Will take two to three weeks to accomplish; discuss Mayor Llanez’s shelter proposal. During the Los Banos City Council meeting Wednesday night, Dec. 7, 2022, in response to a request by District 4 Councilwoman Deborah Lewis, Police Captain Ray Reyna provided an update on the status of the Rail-Trail Homeless Encampment on Mercey Springs Road. He offered several options for improving security there including continued operation, closure or relocation. On a 4-1 vote the council chose to close the encampment, which will take two to three weeks to accomplish, and pursue other options such as Mayor Paul Llanez’s proposed shelter. (See related article)

LOS BANOS, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO