kingman to plan for lane restrictions and brief travel delays while crews perform pavement maintenance on the roadway. The daytime work will occur from 6 a.m. to...
Mohave Daily News
Ground broken on cold storage facility
KINGMAN — Ground was broken earlier this week on a new refrigerated warehouse to be built in Kingman, a project hailed as an expansion of Mohave County's economy and workforce. Interstate Warehousing personnel were joined by state and local officials on Tuesday to celebrate Phase I of a construction...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Free Residential Household Hazardous Waste Event￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Republic Services will be hosting a Free Residential Household Hazardous Waste event on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event will take place at Fire Station Two, located at 2065 N Kiowa Blvd., Lake Havasu City, AZ. Please access Fire Station Two by utilizing College Dr., signs will be posted in the vicinity to assist residents with drop off. We would like to encourage all residents to take advantage of this opportunity to dispose of hazardous items from your home.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Suspect arrested in Dolan Springs homicide￼
DOLAN SPRINGS – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in the recent murder of a White Hills resident in the nearby community of Dolan Springs. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said Nevada authorities arrested Felipe Santaolalli, 46, in Las Vegas on Monday, December 5. The Las...
Mohave Daily News
Nice striper coaxed from lake
BULLHEAD CITY — The striper bite seems to be picking up a bit at Lake Mohave. That's the word from Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. And, of course, he provided photographic evidence to support that assertion. "Megan Willson was on their boat while trolling in...
East Valley Tribune
3 Arizona counties may sue feds over QC water deal
Queen Creek Town Council has given final approval to the transfer of a $27-million purchase of Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that could provide 2,033-acre feet of water a year – enough to meet the average annual water consumption by more than 7,100 households. But in...
news3lv.com
Investigating underway for suspected homicide in Mohave County
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are investigating a suspected homicide. On Sunday at 11:36 a.m., deputies responded to a call of human remains in a remote desert area in Yucca near Alamo Road and Boriana Mine Road. The reporting party advised he had been...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man arrested in connection with Mohave County homicide
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was arrested in connection with a homicide in Mohave County. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Felipe Santaolalla, 46, from Las Vegas was arrested in connection with a homicide investigation from Nov. 30 in the 15000 block of N. Holly Drive in Dolan Springs. Santaolalla was arrested Dec. 5 by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Mohave Daily News
City seeks liquor license for Bullhead Belle
BULLHEAD CITY — In-depth discussion was had during the Bullhead City Council meeting Tuesday night about whether to seek a Series 5 Liquor License for the Bullhead Belle, a boat donated to the city earlier in the year. Formerly known as the Celebration, the 65-foot, 112-passenger vessel is the...
Mohave Daily News
Murder trial for former Kingman man begins
KINGMAN — The trial of a former Kingman man accused of killing of an elderly woman 15 years ago began Wednesday. Edwardo Serrato III, 53, is charged with first-degree murder, burglary, theft, vehicle theft, arson of a occupied structure and attempted arson. He is being held on a $1...
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: Come to Set Free of Needles’ Winter Wonderland 2022 beginning during the evening Friday until evening Christmas Eve Saturday.
Source: Set Free of Needles (Information) Needles, California: Set Free of Needles will be having their Winter Wonderland 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. PT beginning on Friday, December 16th, 2022 until Christmas Eve on Saturday, December 24th, 2022 at their church located at 404 F Street. Set Free...
8newsnow.com
Human remains wrapped in tarp found in Arizona desert
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Human remains were discovered in a remote desert area in Yucca, roughly two hours outside of Las Vegas. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is investigating the discovery as a homicide. On Sunday, Dec. 4, MCSO deputies responded to a call from someone who had...
Las Vegas man arrested for allegedly killing ‘acquaintance’ in Arizona
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police arrested a Las Vegas man Monday in connection with the death of an Arizona man he knew, according to officials. Felipe Santaolalla, 46, was identified as the suspect by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives on Dec. 2 and found by Metro police days later. The victim, […]
azcommerce.com
Interstate Warehousing Breaks Ground On New Facility In Kingman
KINGMAN, AZ (December 7, 2022) — Interstate Warehousing, one of the largest refrigerated warehouse companies in the world, held a groundbreaking ceremony today in Kingman, Arizona, announcing that its network of facilities is growing again. Construction will begin soon on the newest IWI facility on a 92-acre site in Kingman.
Fox5 KVVU
Could Bullhead City become the next Hollywood?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New tax breaks in Arizona for film productions go into effect in January and a state agency, Arizona Film and Digital Media, is pushing the entire state as a film destination, a cheaper option than neighboring California. Tuesday, their focus was Bullhead City. “We have...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Sammeli named Kingman Council vice-mayor￼
KINGMAN – The changing of the guard of elected officers at the December 6 Kingman City Council meeting included the selection of a new Vice Mayor. Council member Cherish Sammeli agreed when nominated by Councilor Keith Walker. “I will accept the nomination,” Sammeli said. “It would be my pleasure...
