Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
How to get the Shell Bell in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
The Shell Bell is a handy held item in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but it’s not the easiest to find, so here’s how you can get one for yourself. While training your Pokemon to high levels and teaching them their most powerful moves might be the best way to win a battle, the held items you give them can also have a big impact on their performance.
dexerto.com
Where to find the Ability Shield item in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will want the Ability Shield item to take on powerful Five and Six-Star Tera Raids. Here is everything to know about the Ability Shield and where to find it. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have plenty of options to pass time when reaching the end-game....
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go trainer finds knife-wielding Hitmonlee at PokeStop and fans love it
One Pokemon Go player found an oddly shaped silhouette at a Pokestop that appeared to show a Hitmonlee holding a knife in its hand. As Pokemon Go uses real-life places and landmarks to represent in-game objects, some players have encountered quite a few interesting or funny interactions as a result.
dexerto.com
Best Sylveon build in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet to solo 7-star Tera Raids
Dragon-type Tera Raids can be a nuisance – especially 7-star raids – but this Sylveon build will make soloing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s most challenging bosses a breeze. High-level Tera Raids are the only way to obtain some of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s most coveted items. Herba...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go player scores rare bird with Daily Adventure Incense, but there’s a twist
A Pokemon Go player shares their successful encounter with a rare bird using their Daily Adventure Incense, but it isn’t the catch they were actually looking for. Pokemon Go players are constantly on the lookout for rare encounters. Whether this is a featured wild spawn for a current event or a rare, lucky find, these moments are often the height of excitement while playing the game.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 DMZ players split after player reveals exfil kill method
A Warzone 2 DMZ player unearthed an easy way to prevent teams from completing their exfil, but community members bashed the practice. Inspired by Escape from Tarkov, DMZ provides a blend of PVE vs. PVP gameplay. The goal is to loot and extract all of your findings through one of the several exfiltration zones. However, AI enemies and real players stand in the way of making that happen.
dexerto.com
Kai Cenat hits back at Destiny over ‘black zoomer streamers’ comments: “You’re clearly racist”
One of Twitch’s biggest stars in 2022, and recently crowned streamer of the year, Kai Cenat, has responded to Destiny, after the YouTube streamer criticized young black streamers gaining popularity. On December 6, Destiny reacted to a clip of IShowSpeed, a fellow YouTuber who was accused of being racist...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players gets an early holiday gift with incredible perfect Shiny
Pokemon Go player FleeceKing has had a particularly lucky encounter to kick off the Mythic Blade event that is part of the festive December season. The player says “Christmas came early” as they scored the rare catch. The holiday season has kicked off in Pokemon Go, and players...
dexerto.com
Fortnite Chapter 4 leak reveals Titanfall feature coming in future update
According to a recent leak, a future Fortnite update may add wall running and other Titanfall-like movement mechanics to the battle royale. To the delight of many a player, Epic Games has experimented with movement quite a bit in past Fortnite updates. The advent of Chapter 3, for example, introduced...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players call for Raid button change to make them faster
Pokemon Go players on Reddit are calling for a simple Raid button change that would make the special events much faster. Since the launch of Raids in Pokemon Go, trainers all around the world have gotten together to catch their favorite ‘mon, whether it’s the latest legendary or just shiny hunting Rockruff.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players blown away by new weather effects on Blizzard World
The Overwatch 2 developers just teased new weather effects for the game, specifically for the Blizzard World map, and players are absolutely blown away. Overwatch 2’s recent update introduced brand new weather effects in Blizzard World. And though this doesn’t directly affect the gameplay, players are delighted by the improvement in visuals and general care to aesthetics.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players call for simple change to Mei’s Ice Wall ability
Overwatch 2 players are calling for a simple tweak that could revamp Mei’s Ice Wall ability, as Season 2 of the game drops around the world. The latest batch of content for Overwatch 2 is here, with Season 2 bringing players a wealth of improvements to the game. However,...
dexerto.com
How to get WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops (December 2022)
WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops are now live and we’ve got you covered with a quick guide on how you can claim these free items for yourself. World of Warcraft’s latest expansion, Dragonflight, is now live and players from around the world are busy adventuring through the Dragon Isles. In order to celebrate the game’s launch, Blizzard has teamed up with Twitch to give away some free WoW Twitch drops to reward adventurers.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 Steam player count plummets ahead of Season 2
Just one month after its release, Warzone 2 has seen a dramatic player count drop on Steam ahead of Season 2. From the game’s launch on November 19 to December, Warzone 2 has seen a player count plummet of almost 50% on Steam with players blaming such a drop on a variety of reasons.
dexerto.com
Ludwig gets Twitch logo tattoo after Valkyrae dare on charity stream
After Valkyrae’s big $15,000 donation during his recent ‘subathon’, Ludwig Ahgren was forced into getting a Twitch logo tattoo. Now it’s immortalized in history — on stream and on his body — as the YouTube star pulled through. During a charity stream, Ludwig promised...
dexerto.com
Brazilian CSGO player blasts NA practice quality: “A thousand times better in Brazil”
PaiN star Rodrigo ‘biguzera’ Bittencourt has slammed the quality of practice in North America, saying that it’s no surprise that the region is struggling internationally in CS:GO. Back in North America after a short stop in Brazil for the CBCS Invitational in São Paulo, biguzera did not...
dexerto.com
Team Liquid Valorant star duo to miss Red Bull Home Ground 3
Team Liquid have announced that they will be without two key players for the Red Bull Home Ground 3 Valorant tournament. On Twitter, Liquid confirmed that Ayaz ‘nAts’ Akhmetshin and Igor ‘Redgar’ Vlasov, two of their off-season signings, will miss the event in Manchester due to visa issues.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players slam “greedy” Collection Event bundles: “Awful value”
Apex Legends players have slammed the “greedy” Christmas-themed skins in the store that are locked behind bundles. Apex Legends’ Wintertide Collection Event arrived on December 6 and introduced the Winter Express LTM, the mythic Wraith Prestige skin, and a set of fresh badges to unlock. Despite these...
dexerto.com
Just Dance 2023 review – More of the same with a killer soundtrack
Just Dance 2023 is pretty much the same game you know and love (or love to hate), but a few quality-of-life upgrades and a brilliant song list make this the best entry into the franchise so far. As another year comes to an end, another Just Dance emerges – although...
dexerto.com
How to unlock Overwatch 2 Monk Ramattra skin with Twitch drops
Players can unlock exclusive loot for Overwatch 2 by participating in limited-time Twitch drops. Here is everything to know regarding the loot, including how to unlock the new Legendary skin, Traveling Monk Ramattra. Every so often, Twitch holds collaborative events with Blizzard, rewarding players with exclusive loot for watching streams...
Comments / 0