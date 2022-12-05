ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

KRON4 News

12 juveniles, 1 with knife, involved in fight in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON)– Twelve juveniles were reported to be involved in a physical altercation on Sunday, December 4 at 2:31 p.m., according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) deputies who responded to the incident. Deputies responded to the area of Correas Street and Church Street in Half Moon Bay where, prior to their […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Catalytic converter thieves busted at Fairfield traffic stop

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after a catalytic converter theft Wednesday morning, the Fairfield Police Department (FPD) announced in a Facebook post. A Fairfield PD officer near North Texas Street and Pacific Avenue saw a car with expired tags going westbound on the latter street. The driver, 31-year-old Fairfield resident Francisco PinoDelgaldo, […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Woman, 82, killed in Hayward crash

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Hayward, the Hayward Police Department said. Police responded to the intersection of Harris Road and Manon Avenue at about 7:50 a.m. for the report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The 82-year-old victim was found […]
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested after shoplifting from Target in Sunnyvale: police

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested after a report of shoplifting at a Target Tuesday night, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. At around 8:03 p.m., a “suspicious” person was concealing items from the store, prompting Target’s Loss Prevention team to call 911. The store recognized the person as someone who […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood car stop leads to gun arrest: Police

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old Stockton man was arrested for having a loaded gun in his waistband during a police stop, according to a Facebook post from police. Willie Simpson Jr. was driving late at night in the area of Brentwood Blvd. and Balfour Road, the post stated. The car was stopped when an […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose man arrested for selling lethal dose of fentanyl

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County Sheriff detectives arrested 29-year-old Manuel Luarodriguez for selling a lethal amount of fentanyl to 61-year-old Jeffrey Diaz, the sheriff’s department said in a press release Tuesday. Diaz, a Cupertino resident, died of an overdose in April.  (Luarodriguez was first reported as a 28-year-old named Manuel Anthony Rodriguez. […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Motorcyclist killed in San Francisco collision

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV near the Bernal Heights area of San Francisco on Wednesday morning. The collision was reported about 9:30 a.m. in the area of Cesar Chavez Street and South Van Ness Avenue, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Details on what led up to the collision were not immediately clear, but the SFPD confirmed the man riding the motorcycle was found...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian killed in San Jose crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a crash in San Jose Wednesday night, the San Jose Police Department said. The crash happened at the intersection of Perrymont Avenue and Little Orchard Street at about 7:32 p.m. It involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. Police said the driver is cooperation with the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Missing San Jose boy found

UPDATE: Donovan has been found safe. PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is searching for a boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon. 12-year-old Donovan, a San Jose resident whose last name was not provided by police, walked away from a family member’s medical appointment at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Scared driver asks for police escort home

Road Rage: A scared woman involved in a road rage incident pulled up to the police station and asked for an escort to her home as she was afraid the road rager was following her. Escort provided. Homeless: A 40-ish woman who has been repeatedly reported to police sat in...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Motorcyclist Dies in San Francisco Mission District Crash

A motorcyclist died in a collision with a vehicle in San Francisco's Mission District on Wednesday morning, a police spokesperson said. The collision was reported at 9:24 a.m. in the area of Cesar Chavez Street and South Van Ness Avenue, where officers arrived to find the collision between two men, one driving a motorcycle and the other driving the vehicle, San Francisco Police Officer Niccole Pacchetti said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Hillsdale Shopping Center theft suspects nabbed in traffic stop

(KRON) — Two people were arrested in connection to a retail theft crew seen at Hillsdale Shopping Center, according to a social media post from the San Mateo Police Department. Officers were alerted to a vehicle associated with the crew and developed probable cause for a traffic stop. During the course of the stop, it […]
SAN MATEO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Coyote Warnings Issued in Redwood City Neighborhood

Young coyotes are on the move as experts say it’s dispersal season. The situation is prompting the Redwood City community to take extra precautions. City officials have posted warning signs along the Bay Trail due to an increase in coyote sightings. Every person NBC Bay Area spoke with Wednesday...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Victim critical after shooting on San Jose bike trail

SAN JOSE (BCN/CBS SF) -- Police in San Jose were at the scene of a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries, the department said at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.Units are currently investigating a reported shooting on a bike trail near Willow and Lelong streets, police said. The call came in around 7:25 p.m.The motive is unknown and no suspect has been identified yet.This is a developing story.
SAN JOSE, CA

