The following contains spoilers from the finale of Season 2 of "The White Lotus" After a one-week stay at The White Lotus luxury resort in Taormina, Sicily, the American guests who traveled by air and sea with the expectation of relaxing on the beach, stuccoing their insides with pasta and, if the opportunity struck, having a structured adventure here and there, learned in the end that vacations are a lot like taking acid. If your general state of mind is relatively happy and care free at the start of the trip, you'll be in good shape. But if you set out thinking the experience will fix the problems percolating within you, prepare to be disappointed at best and terrified at worst.

