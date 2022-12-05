ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Klee is a 5-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Klee is a 5-year-old mixed breed, who is interested in everything going on around her! Klee was brought into Lollypop Farm as a stray, so little is known of her past; however, through sleepovers, we have learned that she doesn’t seem to be a fan of other dogs or smaller friends like cats. She has been having so much fun going on Doggy Day Outs!

