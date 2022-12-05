Read full article on original website
28-year-old Detroit man bound over to circuit court for murder, arson in girlfriend’s death
The Roseville District Court has bound over a 28-year-old Detroit man in connection with his girlfriend’s murder and the fire that destroyed her home to Macomb County Circuit Court. It has been alleged that on Friday (Feb. 4), D’Angelo Hubbard entered his girlfriends’ condo and stabbed her approximately 75...
Morning 4: Detroit gang leader facing life sentence -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit gang leader facing life sentence after being convicted of racketeering and murder. A 38-year-old Detroit gang leader is facing a mandatory life sentence after...
Detroit gang leader facing life sentence after being convicted of racketeering and murder
DETROIT – A 38-year-old Detroit gang leader is facing a mandatory life sentence after he was convicted by a federal jury on charges of racketeering and murder on Friday. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Duane Peterson, the leader of the “It’s Just Us” (IJU) street gang, was convicted by a federal jury on all counts of his indictment on Friday.
4 shot in targeted attack in front of Westin Book Cadillac Hotel, Detroit police say
DETROIT – Police are looking for the person, or persons, responsible for shooting several rounds at a vehicle and injuring four people late Thursday outside of the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit. At around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, four people were injured in a shooting outside...
Family decorates grave on 10th anniversary of Eastern Michigan student’s murder, hopes for new leads
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – The family of a murdered Eastern Michigan University student marked 10 years without justice on Saturday. Saturday, Dec. 10, marked a decade since Julia Niswender was found murdered in an off-campus apartment bathtub. Her killer was never caught. To mark the 10th anniversary, Niswender’s family...
Farmington Hills police ID man in ‘stranger danger’ incident, say no criminal activity discovered
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Police said they have identified and interviewed a man involved in a “stranger danger” incident at the Polo Club Apartments in Farmington Hills. The parents of a 12-year-old girl said their daughter encountered a “strange man” who offered her candy as she walked...
Ypsilanti family wants justice in Eastern Michigan student’s murder as 10-year-anniversary approaches
YPSILANTI, Mich. – A Ypsilanti family is going a decade without justice in the brutal murder of an Eastern Michigan University student, and they want answers. Saturday (Dec. 10) marks a decade since Julia Niswender was found murdered in an off-campus apartment bathtub. Her family is still waiting for her killer to be captured.
Morning 4: Police seek shooter in ‘targeted attack’ outside Downtown Detroit hotel -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4 shot in targeted attack in front of Westin Book Cadillac Hotel, Detroit police say. Police are looking for the person, or persons, responsible for...
Redford Township man arrested after firing at Taco Bell building in Livonia, police say
LIVONIA, Mich. – Police arrested a 44-year-old man on felony charges after he fired shots at a Taco Bell from across Middlebelt Road, striking the building and cars passing by last Friday. Keon Jackson, 44, of Redford Township, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 6, on a felony warrant for discharge...
Westland police searching for endangered missing 73-year-old man
WESTLAND, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing Westland man. Sotelo Covarrubias left his home on the 1800 block of Alberta Street near South Venoy Road and Palmer Road in Westland on Friday, Dec. 9, sometime between 2:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. It is unknown what he...
Oakland County Sheriff’s Office say that missing 15-year-old Pontiac girl has returned home
DETROIT – Karen Rodriguez returned to her home Friday (Dec. 9) afternoon after learning her family reported her missing this week. Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old Pontiac girl who went missing in Oakland County. Karen Rodriguez was last seen Saturday (Dec. 3). Rodriguez left her home Saturday...
Detroit police searching for missing 44-year-old woman
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman. Carmelita Williams left a home on the 18300 block of Schoolcraft Street in Detroit sometime in April of this year and did not return. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing. Williams’ mother is...
Berkley thrift store hosts multiple programs to raise money for those in need
BERKLEY, Mich. – A thrift store in Berkley is raising money to help those in need. “Everything is pristine, and we have a lot of items with tags on them,” said Sandy Matz, showing off one designer item after the next. ”This is an Escada dress, which typically costs anywhere from $1,500-2,000, and it would sell here for $30,” says the former president of the Michigan chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women.
Eastpointe boy behind annual pajama, book drive asks community to help amid his battle with illness
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – For the past 10 years, a young boy from Eastpointe has collected pajamas and books to donate to Metro Detroit children in need in time for Christmas. Dominic Miller, 13, focuses every year on his goal to donate hundreds, if not thousands, of new pajamas, books, toys and other clothing items to children at local shelters during the holiday season. He spends time out in the community advocating for his goal and working to collect donations because he feels it’s “the right thing to do.”
Weekend construction guide: Closures on I-75 in Detroit and I-94 in Macomb County
DETROIT – MDOT has released information on closures across Metro Detroit starting Friday. Some work is dependent on the weather and could be delayed. Bridging North America will close I-75 between Springwells and Clark streets to set bridge beams as part of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project. Detours will be posted.
Students learn new lockdown system in Wayne County
TAYLOR, Mich. – Talking to children about what to do in active shooter situations can be sensitive, but the Livingston County company called the Lockout Company is trying to change that. The Lockout Company installs what it calls an innovative lockdown and alert system in office buildings, churches, and...
Watch Live: Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams returns to Beaumont
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is returning to Beaumont (Corewell), Royal Oak campus this December after a two-year hiatus during the COVID pandemic. The community is invited to show up and show support for pediatric patients hospitalized during the winter holidays at Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital, the new name for Beaumont, Royal Oak.
Here are 4 places to meet Santa in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – A lot of children (and adults) dream of meeting Santa around this time of year and now they can. The jolly man in red will make appearances around Tree Town throughout December as the Christmas holiday gets closer. Here are 4 places to meet Santa:. Briarwood...
Morning 4: Beloved University of Michigan football fan has died -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Beloved Michigan football fan ‘Meechie’ Walker dies after battle with bone cancer. Beloved Michigan football fan Dametrius “Meechie” Walker died Friday after a...
Here’s how Oakland County residents can get a free polio vaccine
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Oakland County residents who are not up to date on their polio vaccine will be able to get the IPV vaccine for free. Residents will be able to get vaccinated starting Monday (Dec. 12) at Oakland County Health Division offices. You will not need an appointment.
