MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance lands with 791 hp
Mercedes-Benz AMG late on Monday revealed the newest generation of its S 63 super sedan for the 2023 model year. This time around the car's full title is S 63 E Performance, with the new appendage indicating the car features electrified performance, specifically a plug-in hybrid setup. Instead of the...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe Spied With Plug-In Hybrid Power
The redesigned Mercedes C-Class sedan burst onto the scene nearly two years ago and it will soon be followed by a coupe. Set to adopt the CLE moniker, the model is rumored to replace the current C- and E-Class coupes and convertibles as Mercedes streamlines their lineup. While spy photographers...
Donkervoort F22 Is A 500-HP Five-Cylinder Supercar That Weighs Less Than A Miata
Dutch boutique supercar manufacturer Donkervoort has just taken the wraps off its latest creation, dubbed the F22. Contrary to popular belief, the car is named after Managing Director Denis Donkervoort's daughter, Filippa, who was born on May 22, 2022. Under the long hood lies the same sort of 2.5-liter five-cylinder...
2023 Ford GT Mk IV Is A Track-Only Limited-Edition Supercar With A Bigger Engine And 800 HP
Track-only version of the Ford GT supercar limited to 67 units. Enlarged twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 targeting more than 800 horsepower. Ford has just revealed yet another special edition based on the GT supercar, but this one is particularly noteworthy as it's a track-only monster with a new engine developing "more than 800 horsepower." Developed by Ford Performance and Multimatic, the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV comes with a unique body, powertrain, and suspension.
What a QT: New Mercedes EQT Is the Small Electric Van We Need in the US
There's even a camper concept version that features a popup roof and a kitchen inside.
Nissan Skyline GT-R From 2 Fast 2 Furious Gets The Lego Speed Champions Treatment
Lego has revealed a new addition to the Speed Champions series, namely a Nissan BNR34 Skyline GT-R based on the example that Paul Walker's character drove in 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious. For many Skyline fans, this film and this particular version of the Skyline ignited their passion, and since real R34s are so expensive - especially when they were driven by Paul Walker himself - this is the closest most of us can ever get to the real thing.
2023 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance First Look Review: A Sleeper No More
Having already launched the S500 and S580 variants of the latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class for more gentlemanly, country club types, Mercedes-AMG has now revealed a hotter S-Class for those who probably prefer to spend their spare time engaging in high-intensity combat sports. This is the 2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance, a full-size luxury sedan that aims to knock out all rivals with its 791-horsepower hybridized powertrain. That makes it the most powerful S-Class of all time, by the way, and far more powerful than any current version of the Audi A8 or BMW 7 Series.
Ford CEO Uses Mustang Supercar To Scare The Living Daylights Out Of Jimmy Fallon
Ford's CEO, Jim Farley, often trades his tailored suit for Nomex overalls and recently took Jimmy Fallon out for a spin in a Ford Mustang Supercar racer. We love an automotive CEO who enjoys cars as much as we do, and Farley is one of the biggest enthusiasts out there.
Roush Reveals $8,400 R Series Kit For The Ford Bronco
Roush Performance has announced a new package for the 2021 - 2022 Ford Bronco, dubbed the R Series kit. Available for both the 2.3-liter and 2.7-liter derivatives, this $8,400 upgrade lends the off-roader more style thanks to subtle enhancements. A Roush front banner above the windscreen lets passers-by know this is no ordinary Bronco. Other hints include a hood cowl graphic, Roush badges for the front fenders, and a variety of body graphics. The side decals are limited to the four-door model, though.
697-HP Mercedes-AMG GT2 Revealed As Affalterbach's Most Powerful Homologated Race Car Ever
Production of the road-legal Mercedes-AMG GT has come to an end, but you can still avail yourself of racing versions like the new Mercedes-AMG GT2, which is the company's most powerful homologated race car in the 12-year history of its customer sport program. This will join existing AMG racers that compete like the similarly imaginatively named AMG GT4 and its naturally aspirated GT3 big brother. The new GT2 aims to bridge the gap between the GT3 and GT4 racers.
