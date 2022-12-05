ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Banos, CA

Los Baños Enterprise

New Los Banos City Council votes 4-1 to close homeless encampment

Will take two to three weeks to accomplish; discuss Mayor Llanez’s shelter proposal. During the Los Banos City Council meeting Wednesday night, Dec. 7, 2022, in response to a request by District 4 Councilwoman Deborah Lewis, Police Captain Ray Reyna provided an update on the status of the Rail-Trail Homeless Encampment on Mercey Springs Road. He offered several options for improving security there including continued operation, closure or relocation. On a 4-1 vote the council chose to close the encampment, which will take two to three weeks to accomplish, and pursue other options such as Mayor Paul Llanez’s proposed shelter. (See related article)
LOS BANOS, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Apply to serve on a Los Banos city commission, committee by Dec. 22

The City of Los Banos is accepting applications from citizens interested in serving on the following City Commissions/Committees:. Airport Advisory Commission – Four (4) Vacancies. Three (3) Two (2) Year Terms – Expiring December 31, 2024. One (1) Unexpired Term – Expiring December 31, 2023. Measure H...
LOS BANOS, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Planet Fitness Announces New Location Coming Soon To Los Banos

New location will offer a non-intimidating Judgement Free Zone®, extremely low prices, state of the art equipment, and more. California (Oct. 24, 2022) – Planet Fitness, one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced a new location opening this December in Los Banos, CA.
LOS BANOS, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

New Los Banos mayor, councilman to be sworn in Wednesday night

Re-elected Councilman Jones, City Clerk Mallonee to take oaths, as well. Council to discuss hiring security guard, other options for homeless encampment and interim, permanent city manager appointment during closed session. During the Los Banos City Council meeting tomorrow night, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, the new mayor and District 2...
LOS BANOS, CA
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Projected Rainfall Totals for Saturday-Sunday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Up to 4 Inches of Rain for Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley

Projected Precipitation for Mariposa 3.00"- 4.00" Projected Precipitation for Oakhurst 3.00"- 4.00" Projected Precipitation for Yosemite Valley 3.00"- 4.00" December 8, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California this weekend. The majority of precipitation associated with this storm system will...
OAKHURST, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Analysis: Incoming Los Banos mayor Llanez proposes Homeless Crisis Strategic Plan

Los Banos, along with many other cities in California and America, is facing a crisis regarding homelessness. As the homeless population increases, tensions are coming to a peak and the city’s residents are running out of patience, leading to a less than ideal quality of life, especially for those who live near the current encampment.
LOS BANOS, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

In Memoriam: Los Banos Odd Fellows Lodge member Bill Martens passes at 78

William (“Bill”) Dayton Martens, 78, passed away on Monday, November 14 at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. Bill was born in Sacramento, California and spent his childhood in San Clemente, California. He migrated back to Northern California and spent most of his adult life in Gustine, California. Bill...
LOS BANOS, CA
KSBW.com

Central Coast drivers are feeling relief at the pump

SALINAS, Calif. — The Central Coast is feeling relief at the pump as gas prices continue to fall. The average price of a gallon of regular in California fell to $4.78 on Sunday, according to AAA. Prices have fallen nearly 70 cents in a month. Prices on the Central...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Stolen San Diego motorcycle recovered in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on Monday morning after allegedly being in possession of a stolen motorcycle in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say that officers were patrolling the area of Country Club and Gateway Drive when they conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle. A call had already […]
MADERA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Much More Mountain Snow Anticipated This Weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the northern San Joaquin Valley until 10 AM this morning (Thursday) and the Central San Joaquin Valley until 11 AM this morning. Widespread visibility is one quarter of a mile or less in the dense fog, thus creating hazardous...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas gang member arrested after pursuit ends near North County High School: deputies

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- After a chase with deputies, a wanted Salinas gang member was arrested near North County High School sometime last week and booked on Nov. 30, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. Luis Lopez, 35 from Salinas, was wanted for kidnapping, domestic violence, and auto theft charges, said deputies. Luis Lopez, 35 The post Salinas gang member arrested after pursuit ends near North County High School: deputies appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Counties Begin CARE Court Implementation – Stanislaus and Tuolumne Counties Included in First Cohort

The CARE Act is a first-in-the-nation process to deliver critical services to vulnerable individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders when it is needed the most. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom joined local and state leaders for a convening of the first...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

K9 officer finds four kilos of cocaine in Merced traffic stop

MERCED, Calif. (KRON) — A K9 officer with the California Highway Patrol assisted officers in locating four kilograms of cocaine in what began as a routine traffic stop. According to a social media post from the CHP Merced division, a 2015 Ford Fusion was pulled over for a traffic violation recently. An officer noticed “several […]
MERCED, CA
ABC10

Tracy child torturer serving life sentence has parole revoked

TRACY, Calif. — A man convicted of torturing a 16-year-old boy back in 2008 had his paroled revoked, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office. Anthony Waiters, a former Tracy youth football coach and mentor, was originally granted his release back in March when he went before a parole board.
TRACY, CA

