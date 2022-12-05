Read full article on original website
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints nominate LB Demario Davis for NFL Man of the YearTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Canal St.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a deadly shooting that occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Canal Street. A man was shot near Canal and South Rampart streets. Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died. This...
WDSU
New Orleans police release photo of car sought in Gentilly Dollar Tree shooting
The New Orleans Police Department has released a photo of a suspect and their car wanted in connection with a quadruple shooting at the Dollar Tree in Gentilly Thursday. On Friday, police released a photo of a Black Kia Forte. Police say the suspect drove into the parking lot in the car before the shooting.
WDSU
Mild & Quiet Monday, Chance Severe Weather through Mid-Week
NEW ORLEANS — Sunday we picked up nearly 3:00" inches of rain, before storms weakened and pushed eastward before the late afternoon. The only exception was near Southwest Pass -- that had a Special Marine Warning until 5 pm, due to storm activity. Monday looks to be quiet and mild,...
WDSU
Woman killed after being hit by vehicle in Metairie
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said a woman was killed Friday night after being hit by a vehicle in Metairie. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said just after 9:00 p.m., deputies were called to Power Boulevard and 33rd Street to investigate reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a woman on the ground in the southbound lanes of Power Boulevard.
WDSU
New Orleans police employee driving for Uber stabbed to death in Jefferson Parish
HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly stabbing of a New Orleans Police Department employee Friday morning. The stabbing happened in the parking lot of a hotel in the 2200 block of the Westbank Expressway, according to the sheriff. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said...
WDSU
Mild Monday, severe storms possible Tuesday/Wednesday
Monday starts off nice, but a strong cold front will bring in a risk for possibly strong to severe storms Tuesday into Wednesday. There could be a little fog in the morning, but I don't think it's anything like the worst of the fog that slowed us all down this past Thursday morning. There aren't any advisories in effect, but low clouds and some fog are still possible.
WDSU
Festival of Bonfires begins in Lutcher Friday night
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — A beloved holiday tradition kicks off in St. James Parish Friday night. The Festival of Bonfires begins to light up the way for Papa Noel Friday through Sunday. Traditionally, the bonfires line the Mississippi River levee and are burned on Christmas Eve. The festival...
WDSU
St. Bernard Parish sheriff arrests third person accused in deadly shooting of Violet teen
VIOLET, La. — A third person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting of a teenager in Violet. The shooting happened on Nov. 23. in the 2800 block of Moss Lane. Sheriff James Pohlmann said a 17-year-old was booked on Thursday and faces a charge of second-degree...
WDSU
15-year-old killed, 2 teens hurt at Bogalusa birthday party
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Police say a 15-year-old was killed and 2 other teenagers were hurt at a birthday party Friday night. Officers say this happened around 9 pm on Warren Street. Officers say when they arrived, they found a large group gathering for a party when the shots...
WDSU
Northshore representative addressing how prisoners are released in wake of Covington priest murder
COVINGTON, La. — Louisiana state Rep. Mark Wright says he has been working with criminal justice experts for weeks to find a way to address how violent criminals are released from prison in Louisiana. He says the conversation was sparked in light of the murders of retired St. Peter...
WDSU
Fog Tonight & Storms on Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — Patchy to dense fog returns tonight and into early morning Sunday. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for our local lakes, portions of the coast, Hancock and Pearl River Counties in Mississippi (for now. By mid-morning Sunday, a frontal band will move over the Northshore and sweep out fog from northwest to southeast across SELA.
WDSU
New Orleans hotel owner accused of conspiring with NOPD officer to file false reports
New details on a federal investigation into a well-known political campaign contributor and owner of a historic hotel show that he may have conspired with a New Orleans Police Department officer to commit fraud. According to court documents, Fouad Zeton was charged in an indictment on Thursday on charges of...
WDSU
Rain today, Stronger storms Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — Today we’re dealing with widespread morning rain and scattered afternoon/evening rain. It won’t rain all day – it will likely be drier in the late afternoon and evening, but some redevelopment of rain and storms is possible. Skies will stay mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the lower 70s for most areas.
WDSU
River Parish residents elected new public service commissioner
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — River Parish residents have elected a new public service commissioner in a runoff on Dec. 10. Don't see results? Tap here. Davante Lewis is the projected winner of the race, ousting incumbent Lambert C. Boissiere. Lewis secured 58 percent of the vote over Boissiere.
WDSU
Rain arrives Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — Today will be partly sunny with a 10% chance of an isolated shower. Fog will linger near marine areas. Highs will be 69-79 degrees. This evening will be partly cloudy and there will be areas of fog in marine areas. Temperatures will fall from the low 70s to the low 60s.
WDSU
THNOC encourages you to support local by shopping small at upcoming holiday market
NEW ORLEANS — The Historic New Orleans Collection is preparing to host its annual holiday market on Dec. 17. The event will be held at the Shop at the Collection, located at 520 Royal St., from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Seventeen local artists are participating. Drinks and refreshments...
WDSU
Louisiana Dec. 10 election results
The polls close at 8 p.m. for Louisiana's congressional general election. Don't see results? Tap here. The position of public service commissioner for District 3 will be decided in a runoff. Public service commissioners help regulate utilities. Commissioner Lambert C. Boissiere, III is seeking reelection in a runoff against Davante...
WDSU
Peter Panepinto secures another term as Hammond mayor
HAMMOND, La. — Hammond residents have re-elected incumbent Peter Panepinto for another term as mayor. Don't see results? Tap here. Panepinto defeated Tracy Washington Wells in a runoff Saturday. Panepinto secured 61 percent of the vote over Wells. Panepinto was first elected to the position in January 2015. He...
WDSU
Luna Fete returns to light up New Orleans for ninth year
NEW ORLEANS — Illuminated arts, costumes and culture will be taking over New Orleans for the ninth holiday season in a row. LUNA Fete returns Dec. 15-18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly. It is free and open to the public. The light-themed festival will be located at...
WDSU
New Orleans mayor attending conference in Seattle this weekend
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is in Seattle this weekend for a conference. Cantrell's administration issued a news release Friday saying she is in Seattle attending a winter meeting with the African American Mayor's Association. She is one of 14 mayors who was invited to participate,...
