Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Rain and snow today before another chance of snow late this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Waking up to an unsettled start to our Sunday. Snow showers have rolled in across our region, limiting visibility, but roads remain clear. We will continue to see snow showers this morning before milder air swings in for the afternoon and we see a mixture of rain and snow showers.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Enjoy today before rain and snow tomorrow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A cold start to our Saturday as temperatures have started near the 20-degree mark!. We will remain on the cold side once again today as afternoon highs only reach the mid and upper 30s. The good news is that the sun will be shining. Plenty of sun is expected for us today, but clouds will increase late this evening.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Sun returns on Monday, but snow chances increase over the next week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up to yet another cloudy start for Friday morning. Just like Thursday, the sun will return. Temperatures are also cooler with temperatures starting off near the freezing mark. We are tracking a few pockets of slick spots in the morning due to the freezing temperatures and because of some low-level moisture that rolled through late last night.
WHEC TV-10
Sea Breeze Christmas parade returns for 13th year
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. The Sea Breeze Christmas parade was Saturday night in Irondequoit!. The parade featured beautiful Christmas lights and capped things off with a festive fireworks display. “We’re excited to celebrate Christmas and we wanted to have some family time and we like the fireworks, so we just thought we’d...
WHEC TV-10
People raced through downtown Rochester for Reindeer Run 5K
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The annual Reindeer Run 5K and Kids’ Half Mile race returned to downtown Rochester on Saturday morning. Athletes put on their festive holiday gear and ran, jogged and walked through the city. Those who registered got a cute reindeer run shirt and awards if they performed well.
WHEC TV-10
Traffic Alert: Road closures for annual Reindeer Run
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester’s annual Reindeer Run is set to take place this weekend. Several streets in the city will be closed starting at 8 a.m. and will reopen as the participants move along. The following road closures will be in effect. Closed at 6:30 am:. Exchange Blvd between Court...
WHEC TV-10
Roc Holiday Village hosted a Hanukkah celebration
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Roc Holiday Village hosted a Hanukkah celebration on Sunday. The Jewish Federation of Rochester organized all the fun. The event was an opportunity to learn about Hanukkah and how it’s celebrated. There was traditional music, storytelling, snacks, and crafts. “It’s great! It’s a fun...
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Klee
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Klee is a 5-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Klee is a 5-year-old mixed breed, who is interested in everything going on around her! Klee was brought into Lollypop Farm as a stray, so little is known of her past; however, through sleepovers, we have learned that she doesn’t seem to be a fan of other dogs or smaller friends like cats. She has been having so much fun going on Doggy Day Outs!
WHEC TV-10
Clifton Springs community prays for Ken Deland who went missing in France
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Clifton Springs community gathered in prayer for Ken Deland, the St. John Fisher University student who went missing a few weeks ago while studying abroad in Europe. His friends and family at the prayer vigil say they have right now is hope. It was an...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Dec. 11, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, we are talking about violence in the city. Not only about the problem, but also looking at solutions. Hear from Rev. Shirley Billups, an ordained pastor and RCSD teacher, and Victor Saunders, a special adviser to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, who oversees all of the city’s anti-violence programs.
WHEC TV-10
Deaf best friends share their experience in Rochester’s Nutcracker
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two young girls who are deaf shared their experience being a part of The Nutcracker in Rochester. Arwyn Fox and Lilly Warren were in the mix of 175 kids in this year’s annual production of The Nutcracker. There were six performances inside Kodak Hall in November.
WHEC TV-10
NYS Police: Car pursuit started in Rochester and ended on Route 104
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle pursuit on Saturday by New York State Police started in Rochester and continued to State Route 104 until it ended for safety reasons. State Troopers say the chase began around 1 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. Troopers didn’t provide information on why they were chasing the vehicle.
WHEC TV-10
Man shot while driving on Masseth Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is recovering at the hospital after being shot while driving. Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, RPD responded to the area of Ames and Masseth streets for the report of shots heard in the area. Police also say a car crashed into a light pole one block...
WHEC TV-10
Clifton Springs family anxious to hear from son missing in France
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – Kenny DeLand is a senior at St. John Fisher University studying broad – and hasn’t been heard from for nearly two weeks. His family is eager to find out what happened to their son. For Ken DeLand Sr. and his wife, Jennifer, sitting...
WHEC TV-10
Family of Rochester cold case victim looking for answers three decades later
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Victoria Jobson was murdered 30 years ago and her family is still looking for her killer. Her family hands out free coats on Dec. 10 every year on Rutter Street. They say they will never stop searching for justice to keep Jobson’s memory alive. Her family does...
WHEC TV-10
Person hospitalized after car fire on Thruway in Henrietta
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District says a person suffered minor burns after a car caught on fire on the New York State Thruway on Friday afternoon. Crews were able to extinguish the flames and took the person to the hospital. The person is in stable condition.
WHEC TV-10
Historic church on Jefferson Ave demolished after fire a year ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An historic church building in Rochester is no more. The 185-year-old building that housed the Jefferson Avenue Seventh-Day Adventist Church was demolished on Thursday. It was seriously damaged during a fire on Christmas day last year. Church leaders say repairing the building would have been too...
WHEC TV-10
Seneca Park Zoo gives award to conservationist for work in Madagascar
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo presented Dr. Patricia Wright with the Conservation Warrior Award on Thursday. The award honors people whose commitment to conservation has made meaningful impacts on species’ survival. Dr. Wright is a renowned anthropologist who spent her early life in Rochester and has...
WHEC TV-10
Police investigate after triangular spikes found on Webster roads
WEBSTER, N.Y. — Webster Police say they’re investigating tire puncture spikes left on Webster roads. These triangular spikes were found in the area of Five Mile Line Road. Webster Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 and ask to speak to an officer.
WHEC TV-10
City says two firefighters were suspended on suspicion of smoking marijuana on the job
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester confirms two firefighters have been suspended “with the suspicion that they were smoking marijuana on the job.”. This is a developing story and we’ll bring you more information once we get it.
Comments / 0