Washington State

Washington lottery prizes go unclaimed

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
 6 days ago

OLYMPIA — More than $2.4 million in lottery prizes is currently unclaimed and will expire soon, according to a statement from Washington’s Lottery.

Currently, there are 29 unclaimed prizes in the state, the statement said, three of which were sold in eastern Washington. One prize, a $10,000 jackpot, was sold in Redmond and expires on Dec. 12.

Once a player wins, they have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize, the statement said. If the player won with a scratch ticket, they have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize. By law, the prizes that aren’t claimed are placed into a reserve account. Each June, the surplus in the reserve account is transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, which helps college students across the state achieve their dreams and supports early childhood education programs, according to the statement.

Washington’s Lottery has regional offices located in Everett, Federal Way, Olympia, Spokane, and Yakima, which are open to the public to claim prizes Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A full list of unclaimed prizes can be found at https://bit.ly/3UHabJm.

Columbia Basin Herald

