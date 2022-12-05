ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central PA Man Restrained, Sexual Assaulted Child, Police Say

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
Eduardo Montalvo. Photo Credit: Harrisburg bureau of police

A central Pennsylvania man "unlawfully restrained a minor" and sexually assaulted them, authorities say.

48-year-old Eduardo Montalvo was arrested on Dec. 2 at 10:19 a.m., Harrisburg police announced on Monday, Dec. 5.

On Aug. 8, a warrant was issued for Montalvo in connection with an incident two days prior. He was charged with three felonies for unlawful contact with a minor - sexual offenses, indecent assault- without consent of another, and unlawful restraint of a minor, and one misdemeanor for corruption of minors, according to his latest court docket.

Montalvo has a criminal record for assault and driving under the influence at the highest rate, the latter of which sent him to prison multiple times starting in 2002 but he has not had any criminal charges filed against him since 2011, court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge David O'Leary on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m., as detailed in his court docket.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

