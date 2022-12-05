Read full article on original website
Burglary suspect arrested in Lincoln County field
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 26-year-old is facing numerous charges after being arrested in a snowy field near Harrisburg Saturday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies assisted the Sioux Falls Police Department with locating a burglary suspect that was involved in a pursuit with the department.
Wanted man is on the loose
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There’s a wanted man on the loose, and the Minnehaha County sheriff needs your help finding him. Authorities are looking for James Fremont Farmer III. He is wanted for Aggravated Assault Domestic and False Imprisonment. Farmer is 24 years old, stands six foot...
2 killed in train vs. pickup crash identified
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The two people killed in Wednesday’s pickup vs. train crash have been identified. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was westbound on 274th Street, west of the intersection with 476th Avenue, when the driver did not yield at a railroad crossing.
23-year-old charged with filing false police report
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released new details on an unusual case outside a Sioux Falls gas station near 12th Street and West Avenue. A man called 9-1-1 last night around 8 p.m. He told police someone shot at him and stole his car, but police say...
Police: Man grabs child in Sioux Falls parking lot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police would like to remind residents to keep a close eye on their children after receiving a call about a man who grabbed a child while adults and the child’s parents were in the area. No physical injuries were reported in this incident.
‘Shop with a Cop’ makes holidays bright for local kids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police and other local law enforcement agencies made the holidays a little brighter for some kids and their families during “Shop with a Cop” Thursday night. Sioux Falls Police, Lutheran Social Services and Walmart on South Minnesota Avenue teamed up...
PHOTOS: Yankton Fire Department responds to motor home fire
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Yankton Firefighters responded to a motor home fire in Nebraska Friday afternoon. According to the fire department, crews arrived on the scene around 12:50 p.m. and discovered the motor home on fire. No injuries were reported in the fire. The cause of the fire, according...
Neighbor: SWAT raid ‘a scary sight’
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are shaken, but relieved, that a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August. The neighbors watched as SWAT team members took their positions.
SFPD: 5 to 10 crashes reported hourly during Thursday’s storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls police had a busy night in the snow. Sam Clemens with the department says they responded to 5 to 10 crashes per hour Thursday night. He says the bulk of those crashing came from 8 to 9 p.m. KELOLAND Weather online...
Possible plea change in South Dakota murder case
New court documents show a man charged with murdering three people in the town of Scotland is considering changing his plea.
Man arrested on domestic assault charge
ORANGE CITY—A 28-year-old Orange City man was arrested Monday, Dec. 5, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Luther Grady Hofmeyer stemmed from law enforcement being called to Orange City Area Health Center for an assault victim, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Woman arrested twice for theft of beer
ORANGE CITY—A 53-year-old Davenport woman was arrested Sunday, Dec. 4, in Orange City on two charges of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Lynn Clendenin stemmed from her taking about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Man’s body found in overturned pickup near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a deadly crash north of the city. Authorities say they were called to the scene at 259th Street and 471st Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a pickup overturned in the middle of a...
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a collision with a train late Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on 274th St., about one mile south of Harrisburg. According to the Department of Public Safety, two people were...
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responds to Friday morning fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said although light smoke came from the roof of a house in a fire reported Friday morning, the fire was out after further investigation. The fire was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 on the 800 block of...
Local grocer not giving up after attack on store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hayder Hayyawi’s father was a truck driver for the U.S. Army in Iraq. When the military left the region in 2011, so did the family. Eventually, they ended up in Sioux Falls. Hayyawi spent most of his childhood in Najaf, a city of...
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, December 10
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, December 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Lincoln County courthouse is looking to expand. A USD basketball player is behind bars. Winter is here and that means...
Snow crews working double-time to clear roads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers had to take it slow Friday morning after Thursday night’s storm left more than 9 inches of snow on some Sioux Falls streets. It is a familiar sight across Sioux Falls. Snow plows heading into neighborhoods to clear roads of several inches...
Inside KELOLAND: Navigating holiday stress, family genetics & Grouchmas
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re in the holiday season which typically brings a lot of stress. On this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we talk with a Sandford Health Therapist about how to best navigate all the emotions this time of year can bring. At your family gatherings...
How to prepare for this week’s rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our above-freezing temperatures are helping melt some of the snow that fell last week. And with rain in the forecast for this week, neighborhoods across KELOLAND could get plenty soggy and slushy and filled with standing water. To help you prepare for next week’s...
