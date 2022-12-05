ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning 4: Detroit gang leader facing life sentence -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit gang leader facing life sentence after being convicted of racketeering and murder. A 38-year-old Detroit gang leader is facing a mandatory life sentence after...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit gang leader facing life sentence after being convicted of racketeering and murder

DETROIT – A 38-year-old Detroit gang leader is facing a mandatory life sentence after he was convicted by a federal jury on charges of racketeering and murder on Friday. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Duane Peterson, the leader of the “It’s Just Us” (IJU) street gang, was convicted by a federal jury on all counts of his indictment on Friday.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Westland police searching for endangered missing 73-year-old man

WESTLAND, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing Westland man. Sotelo Covarrubias left his home on the 1800 block of Alberta Street near South Venoy Road and Palmer Road in Westland on Friday, Dec. 9, sometime between 2:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. It is unknown what he...
WESTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing 44-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman. Carmelita Williams left a home on the 18300 block of Schoolcraft Street in Detroit sometime in April of this year and did not return. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing. Williams’ mother is...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Berkley thrift store hosts multiple programs to raise money for those in need

BERKLEY, Mich. – A thrift store in Berkley is raising money to help those in need. “Everything is pristine, and we have a lot of items with tags on them,” said Sandy Matz, showing off one designer item after the next. ”This is an Escada dress, which typically costs anywhere from $1,500-2,000, and it would sell here for $30,” says the former president of the Michigan chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women.
BERKLEY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastpointe boy behind annual pajama, book drive asks community to help amid his battle with illness

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – For the past 10 years, a young boy from Eastpointe has collected pajamas and books to donate to Metro Detroit children in need in time for Christmas. Dominic Miller, 13, focuses every year on his goal to donate hundreds, if not thousands, of new pajamas, books, toys and other clothing items to children at local shelters during the holiday season. He spends time out in the community advocating for his goal and working to collect donations because he feels it’s “the right thing to do.”
EASTPOINTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Students learn new lockdown system in Wayne County

TAYLOR, Mich. – Talking to children about what to do in active shooter situations can be sensitive, but the Livingston County company called the Lockout Company is trying to change that. The Lockout Company installs what it calls an innovative lockdown and alert system in office buildings, churches, and...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Watch Live: Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams returns to Beaumont

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is returning to Beaumont (Corewell), Royal Oak campus this December after a two-year hiatus during the COVID pandemic. The community is invited to show up and show support for pediatric patients hospitalized during the winter holidays at Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital, the new name for Beaumont, Royal Oak.
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here are 4 places to meet Santa in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – A lot of children (and adults) dream of meeting Santa around this time of year and now they can. The jolly man in red will make appearances around Tree Town throughout December as the Christmas holiday gets closer. Here are 4 places to meet Santa:. Briarwood...
ANN ARBOR, MI

