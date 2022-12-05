Having already launched the S500 and S580 variants of the latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class for more gentlemanly, country club types, Mercedes-AMG has now revealed a hotter S-Class for those who probably prefer to spend their spare time engaging in high-intensity combat sports. This is the 2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance, a full-size luxury sedan that aims to knock out all rivals with its 791-horsepower hybridized powertrain. That makes it the most powerful S-Class of all time, by the way, and far more powerful than any current version of the Audi A8 or BMW 7 Series.

5 DAYS AGO