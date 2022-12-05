Read full article on original website
Related
fox44news.com
What’s the secret sauce behind P. Terry’s Texas growth?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — For 17 years, P. Terry’s Burger Stand has been a mainstay in Austin’s fast food scene, a brand born out of its first location at the intersection of Barton Springs Road and South Lamar Boulevard. As the local burger chain gears up for its...
fox44news.com
Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Friday will see mostly cloudy skies with rain ending before noon, leading to highs in the upper 60s and upper 70s in Central Texas. Heading into Saturday, rain will be back in the forecast through Sunday morning. A slight cool down for North Texas is expected by the end of the weekend, with Central Texas remaining warmer.
fox44news.com
Weekend Weather Overview with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
A cold front will bring widespread rain chances to the region on Saturday. The heaviest rainfall totals are expected to be along and north of the I-20 corridor with lesser amounts across Central Texas. No severe weather is expected. Thunderstorms will exit Central Texas on Sunday. Skies will gradually start...
fox44news.com
Weather Why: Severe Weather – What You Need To Know
There is a lot that comes with a severe weather risk and the days leading up to it, but while our next cold front still has some uncertainties in regards to its risks, it’s always important to remain weather aware. Our next strong cold front is brewing in the...
Comments / 0