Zagato Teases The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Coupe We Long For
News of a new Alfa Romeo model is pretty rare these days, but according to a now-expired Instagram story, it seems that the Italian automaker will be joining forces with legendary design house Zagato. Their project? A bespoke machine based on the Giulia Quadrifoglio sedan. The existing four-door is already a stunner, and bringing Zagato's trademark flourishes to the platform will undoubtedly result in something special.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Takes On Porsche 911 GT3, Audi R8, Ducati Panigale SP2: Video
The 2023 Corvette Z06 boasts some pretty impressive specs, with its mid-mounted, naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 gasoline engine throwing down 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, spinning up to a soaring 8,600-rpm redline. But what does all that mean in the real world? And more importantly, how does it stack up against other modern sports cars? Now, we’re watching as the new Corvette Z06 lines up for a drag race alongside a selection of atmospheric go-fast machines – including a sport bike.
McLaren To Supply Powertrain Components For Czinger 21C Hypercar
McLaren Applied has announced that it has added Czinger to its list of growing OEM customers. This latest bit of news means that one of the world's most advanced automotive parts suppliers will be building a high-performance inverter for one of the most innovative hypercar builders in the USA. McLaren...
20th Anniversary Special Edition Makes Us Miss The Mazda 6
It's only been off the market for a single year, but we already miss the Mazda 6 Sedan. Though the Mazda 6 (also called the Atenza) was discontinued in the United States, it's still available in other markets and recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. To honor the sleek-looking mid-sizer, Australia and Japan will receive a special Mazda 6 20th Anniversary Edition in both the sedan and station wagon body styles.
Stellantis To Develop EV Retrofit Solution For Old Vans
Stellantis and mobility company Qinomic have announced a partnership that will see the two entities develop an electric motor retrofit program for existing light commercial vehicles. This comes as European motorists face increasingly stricter emissions legislation and the advent of low emission zones (LEZ) in various cities. Stellantis aims to...
New Porsche Brooklyn Showroom Is Sports Car Heaven For City Slickers
Porsche has opened a new dealership in Brooklyn that the German marque says is the first of its kind, bringing the magic of the brand into a mixed-use urban neighborhood. Described as the Porsche Urban Store format, the venue features a street-level gallery with timeless styling, and a grand opening was held this past week with over 200 guests in attendance.
Tesla Model 3 Assembly Lines Are Ramping Up For Something Big
Tesla is reportedly revamping the Model 3 production lines at its Fremont factory ahead of the smallest tesla model's impending facelift. This is according to documents found by Teslarati. The news comes a little over a week after the news started swirling that Tesla is reportedly working on an update...
2023 BMW M2 Production Kicks Off In Mexico
BMW's San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico has officially started production of the second-generation BMW M2 sports coupe. The facility has come a long way since its formation in 1994 and is now solely responsible for the manufacturing of BMW M's latest offering. In doing so, the Mexican site becomes only the fourth site in the world to produce contemporary M vehicles and the first outside of the USA (Spartanburg) and Germany (Dingolfing and Munich).
Electric Porsche Macan Spied With Taycan-Like Interior
After months of chasing the Porsche Macan EV all over Europe, we finally have some photos of the SUV's full interior. Or, at least, as much of the interior as we're likely to see before a debut. Our spies captured the Macan EV testing on the Nurburging, where its drivers were putting the EV through a few hot laps.
1973 Porsche 911T Art Car Looks Like It Was Rescued From The Ocean
Two Polish artists have turned one of the most iconic Porsche 911 models into an unusual piece of art that captures themes of the ocean and climate change. This attention-grabbing art installation isn't the first unexpected Porsche art car we've seen this year. It was created for the Gdynia Design Days annual art festival and imagines what the classic air-cooled 911 would've looked like if abandoned to the Baltic for several generations.
CarBuzz.com
