Read full article on original website
Related
foxbangor.com
3 million dollars in funding for Head Start
ELLSWORTH & LEWISTON– Nearly 3 million dollars in funding for head start is heading to Maine. A statement says the money from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will strengthen head start programs and promote early childhood education opportunities for children in poverty. Androscoggin Head Start and...
foxbangor.com
14 million dollars going to Maine forestry companies
STATEWIDE– 14 million dollars in Maine Jobs & Recovery grants is being awarded to Maine forestry companies. A statement from the governors office says awards made in this final round of the program support forward- looking industry projects that address new market demands, provide new sustainable products or otherwise advance the long-term stability of the forest industry.
foxbangor.com
Governor Mills said lawmakers who voted down heating bill ‘turned their backs on Maine people.’
STATEWIDE — Governor Mills expressed disappointment and concern Thursday following the rejection of her emergency winter heating plan Wednesday night by some senate republicans. Mills said throughout campaign season, democrats and republicans heard from Maine people about what their concerns were, especially regarding the upcoming winter season and potential...
Comments / 0