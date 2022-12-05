APS to expand use of metal detectors after Litchfield CLC student found with loaded gun

Akron Public Schools is expanding its use of metal detectors in all middle and high schools after a seventh grader was found with a loaded gun Monday at Litchfield Community Learning Center.

The incident resulted in the lockdown of the middle school, along with adjacent Firestone High School, from 2 to 2:30 p.m.

"Students had told teachers of a student they believed was carrying a weapon," said APS spokesman Mark Williamson. "Within nine minutes, the APS security, staff, and the Akron Police Department student resource officer located the student and located a gun in his fanny pack."

Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said Tuesday the student is being dealt with through the juvenile court system and that charges are likely. He did not have further details.

In a letter emailed to parents Monday night, Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack said she is directing principals to "modify the current practice of random use of metal detectors and backpack checks to the routine use in middle grades and high schools."

The district's goal is to use metal detectors to screen all students and visitors on a daily basis, Williamson said Tuesday.

Fowler Mack said the incident is "absolutely unacceptable and reinforces our shared concern and focused attention to safety, security and accountability in our schools.

"As we have emphasized over the last few weeks, school safety is foundational for good teaching and learning," Fowler Mack said in her email. "It is a priority and must be a shared responsibility, as evidenced by the increased offer of city government, safety officials, and community agencies and partners to integrate efforts around this important problem."

Williamson said the school district "praises the smart thinking of our students who followed through on rumors they had heard.

"As we say, if you see something, say something."

In October, a female student was found with a handgun in her backpack at Akron Public Schools' SOAR facility in South Akron, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the student maintained she didn't know the items were in her bag. She was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

School safety has been a key issue in ongoing contract negotiations with Akron teachers, with the teachers union repeatedly saying schools are "not safe." Last week, a student stabbed another student, there was a serious fight and a bomb threat happened at three separate schools.

In a press release issued Tuesday afternoon, Akron Education Association President Pat Shipe said the teacher union believes "many Akron Public Schools buildings continue to be places of fear, chaos and mismanagement by Superintendent Fowler Mack and her administration due to the desire to protect the superintendent's image over and above the desire to protect the children and staff of APS."

