Related
NHL
Canadiens score twice in seven seconds, defeat Kraken
SEATTLE -- Shane Wright scored his first NHL goal, but the Montreal Canadiens scored twice in seven seconds in the second period in a 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Wright, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, scored in the first...
The Hockey Writers
Steve Yzerman’s Fingerprints Are All Over Red Wings & Lightning
Although it’s common for teams to swap players, it’s a little less common to swap coaches and even rarer to move general managers from one team back to their original team. Steve Yzerman, who has served as the general manager (GM) for both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings, has made these transactions possible – affecting the futures of both teams.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Marner can push point streak to 21 for Maple Leafs
Stamkos closing in on 500 goals for Lightning; Hronek of Red Wings can match Coffey in record book. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Thursday. Maple Leafs,...
NHL
Statement from the Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens release a statement on the eve of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. On the eve of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, we reflect on the lives that were shattered 33 years ago in one of the worst mass shootings in Canadian history. Our thoughts are with the 14 women who lost their lives on December 6, 1989, at École Polytechnique, as well as with their families, friends, and the survivors of that tragedy.
Yardbarker
Devils’ Bastian Will Be Bigger Loss Than Blackwood and Palat
The New Jersey Devils have played three games without fourth-line grinder Nathan Bastian. In that span, the team is 2-0-1, but they have struggled and at times, were lacking the speed that they have become known for. The club’s slow starts have been amplified the past few games, with the team allowing two goals in the first three minutes of the opening frame against the New York Rangers on Nov. 28, a Nashville Predators goal 11 seconds into the first period on Dec. 1, and only four shots on goal in the first 20 minutes against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 3.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kaprizov looks for point in 13 straight for Wild
Avalanche enduring rough title reign; Golden Knights back home feeling good. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from seven games Wednesday. Kaprizov goes for Lucky 13. Kirill Kaprizov will attempt...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Islanders
BLUES The St. Louis Blues looked like they were going to put their recent struggles behind them, scoring three goals in the second period to take the lead at Madison Square Garden. A couple of tough plays is all it took, however, for the Rangers to get back in the game and give the Blues their fourth straight loss.
NHL
Ovechkin scores two in Capitals win against Flyers
PHILADELPHIA -- Alex Ovechkin scored twice for the Washington Capitals in a 4-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. Ovechkin's empty-net goals at 18:25 and 19:51 of the third period closed the scoring. The forward has 795 NHL goals and ranks third behind Wayne Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (801).
NHL
LA Kings @ Ottawa Senators: How to Watch
Kings kick off a six-game road trip beginning in Canada's capital. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Ottawa Senators:. Where: Canadian Tire Centre (Ottawa, Ontario) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Senators: 10 -...
NHL
Kadri's three points lead Flames past Coyotes
CALGARY -- Nazem Kadri scored the go-ahead goal at 15:42 of the third period on a power play to help the Calgary Flames defeat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday. Kadri, who also had two assists, one-timed a cross-ice pass from Tyler Toffoli in the right face-off...
NHL
Flyers Farm Report: 3 Stars of the Week
The Flyers' affiliate in the American Hockey League, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (9-8-2) are coming off a split in a weekend set of back-to-back games at the Bojangles Coliseum against the Charlotte Checkers (12-6-3). Ian Laperriere's team captured a 3-2 regulation victory last Friday before Charlotte captured the return match the next evening, 6-4.
NHL
AHL notebook: Prospects thriving after switching organizations
Lightning's Raddysh, Canadiens' Richard making most of new hockey homes. The American Hockey League sends a parade of young talent to the NHL each season, but it can be a place for second or third chances as well. Be it an injury, slower-than-hoped-for development, or running into heavy competition at...
Yardbarker
Oilers Should Not Trade Bourgault for Canadiens’ Monahan
The Montreal Canadiens visited the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 3 at Rogers Place. The Canadiens tied the game late in the middle frame, but Darnell Nurse scored the go-ahead goal with five seconds left in the second period and Edmonton held on to win 5-3. At the same time, an interesting conversation took place off the ice. During the broadcast, Dany Dubé, a Quebec sports columnist who covers Canadiens’ games on 98.5 FM in Montreal, and who also works for RDS, the sister station to TSN, mentioned an interesting trade scenario involving Canadiens’ forward Sean Monahan.
NHL
Wright loaned by Kraken to Canada for 2023 World Junior Championship
Guenther of Coyotes, Clarke of Kings also made available for tournament. Shane Wright was loaned by the Seattle Kraken to Canada's national junior team for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday. Wright, the No. 4 pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, has two points (one goal, one assist)...
NHL
State Your Case: Is Matthews or Robertson more prolific?
NHL.com writers debate the scoring ability of Maple Leafs center, Stars forward entering game in Dallas. When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SNO, SN NOW), it will feature two of the best young forwards in Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Stars forward Jason Robertson.
NHL
WHAT A 'WILD' ONE!
Make it three-and-oh in the Reverse Retros. And it came with plenty of drama and excitement. The old saying 'it's not the start that matters, but how well you finish' rang true Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, as the Flames fell behind 2-0 early against the Wild but rallied for a thrilling 5-3 victory.
NHL
FLAMES RECALL MATTHEW PHILLIPS
The Calgary product leads the AHL in scoring with 30 points in 20 games. Calgary Flames General Manager Brad Treliving announced today the recall of forward Matthew Phillips from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League (AHL). Phillips, a native of Calgary, has played in all 20 games for...
markerzone.com
SHANE WRIGHT SCORES FIRST CAREER NHL GOAL AGAINST - YOU GUESSED IT - THE MONTREAL CANADIENS
A few short months after they passed on him in the NHL Entry Draft, Shane Wright earned his first career NHL goal against them. The best part about sports is that sometimes, stuff happens that you simply cannot write. No pun intended. After all the trials and tribulations in his...
NHL
Letang day to day for Penguins, practices for first time since stroke
The 35-year-old defenseman took the ice in a regular contact jersey after missing the past four games. The Penguins gave Letang, who is day to day, a stick tap after the whistle to start practice. Letang had skated on his own before practices since having a stroke Nov. 28. "'Stroke'...
NHL
Connor, Scheifele help Jets top Panthers in Maurice's return to Winnipeg
WINNIPEG -- Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each scored twice for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-2 win against the Florida Panthers at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. It was Panthers coach Paul Maurice's first game back in Winnipeg since he resigned as Jets coach on Dec. 17, 2021. Maurice was 315-223-62 in 600 games over nine seasons. He and former Winnipeg assistant Jamie Kompon, now an assistant with Florida, received a standing ovation during a video tribute in the first period.
