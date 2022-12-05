Read full article on original website
Sevyn Streeter Gets In The Holiday Spirit With “The Christmas Song” Video
R&B singer/songwriter Sevyn Streeter is the latest artist to drop a holiday-spirited song just in time for Christmas. As an early gift to her fans, Sevyn has released her special version of “The Christmas Song” on Friday (Dec. 9). The Eric Hudson-produced track shows the “It Won’t Stop” singer’s vocal range as she delivers an effortless croon with Lonny Bereal on the grand piano. More from VIBE.comSevyn Streeter Says She's Officially In "Album Mode"Mariah Carey Inviting Fans To NYC Penthouse For "Ultimate Holiday Experience"Mariah Carey "Queen of Christmas" Trademark Filing Denied Paired with a Mike Ho-directed visual, Sevyn wears a beautiful white gown...
Watch Mariah Carey Avoid A 'Dress Malfunction' By Breaking Into Song
“It was very, very close to being a full-on scandal, but we made it work," the pop diva joked after averting an onstage wardrobe crisis.
1 of The Weeknd’s Songs Was Bigger Than The Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’
The Beatles' "Hey Jude" was commercially overshadowed by songs by The Weeknd, Santana, Bruno Mars, Chubby Checker, and other artists.
Sorry, Mariah fans: Survey finds that 'All I Want for Christmas is You' is America's most-annoying Christmas song
YORK, Pa. — We should remind everyone of this right from the top: Taste is subjective, and songs that make some people swoon make others rush to hit that "skip" button. With that in mind: A recent survey conducted by the financial website FinanceBuzz.com determined that the most annoying Christmas song in America is Mariah Carey's modern classic "All I Want for Christmas is You."
Morgan Evans Shares 'Mellow' Rendition Of Mariah Carey's Hit Christmas Song
Morgan Evans shared a rendition of one of the biggest holiday songs of all time, covering Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey’s 1990s mega hit song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Evans posted a clip of his cover on Instagram on Monday evening (December 5), putting his own spin on Carey's song and sharing a “little mellow Christmas vibe on a rainy Nashville day 🎄”
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
The Ike & Tina Turner albums you should definitely own
From Ike and Tina Turner's explosive, raw beginnings to their final R&B hurrah, they crossed many musical genres - and these are their best albums
Is TikTok killing off the pop music bridge?
It’s a trend that’s been spotted by everyone from Sting to social media users: the bit of a song between the verse and chorus is disappearing. Are short attention times to blame, or is this simply another evolution in songwriting?. Back in March, the Australian singer Hatchie tweeted:...
Shania Twain Duets With Elton John + More On New Deluxe Edition of ‘Come On Over’
Just in time for the holidays, Shania Twain is revisiting her classic Come on Over album from 1997, and repackaging the original track list with some live superstar duets. According to People, a new deluxe edition of Come on Over expands the track list to include some duet versions of its songs that she has performed live over the past few years. One of those dates back to 1999: It's a live performance of "You're Still the One" that Twain gave in Miami from superstar pop duet partner Elton John.
Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song
Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
On this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980, Beatles founder and music icon John Lennon murdered in NYC
John Lennon, a beloved member of The Beatles, was killed in New York City on this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980. The location of his death is a global pilgrimage site to this day.
Finale recap: "The White Lotus" shows no pity for fools in love
The following contains spoilers from the finale of Season 2 of "The White Lotus" After a one-week stay at The White Lotus luxury resort in Taormina, Sicily, the American guests who traveled by air and sea with the expectation of relaxing on the beach, stuccoing their insides with pasta and, if the opportunity struck, having a structured adventure here and there, learned in the end that vacations are a lot like taking acid. If your general state of mind is relatively happy and care free at the start of the trip, you'll be in good shape. But if you set out thinking the experience will fix the problems percolating within you, prepare to be disappointed at best and terrified at worst.
SZA 'S.O.S.' Sample Guide: All the Songs Featured on Her New Album
Fans have recognized some surprising samples and interpolations on the highly anticipated new album, released on December 9.
Watch Mac DeMarco Join Domi & JD Beck to Perform “Two Shrimps” on Fallon
Mac DeMarco joined jazz duo Domi & JD Beck onstage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (November 30). They performed “Two Shrimps,” which appears on Domi & JD Beck’s debut album, Not Tight. Watch DeMarco and the two musicians perform among shrubs and cherry blossoms below.
Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) Releases Music Video for Her New Single “Goodbye Princess”
Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) is a global c-pop singer, actress, and fashion icon. Over the years and also very recently, Tia Lee has graced the covers of global fashion, beauty, and lifestyle magazines like Vogue, Rollacoaster Magazine, and Elle. The highly-anticipated music video for Tia Lee’s new song “Goodbye Princess” was released exclusively on YouTube and Weibo. “Goodbye Princess” is an official farewell note written by Tia Lee to her old self, as she says goodbye to the past and reinvents herself to explore a new world. Themed around female empowerment, the song aims to encourage all women to build a...
Best R&B Artists of 2022 - Nominees
Those who keep trying to posit the idea that R&B is dead have missed out on one of the most promising years for the genre. From traditional, alternative, contemporary, soul, and several other subgenres, the versatility of R&B has been on full display in 2022. Whether it’s veteran artists or up-and-coming singer/songwriters who have recently emerged on the music scene, R&B is alive and doing quite well. The year 2022 has been a continuation of the expansion of R&B and we love to see it.
Karaoke with your favorite songs with new Apple Music Sing
Apple Music Sing gives you the real-time lyrics you need to sing along to your favorite tracks. The upcoming feature will show the words to songs so you can easily join in. It will even adjust the volume of the original singer so you take the lead. It’s coming in...
‘AGT’ Saxophonist Avery Dixon’s First Album is a Holiday Rollercoaster
America’s Got Talent saxophonist Avery Dixon has just released his first ever studio album, One For The Red Bow Tie. This album Consists of several tracks, a complete playlist worth streaming this holiday season. Avery Dixon Releases First Ever Instrumental Album. This AGT Golden Buzzer recipient is impressively making...
Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ Cracks Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Tracks Chart
Metallica's newest song "Lux Æterna" has struck within the Top 10 of Billboard's Twitter-powered Hot Trending Songs chart, landing at No. 6 for the week of Dec. 10. The Billboard Hot Trending Chart, which just rolled out last year, provides a real-time ranking of the most discussed songs on Twitter from the last week.
TAYLOR SWIFT & FUTURE LEAD 2022 RIAA GOLD & PLATINUM TALLIES
The Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) today announces the 13 albums and 68 singles released and awarded this year in the prestigious Gold & Platinum program. Building on her history-making career with another rare million-plus first week launch, Taylor Swift earns the Top Album with her 2X Platinum Midnights (Republic Records), while Future locks the Top Single with his 3X Platinum “Wait for U” (Epic Records/Freebandz). #RIAATopCertified in 2022, this culmination celebrates those who commanded the charts and playlists throughout the year.
