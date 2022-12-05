ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 214

Hmu007
5d ago

Jim Jordan is working for Trump. He enshrines Trump & besmirches American democracy. He is a joke & should step down for the sake of American people.

Reply(9)
113
HaPpYCaMpER
5d ago

He’s right. Over 15 yrs of gerrymandered gym Jordan and he’s brought like what..2 bills to the table? Just another useless republican! Here’s to gym getting his just rewards for attempting a coup. 🥂

Reply(1)
75
t.a.h.
5d ago

I’m with Steven. I’m tired of these MAGA mouths blowing smoke to keep the small minded minions happy. Investigate how to make improvements.

Reply
65
Comments / 0

