Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Luke Grimes talks Kayce Dutton’s guiding light as Kelly Reilly explains the profound nature of Beth’s latest scuffle

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s Yellowstone. If you’ve yet to watch, you may want to put off reading this interview until you have. It hardly came as a surprise to Yellowstone fans that mantrap Sarah Atwood was able to so quickly entangle Jamie in her web; she was offering not only hot sex but the governorship to boot! But what did come as a shock in Sunday’s episode (recapped in full here) was the threat that was implied when her lover pointed out that dad John would be hard to beat in a fair fight. “I don’t think we...

MONTANA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO