dexerto.com
Fortnite players convinced Chapter 4 made the game way harder
Some longtime Fortnite players think they’ve been dying more following the recent release of Chapter 4 Season 1. The Chapter 4 update launched this past weekend, introducing a new map, a reworked battle pass, and an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.1. After the literally game-changing Fractured event brought an...
dexerto.com
GTA Online player given millions in-game with mysterious surprise
GTA Online suddenly gave a player $2.3 million in-game for their dedication, yet it’s unclear why the reward is so high. Grand Theft Auto Online gives users plenty of ways to earn millions of in-game dollars. Completing Heists, of course, provides some of the most lucrative payouts. Other activities...
dexerto.com
Kojima announces Death Stranding 2 at The Game Awards 2022
During the Game Awards 2022, Kojima Studios announced Death Stranding 2, a direct sequel to the first entry. The Game Awards 2022 officially revealed Death Stranding 2, which was rumored to be in the works for quite some time. Kojima Studios released their first trailer for the game, confirming the sequel and leaks.
dexerto.com
Meet Your Maker: Gameplay, trailer & everything we know
Meet your maker is a new first-person shooter game that also lets players build their dream base in the wasteland – and raid others. Here’s everything we know. Meet Your Maker’s first trailer was revealed at the Game Awards 2022 and gave us Fallout, Borderlands, and Minecraft vibes all in one go. The game is mostly an FPS, but the trailer was very keen to talk up the building mechanics and how this also feeds into multiplayer.
dexerto.com
Best team for the Fighting Cup Remix in Pokemon Go
The Fighting Cup is getting a Great League Edition Remix in the Pokemon Go Battle League, which means you’re going to have to rethink your ‘best team’ from last time around. There are loads of unique cups to take part in during the Season of Mythical Wishes...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 collabs with Microsoft for limited time currency exchange
Overwatch 2 is teaming up with Microsoft to provide players a new way of earning Overwatch Coins through a limited-time currency exchange with Microsoft Points. Players have criticized Blizzard for their extremely limited options available to earn Overwatch Coins, which were previously only obtainable through microtransactions and weekly missions, prompting them to even miss the old loot box system in the original game.
dexerto.com
Transformers: Reactive – Trailer, Closed Beta & everything we know
Developers Splash Damage have revealed their latest game, Transformers: Reactive during The Game Awards 2022. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming game as well as how you can get involved in the Beta. Known as the developers behind Gears Tactics and Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, Splash Damage are have...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players furious again over “smurf problem” in Ranked
Apex Legends players have once again raised their opinions that the smurfing issue in the game’s various Ranked modes is getting out of hand. Smurfing is a widespread problem in the online gaming community and players have claimed the problem has affected games like Apex Legends and Valorant for years now.
dexerto.com
Pokemon anime schedule leaked with new episodes after Ultimate Journeys
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys fans have been speculating about the future of the series and now a leaked schedule of episodes has been released. Pokemon Ultimate Journeys viewers have been wondering if the lead character, Ash Ketchum, will still be around in the near future – after securing his status as the best trainer in the world in November.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players slam “greedy” Collection Event bundles: “Awful value”
Apex Legends players have slammed the “greedy” Christmas-themed skins in the store that are locked behind bundles. Apex Legends’ Wintertide Collection Event arrived on December 6 and introduced the Winter Express LTM, the mythic Wraith Prestige skin, and a set of fresh badges to unlock. Despite these...
dexerto.com
JackFrags “convinced” Warzone 2 damage is hugely bugged after inexplicable deaths
CoD content creator JackFrags has explained why he’s “convinced” there are major issues with weapon damage in Warzone 2.0, sharing his investigation in a December 9 YouTube video. Warzone 2.0 has got off to a strong if imperfect start. Issues surrounding crashing bugs and complaints over time-to-kill...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go trainers slams “horrendous” Keldeo Special Research rewards
Pokemon Go players have come out against the Mythic Blade paid Special Research ticket, saying the tasks and rewards “ain’t it” for the steep eight-dollar price tag. Pokemon Go players are currently participating in the season 9 Mythical Wishes events in time for the holiday season. While this can be the perfect time of year to join in on exciting Community Days or amass items for the upcoming Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn after the start of 2023, many trainers are struggling with the popular mobile app.
dexerto.com
Elden Ring Colosseum PvP explained: locations, how to use & more
Elden Ring’s first DLC is a free update that allows players to face each other in various Colosseums scattered throughout the Lands Between. Here’s how it works. Since Elden Ring was released, players have stared at the various Colosseums across the Lands Between and wondered about their purpose. Such a location would be perfect for PvP – and that’s exactly what they were for. Since update 1.08 went live, players have been able to enter the Colosseum and engage in combat with other Tarnished warriors.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded early patch notes: Warzone Cup, Combat Record, more
Warzone 2’s Season 1 Reloaded adds a new Rocket League-inspired LTM, Mini Royale, DMZ area, and a way for players to track their stats. Warzone 2’s Day 1 update introduced players to Al Mazrah. Activision made wide-sweeping changes from the original battle royale experience. Some examples include a new looting system, Buy Station, Gulag, and the introduction of AI enemies.
dexerto.com
How to get WoW Amalgam of Rage mount pre-order bonus with Diablo 4
Here is how to get the new Amalgam of Rage mount in WoW Dragonflight by way of preordering Diablo 4. Diablo 4 finally got an official release date at The Game Awards show, showing that we won’t have to wait too long before getting our hands on the long-awaited ARPG.
dexerto.com
Rainbow Six Siege Best Attackers: Ultimate Tier List 2022
Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Season 4 dropped recently and signals the final season ahead of Year 8. But who are the best attacking operators to use in Operation Solar Raid?. Operation Solar Raid dropped worldwide on 6 December after some time on Ubisoft’s TTS. It constitutes the biggest...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players hit out at devs after Season 2 map leaks
Modern Warfare 2 players have criticized developers Infinity Ward after Season Two leaks allegedly revealed a Japanese theme and another remake of the World at War map, Castle. Modern Warfare 2’s first season of post-launch content is in full swing, with Season One Reloaded set for December 14 and Season...
dexerto.com
Best Valorant pro settings: Mechanics, map & more
Having the best Valorant pro settings is essential for your journey to becoming a Future Earth champion and can help to increase your win rate. Any shooter game requires optimal settings to ensure that you get the best in-game performance and Valorant is no different. Be it lag or a highly boosted eDPI, no one likes it when an in-game calamity rises from a wrongly entered settings parameter.
dexerto.com
Where to find Axew, Fraxure, & Haxorus in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
A handful of strong pseudo-Legendary Pokemon have returned in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, such as Axew, Fraxure, and Haxorus. Here’s how players can catch these ferocious Dragon-types for their own teams. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet carried on the tradition of introducing a strong Dragon-type pseudo-Legendary Pokemon in the form...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players notice bizarre flaw with Reaper’s design
Overwatch 2 is a game known for its character design. It features heroes that are bursting with personality, but an Overwatch fan noticed a very confusing detail about Reaper’s design. Overwatch 2‘s characters all stand out from each other. Unique character designs define each hero’s gameplay just as much...
