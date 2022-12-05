Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Best team for the Fighting Cup Remix in Pokemon Go
The Fighting Cup is getting a Great League Edition Remix in the Pokemon Go Battle League, which means you’re going to have to rethink your ‘best team’ from last time around. There are loads of unique cups to take part in during the Season of Mythical Wishes...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players gets an early holiday gift with incredible perfect Shiny
Pokemon Go player FleeceKing has had a particularly lucky encounter to kick off the Mythic Blade event that is part of the festive December season. The player says “Christmas came early” as they scored the rare catch. The holiday season has kicked off in Pokemon Go, and players...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players call for Raid button change to make them faster
Pokemon Go players on Reddit are calling for a simple Raid button change that would make the special events much faster. Since the launch of Raids in Pokemon Go, trainers all around the world have gotten together to catch their favorite ‘mon, whether it’s the latest legendary or just shiny hunting Rockruff.
dexerto.com
Where to find the Ability Shield item in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will want the Ability Shield item to take on powerful Five and Six-Star Tera Raids. Here is everything to know about the Ability Shield and where to find it. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have plenty of options to pass time when reaching the end-game....
dexerto.com
How to get WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops (December 2022)
WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops are now live and we’ve got you covered with a quick guide on how you can claim these free items for yourself. World of Warcraft’s latest expansion, Dragonflight, is now live and players from around the world are busy adventuring through the Dragon Isles. In order to celebrate the game’s launch, Blizzard has teamed up with Twitch to give away some free WoW Twitch drops to reward adventurers.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go trainer finds knife-wielding Hitmonlee at PokeStop and fans love it
One Pokemon Go player found an oddly shaped silhouette at a Pokestop that appeared to show a Hitmonlee holding a knife in its hand. As Pokemon Go uses real-life places and landmarks to represent in-game objects, some players have encountered quite a few interesting or funny interactions as a result.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 gives players ‘salty’ reward after Season 2 Battle Pass changes
The Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass has been unveiled, and developers Blizzard may have slipped in a subtle message to fans who previously complained about how difficult it was to unlock Kiriko. Overwatch 2 has an incredibly dedicated fanbase with millions of active players, so pleasing everyone is an...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players call for simple change to Mei’s Ice Wall ability
Overwatch 2 players are calling for a simple tweak that could revamp Mei’s Ice Wall ability, as Season 2 of the game drops around the world. The latest batch of content for Overwatch 2 is here, with Season 2 bringing players a wealth of improvements to the game. However,...
dexerto.com
ImperialHal says data mining ‘cheating’ in pro Apex Legends is “just the tip of the iceberg”
TSM pro Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has claimed that the ‘data mining’ controversy that embroiled his team is just the “tip of the iceberg” in competitive Apex Legends. The TSM ‘data mining’ controversy has been at the forefront of the Apex Legends professional community recently....
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players slam “greedy” Collection Event bundles: “Awful value”
Apex Legends players have slammed the “greedy” Christmas-themed skins in the store that are locked behind bundles. Apex Legends’ Wintertide Collection Event arrived on December 6 and introduced the Winter Express LTM, the mythic Wraith Prestige skin, and a set of fresh badges to unlock. Despite these...
dexerto.com
Can you play Final Fantasy XIV on Steam Deck?
Can you play Final Fantasy XIV on the Steam Deck? If you’re in the mood for Square-Enix’s smash-hit MMO on the go, you might be in luck. The rise of Final Fantasy XIV as one of the best MMOs around is a long, long tale. From its doomed first version to the A Realm Reborn arc, the game is flourishing. Not even just as an MMO, but as a Final Fantasy game, with it routinely being lauded for its fascinating story and fan service.
dexerto.com
How to unlock Overwatch 2 Monk Ramattra skin with Twitch drops
Players can unlock exclusive loot for Overwatch 2 by participating in limited-time Twitch drops. Here is everything to know regarding the loot, including how to unlock the new Legendary skin, Traveling Monk Ramattra. Every so often, Twitch holds collaborative events with Blizzard, rewarding players with exclusive loot for watching streams...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Dec 6 patch notes: Season 2, Ramattra, new DPS passive, hero reworks
Overwatch 2’s second season has officially gone live on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles bringing in Ramattra and a plethora of hero updates. The massive December 6 patch features some major additions. Ramattra, the newest tank hero, will be available right away to those who buy the Season 2 Battle Pass, but free players can unlock him at level 45.
dexerto.com
Valorant gets free 2022 Recall event pass to end year: Rewards, dates
Valorant is celebrating yet another successful year with a free event pass for all players in 2022 Recall. Featuring some rewards paying homage to community memes and epic pro plays, here’s what’s on offer and how you can get it. It’s getting near the end of the year,...
dexerto.com
League of Legends Season 13 ranked changes add two-split system, new rewards
League of Legends Season 13 ranked is getting a two-split system as well as brand-new rewards for players who grind the ranked ladder. Season 13 is shaping up to be one of the most significant in the history of League of Legends as developer Riot Games pushes a rework of jungle items, new items for tanks and mages, the reintroduction of old items, brand-new champions, and much more.
dexerto.com
GTA Online player given millions in-game with mysterious surprise
GTA Online suddenly gave a player $2.3 million in-game for their dedication, yet it’s unclear why the reward is so high. Grand Theft Auto Online gives users plenty of ways to earn millions of in-game dollars. Completing Heists, of course, provides some of the most lucrative payouts. Other activities...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 team unveils release plan for next DPS, tank & support heroes
Overwatch 2’s Lead Hero Designer has revealed the team’s plans to release upcoming heroes and it’s good news for support mains. The newest Overwatch 2 hero, Ramattra, was released on December 6 and while the community is still mixed about how he’ll perform, we already know what to expect for the upcoming characters.
dexerto.com
Mad Maggie & Catalyst create perfect combo in Apex Legends Winter Express
Two players showcased how deadly Catalyst and Mad Maggie can be in tandem after dealing with a rat in Apex Legends’ Winter Express LTM. Apex Legends’ Wintertide Collection event is finally here and with it brought the return of the Winter Express LTM. Though some players have felt...
dexerto.com
Elden Ring Colosseum PvP explained: locations, how to use & more
Elden Ring’s first DLC is a free update that allows players to face each other in various Colosseums scattered throughout the Lands Between. Here’s how it works. Since Elden Ring was released, players have stared at the various Colosseums across the Lands Between and wondered about their purpose. Such a location would be perfect for PvP – and that’s exactly what they were for. Since update 1.08 went live, players have been able to enter the Colosseum and engage in combat with other Tarnished warriors.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 player takes proximity chat trolling to another level by making consoles turn off
Warzone 2 introduced proximity chat, and one player cleverly used the new feature to eliminate an enemy without ever firing their weapon. Proximity chat has been nothing short of a mixed bag in Warzone 2. The new feature allows teams to communicate with enemies. The community has universally embraced proximity chat with open arms, but its results vary.
Comments / 0