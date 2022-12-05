ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

WDSU

NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Canal St.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a deadly shooting that occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Canal Street. A man was shot near Canal and South Rampart streets. Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died. This...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Mild & Quiet Monday, Chance Severe Weather through Mid-Week

NEW ORLEANS — Sunday we picked up nearly 3:00" inches of rain, before storms weakened and pushed eastward before the late afternoon. The only exception was near Southwest Pass -- that had a Special Marine Warning until 5 pm, due to storm activity. Monday looks to be quiet and mild,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Woman killed after being hit by vehicle in Metairie

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said a woman was killed Friday night after being hit by a vehicle in Metairie. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said just after 9:00 p.m., deputies were called to Power Boulevard and 33rd Street to investigate reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a woman on the ground in the southbound lanes of Power Boulevard.
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Mild Monday, severe storms possible Tuesday/Wednesday

Monday starts off nice, but a strong cold front will bring in a risk for possibly strong to severe storms Tuesday into Wednesday. There could be a little fog in the morning, but I don't think it's anything like the worst of the fog that slowed us all down this past Thursday morning. There aren't any advisories in effect, but low clouds and some fog are still possible.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Festival of Bonfires begins in Lutcher Friday night

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — A beloved holiday tradition kicks off in St. James Parish Friday night. The Festival of Bonfires begins to light up the way for Papa Noel Friday through Sunday. Traditionally, the bonfires line the Mississippi River levee and are burned on Christmas Eve. The festival...
LUTCHER, LA
WDSU

15-year-old killed, 2 teens hurt at Bogalusa birthday party

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Police say a 15-year-old was killed and 2 other teenagers were hurt at a birthday party Friday night. Officers say this happened around 9 pm on Warren Street. Officers say when they arrived, they found a large group gathering for a party when the shots...
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

Fog Tonight & Storms on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — Patchy to dense fog returns tonight and into early morning Sunday. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for our local lakes, portions of the coast, Hancock and Pearl River Counties in Mississippi (for now. By mid-morning Sunday, a frontal band will move over the Northshore and sweep out fog from northwest to southeast across SELA.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WDSU

Rain today, Stronger storms Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — Today we’re dealing with widespread morning rain and scattered afternoon/evening rain. It won’t rain all day – it will likely be drier in the late afternoon and evening, but some redevelopment of rain and storms is possible. Skies will stay mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the lower 70s for most areas.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Rain arrives Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — Today will be partly sunny with a 10% chance of an isolated shower. Fog will linger near marine areas. Highs will be 69-79 degrees. This evening will be partly cloudy and there will be areas of fog in marine areas. Temperatures will fall from the low 70s to the low 60s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Louisiana Dec. 10 election results

The polls close at 8 p.m. for Louisiana's congressional general election. Don't see results? Tap here. The position of public service commissioner for District 3 will be decided in a runoff. Public service commissioners help regulate utilities. Commissioner Lambert C. Boissiere, III is seeking reelection in a runoff against Davante...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Peter Panepinto secures another term as Hammond mayor

HAMMOND, La. — Hammond residents have re-elected incumbent Peter Panepinto for another term as mayor. Don't see results? Tap here. Panepinto defeated Tracy Washington Wells in a runoff Saturday. Panepinto secured 61 percent of the vote over Wells. Panepinto was first elected to the position in January 2015. He...
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

Luna Fete returns to light up New Orleans for ninth year

NEW ORLEANS — Illuminated arts, costumes and culture will be taking over New Orleans for the ninth holiday season in a row. LUNA Fete returns Dec. 15-18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly. It is free and open to the public. The light-themed festival will be located at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans mayor attending conference in Seattle this weekend

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is in Seattle this weekend for a conference. Cantrell's administration issued a news release Friday saying she is in Seattle attending a winter meeting with the African American Mayor's Association. She is one of 14 mayors who was invited to participate,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

