Los Baños Enterprise
New Los Banos City Council votes 4-1 to close homeless encampment
Will take two to three weeks to accomplish; discuss Mayor Llanez’s shelter proposal. During the Los Banos City Council meeting Wednesday night, Dec. 7, 2022, in response to a request by District 4 Councilwoman Deborah Lewis, Police Captain Ray Reyna provided an update on the status of the Rail-Trail Homeless Encampment on Mercey Springs Road. He offered several options for improving security there including continued operation, closure or relocation. On a 4-1 vote the council chose to close the encampment, which will take two to three weeks to accomplish, and pursue other options such as Mayor Paul Llanez’s proposed shelter. (See related article)
Los Baños Enterprise
Apply to serve on a Los Banos city commission, committee by Dec. 22
The City of Los Banos is accepting applications from citizens interested in serving on the following City Commissions/Committees:. Airport Advisory Commission – Four (4) Vacancies. Three (3) Two (2) Year Terms – Expiring December 31, 2024. One (1) Unexpired Term – Expiring December 31, 2023. Measure H...
Los Baños Enterprise
Planet Fitness Announces New Location Coming Soon To Los Banos
New location will offer a non-intimidating Judgement Free Zone®, extremely low prices, state of the art equipment, and more. California (Oct. 24, 2022) – Planet Fitness, one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced a new location opening this December in Los Banos, CA.
Los Baños Enterprise
New Los Banos mayor, councilman to be sworn in Wednesday night
Re-elected Councilman Jones, City Clerk Mallonee to take oaths, as well. Council to discuss hiring security guard, other options for homeless encampment and interim, permanent city manager appointment during closed session. During the Los Banos City Council meeting tomorrow night, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, the new mayor and District 2...
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Projected Rainfall Totals for Saturday-Sunday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Up to 4 Inches of Rain for Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley
Projected Precipitation for Mariposa 3.00"- 4.00" Projected Precipitation for Oakhurst 3.00"- 4.00" Projected Precipitation for Yosemite Valley 3.00"- 4.00" December 8, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California this weekend. The majority of precipitation associated with this storm system will...
Los Baños Enterprise
Analysis: Incoming Los Banos mayor Llanez proposes Homeless Crisis Strategic Plan
Los Banos, along with many other cities in California and America, is facing a crisis regarding homelessness. As the homeless population increases, tensions are coming to a peak and the city’s residents are running out of patience, leading to a less than ideal quality of life, especially for those who live near the current encampment.
Los Baños Enterprise
In Memoriam: Los Banos Odd Fellows Lodge member Bill Martens passes at 78
William (“Bill”) Dayton Martens, 78, passed away on Monday, November 14 at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. Bill was born in Sacramento, California and spent his childhood in San Clemente, California. He migrated back to Northern California and spent most of his adult life in Gustine, California. Bill...
KSBW.com
Central Coast drivers are feeling relief at the pump
SALINAS, Calif. — The Central Coast is feeling relief at the pump as gas prices continue to fall. The average price of a gallon of regular in California fell to $4.78 on Sunday, according to AAA. Prices have fallen nearly 70 cents in a month. Prices on the Central...
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Sunday, December 4, 2022
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Sunday, December 4, 2022. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
Stolen San Diego motorcycle recovered in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on Monday morning after allegedly being in possession of a stolen motorcycle in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say that officers were patrolling the area of Country Club and Gateway Drive when they conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle. A call had already […]
Manteca Police searching for owner of ‘large abstract paintings’ that were possibly stolen
MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Manteca Police Department said it is hoping to return possibly stolen belongings officers found during a search back in November. Officers searched a storage unit on Nov. 14 that was connected to a burglary. Large abstract paintings were some of the items found inside the unit. Police believe the paintings […]
mymotherlode.com
Update: Much More Mountain Snow Anticipated This Weekend
The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the northern San Joaquin Valley until 10 AM this morning (Thursday) and the Central San Joaquin Valley until 11 AM this morning. Widespread visibility is one quarter of a mile or less in the dense fog, thus creating hazardous...
Salinas gang member arrested after pursuit ends near North County High School: deputies
CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- After a chase with deputies, a wanted Salinas gang member was arrested near North County High School sometime last week and booked on Nov. 30, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. Luis Lopez, 35 from Salinas, was wanted for kidnapping, domestic violence, and auto theft charges, said deputies. Luis Lopez, 35 The post Salinas gang member arrested after pursuit ends near North County High School: deputies appeared first on KION546.
DA: No charges will be filed after Modesto police officer shoots, kills Paul Chavez
MODESTO, Calif. — It’s been nearly five months since Modesto man Paul Chavez was shot and killed by police, and the district attorney said Monday she would not be seeking charges against the officer. The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office revealed new details in its release to Modesto...
Man killed in crash with tow truck, semi-truck in Merced County, CHP says
Officials say a 28-year-old driver was waiting to make a left turn when his vehicle was rear-ended by a tow truck.
Modesto principal and employee placed on leave due to 'inappropriate conduct' allegations
MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto principal and a certificated employee were placed on paid administrative leave as the Modesto City school district investigates "inappropriate conduct" allegations. In a news release, Modesto City Schools says they're investigating whether the employees were involved in "inappropriate conduct while on the Modesto High...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Cal Fire division chief resigns from new job, employer says criminal charges loom
Mark Lawson, a former Cal Fire division chief in Merced County, has resigned from his job as the newly-hired fire chief in Sparks, Nevada after city officials there said they’ve become aware of “serious criminal charges” expected to be filed against him. Lawson was hired by the...
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom and Counties Begin CARE Court Implementation – Stanislaus and Tuolumne Counties Included in First Cohort
The CARE Act is a first-in-the-nation process to deliver critical services to vulnerable individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders when it is needed the most. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom joined local and state leaders for a convening of the first...
K9 officer finds four kilos of cocaine in Merced traffic stop
MERCED, Calif. (KRON) — A K9 officer with the California Highway Patrol assisted officers in locating four kilograms of cocaine in what began as a routine traffic stop. According to a social media post from the CHP Merced division, a 2015 Ford Fusion was pulled over for a traffic violation recently. An officer noticed “several […]
Tracy child torturer serving life sentence has parole revoked
TRACY, Calif. — A man convicted of torturing a 16-year-old boy back in 2008 had his paroled revoked, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office. Anthony Waiters, a former Tracy youth football coach and mentor, was originally granted his release back in March when he went before a parole board.
