12 juveniles, 1 with knife, involved in fight in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON)– Twelve juveniles were reported to be involved in a physical altercation on Sunday, December 4 at 2:31 p.m., according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) deputies who responded to the incident. Deputies responded to the area of Correas Street and Church Street in Half Moon Bay where, prior to their […]
Catalytic converter thieves busted at Fairfield traffic stop
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after a catalytic converter theft Wednesday morning, the Fairfield Police Department (FPD) announced in a Facebook post. A Fairfield PD officer near North Texas Street and Pacific Avenue saw a car with expired tags going westbound on the latter street. The driver, 31-year-old Fairfield resident Francisco PinoDelgaldo, […]
Woman, 82, killed in Hayward crash
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Hayward, the Hayward Police Department said. Police responded to the intersection of Harris Road and Manon Avenue at about 7:50 a.m. for the report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The 82-year-old victim was found […]
2 arrested after shoplifting from Target in Sunnyvale: police
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested after a report of shoplifting at a Target Tuesday night, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. At around 8:03 p.m., a “suspicious” person was concealing items from the store, prompting Target’s Loss Prevention team to call 911. The store recognized the person as someone who […]
Man accused of punching elderly Asian man in the face, yelling ‘go back to your country’
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly punched an elderly Asian man six times and told him to “go back to your country,” the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said. The victim had minor injuries and did not require medical attention. Jesse Fausto Correa, 29, was identified as the […]
Brentwood car stop leads to gun arrest: Police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old Stockton man was arrested for having a loaded gun in his waistband during a police stop, according to a Facebook post from police. Willie Simpson Jr. was driving late at night in the area of Brentwood Blvd. and Balfour Road, the post stated. The car was stopped when an […]
San Jose man arrested for selling lethal dose of fentanyl
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County Sheriff detectives arrested 29-year-old Manuel Luarodriguez for selling a lethal amount of fentanyl to 61-year-old Jeffrey Diaz, the sheriff’s department said in a press release Tuesday. Diaz, a Cupertino resident, died of an overdose in April. (Luarodriguez was first reported as a 28-year-old named Manuel Anthony Rodriguez. […]
Motorcyclist killed in San Francisco collision
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV near the Bernal Heights area of San Francisco on Wednesday morning. The collision was reported about 9:30 a.m. in the area of Cesar Chavez Street and South Van Ness Avenue, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Details on what led up to the collision were not immediately clear, but the SFPD confirmed the man riding the motorcycle was found...
Pedestrian killed in San Jose crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a crash in San Jose Wednesday night, the San Jose Police Department said. The crash happened at the intersection of Perrymont Avenue and Little Orchard Street at about 7:32 p.m. It involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. Police said the driver is cooperation with the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect charged in killing of beloved Newark father, prosecutors say, was case of 'revenge killing'
NEWARK, Calif. - Murder charges have been filed against a man accused in what prosecutors called an act of revenge, stemming from the death of the suspect's 16-year-old daughter. On Tuesday, the Alameda County district attorney announced the charges against 52-year-old Louie Sixto Lopez in the shooting death of 40-year-old...
Missing San Jose boy found
UPDATE: Donovan has been found safe. PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is searching for a boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon. 12-year-old Donovan, a San Jose resident whose last name was not provided by police, walked away from a family member’s medical appointment at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 […]
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Scared driver asks for police escort home
Road Rage: A scared woman involved in a road rage incident pulled up to the police station and asked for an escort to her home as she was afraid the road rager was following her. Escort provided. Homeless: A 40-ish woman who has been repeatedly reported to police sat in...
NBC Bay Area
Motorcyclist Dies in San Francisco Mission District Crash
A motorcyclist died in a collision with a vehicle in San Francisco's Mission District on Wednesday morning, a police spokesperson said. The collision was reported at 9:24 a.m. in the area of Cesar Chavez Street and South Van Ness Avenue, where officers arrived to find the collision between two men, one driving a motorcycle and the other driving the vehicle, San Francisco Police Officer Niccole Pacchetti said.
Chick-fil-A grand opening in East Bay expected to impact traffic: police
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A new Chick-Fil-A location is coming to the East Bay, and Thursday’s grand opening in Livermore is expected to cause increased traffic. The Livermore Police Department warned the community of possible delays in the area of 1754 N Livermore Ave. KRON On is streaming news live now The Livermore location will […]
Hillsdale Shopping Center theft suspects nabbed in traffic stop
(KRON) — Two people were arrested in connection to a retail theft crew seen at Hillsdale Shopping Center, according to a social media post from the San Mateo Police Department. Officers were alerted to a vehicle associated with the crew and developed probable cause for a traffic stop. During the course of the stop, it […]
Intruder at Bay Area high school touched girl, asked to kiss 2 others, district says
It was one of two separate incidents at the school Tuesday that the school district called "disturbing."
Abandoned pets found in Bay Area parks as in-person work resumes
Abandoned pets are being found in the Bay Area as more people return to the office, putting a strain on animal shelters. It’s not just dogs and cats — guinea pigs and other small pets are being found in parks.
NBC Bay Area
Coyote Warnings Issued in Redwood City Neighborhood
Young coyotes are on the move as experts say it’s dispersal season. The situation is prompting the Redwood City community to take extra precautions. City officials have posted warning signs along the Bay Trail due to an increase in coyote sightings. Every person NBC Bay Area spoke with Wednesday...
Pedestrian dies after traffic collision in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) -- One woman has died following a traffic accident in Fremont on Friday, according to the Fremont Police Department.
Victim critical after shooting on San Jose bike trail
SAN JOSE (BCN/CBS SF) -- Police in San Jose were at the scene of a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries, the department said at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.Units are currently investigating a reported shooting on a bike trail near Willow and Lelong streets, police said. The call came in around 7:25 p.m.The motive is unknown and no suspect has been identified yet.This is a developing story.
