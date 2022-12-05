Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Fortnite Chapter 4 leak reveals Titanfall feature coming in future update
According to a recent leak, a future Fortnite update may add wall running and other Titanfall-like movement mechanics to the battle royale. To the delight of many a player, Epic Games has experimented with movement quite a bit in past Fortnite updates. The advent of Chapter 3, for example, introduced...
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals Full List of Riot Games Perks, Launch Date
Riot Games and Microsoft finally shared more information today on the Xbox Game Pass partnership that was announced back in the summer. A first for a collaboration of its kind, this deal between the two companies would make it so that Xbox Game Pass subscribers get exclusive perks in Riot's various games, games that aren't even on Xbox consoles (for now). The perks are set to go live on December 12th. Game Pass subscribers can look forward to the following perks:
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 team unveils release plan for next DPS, tank & support heroes
Overwatch 2’s Lead Hero Designer has revealed the team’s plans to release upcoming heroes and it’s good news for support mains. The newest Overwatch 2 hero, Ramattra, was released on December 6 and while the community is still mixed about how he’ll perform, we already know what to expect for the upcoming characters.
The Game Awards 2022 predictions – what's confirmed, what's expected, and what we'd like to see
Our thoughts ahead of The Game Awards 2022 event in Los Angeles
CNET
Valve Is Giving Away a Steam Deck Every Minute at the Game Awards Today
Heads up, Steam users: You've got a chance to win a Steam Deck portable PC every minute during The Game Awards today, Dec. 8. The promotion, laid out last week in a blog post from publisher Valve, is open to Steam users in the US, Canada, the EU and UK.
dexerto.com
Hasan baffled after finding Twitch streams embedded on Trainwreck’s Kick site
Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker was baffled after checking out Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam’s new Kick platform and finding that Twitch embeds were being used. Twitch’s spot at the top of the mountain of streaming platforms has been challenged a handful of times over the last few years, but it’s seen off pretty much every challenger.
dexerto.com
Kai Cenat hits back at Destiny over ‘black zoomer streamers’ comments: “You’re clearly racist”
One of Twitch’s biggest stars in 2022, and recently crowned streamer of the year, Kai Cenat, has responded to Destiny, after the YouTube streamer criticized young black streamers gaining popularity. On December 6, Destiny reacted to a clip of IShowSpeed, a fellow YouTuber who was accused of being racist...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 DMZ players split after player reveals exfil kill method
A Warzone 2 DMZ player unearthed an easy way to prevent teams from completing their exfil, but community members bashed the practice. Inspired by Escape from Tarkov, DMZ provides a blend of PVE vs. PVP gameplay. The goal is to loot and extract all of your findings through one of the several exfiltration zones. However, AI enemies and real players stand in the way of making that happen.
Crash Bandicoot is teasing an appearance at The Game Awards 2022
Let's hope he's bringing some news with him
The Game Awards Players' Voice Vote Is Causing Absolute Chaos
The Game Awards is one of the biggest gaming events of the year. Players can vote on categories that include most genres, innovative games, indie games, and even esports awards. There's also a Players' Voice category where gamers can vote on their favorite game of the year. 2022's Game Awards lists "Elden Ring," "Genshin Impact," "God of War Ragnarok," "Sonic Frontiers," and "Stray" as the five games to choose from. Unfortunately, the "Genshin" and "Sonic" communities have gone after each other over the award.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players blown away by new weather effects on Blizzard World
The Overwatch 2 developers just teased new weather effects for the game, specifically for the Blizzard World map, and players are absolutely blown away. Overwatch 2’s recent update introduced brand new weather effects in Blizzard World. And though this doesn’t directly affect the gameplay, players are delighted by the improvement in visuals and general care to aesthetics.
ComicBook
Bloodborne Fans Find Hope for New Announcement at The Game Awards
Bloodborne fans have been met with renewed hope this week that the beloved PlayStation 4 game could soon receive a new update in the coming day. Ever since the PlayStation 5 released back in 2020, fans of the critically-acclaimed FromSoftware action title have been hoping and praying that a next-gen upgrade would roll out for Bloodborne to improve its performance when played on PS5. And while Sony hasn't come close to indicating that anything of this sort could be happening in the future, fans are once again finding a new reason to believe that this could be coming to fruition.
dexerto.com
How to watch Dragon Age Absolution – is it streaming on Netflix?
Dragon Age: Absolution is the newest dramatic fantasy anime on the block – but where can you watch and stream it, and is it on Netflix?. There’s been a number of animes released this season, on numerous streaming platforms. There’s been Mob Psycho 100, Chainsaw Man, and Spy X Family, all available to stream on Crunchyroll. But what about the up-and-coming show Dragon Age: Absolution?
ComicBook
Horizon Forbidden West DLC Teased by Insider
A notable video game industry insider has seemingly teased the impending reveal of DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Following its launch earlier this year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, developer Guerrilla Games has continued to support the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel in the form of frequent new title updates. And while the studio has yet to confirm that DLC for Forbidden West will be coming in the future, it looks like this exact announcement could be slated to transpire quite soon.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022 To Follow A Shorter Format; Tekken 8 Confirmed for the Event and More
The latest edition of the Game Awards is all set to air on December 8, 2022, and the players are hoping and praying that their favorite title is awarded the Game of the Year. The main contenders for Game of the Year 2022 are Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok, and it is going to be a tough competition between the two.
dexerto.com
Scump hits out at “bias” CDL pros deciding GAs over M4 meta drama
Call of Duty legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner aired his frustrations with his fellow CDL pros amid the controversy surrounding the gentlemen’s agreement for the M4. After weeks of waiting, the Call of Duty League’s Modern Warfare 2 season finally kicked off on December 2, as teams took part in the annual Kickoff Weekend event for the Major 1 qualifiers.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Takes Another Shot At Kenny Omega
A WWE star has taken another opportunity to throw shade at AEW star, Kenny Omega tonight (December 6) or perhaps just his superfans. Last week, WWE NXT star Edris Enofe threw shade at AEW star Kenny Omega while celebrating Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship reign. Enofe tweeted that...
dexerto.com
Hololive star Noir Vesper returns following two-week suspension
Holostars member Noir Vesper has finally returned following his two-week suspension handed down by Hololive. The TEMPUS member apologized for his actions after fans suspected the worst with a slight delay in his return. Noir Vesper, one of the debuting members of Holostars’ English branch, was struck down with a...
Massive GTA 5 update introduces feature fans have been begging for
Another year draws to a close and still, we’re without a Grand Theft Auto VI reveal … sort of. There was, of course, a major leak back in October. In case you missed it, Rockstar was the target of a cyber attack which saw over an hour of GTA VI development footage leak online, alongside source code and screenshots. A UK-based teenager was subsequently arrested pleading “not guilty” in court.
