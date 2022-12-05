Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Corpus Christi Police Department names officer who fatally shot man
The Corpus Christi Police Department identified an officer who fatally shot a man after responding to a disturbance in late November. Senior Officer Alexander LaBatto fired his city-issued weapon at an armed man, the department said in Facebook post on Friday. Police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at...
Crews St. murder suspect was convicted in 1991 murder case
Court documents have been obtained detailing a murder conviction for Hector Davila. The same man accused of the murder of his home health care taker.
Crash near Petronila claims life of one; DPS investigates
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left one dead. It happened around 12:45 a.m. in Nueces County. Troopers said, a Ford F150 was traveling Westbound on FM-665, east of Petronila. That driver failed to drive in a single lane and drifted left on to the wrong side of the roadway.
Two shot on city's north side, one suspect in custody
Police are working a shooting call on the 3700 block of Brooks Drive on the north side of Corpus Christi. We will have more information as it becomes available.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Crime Blotter: Wanted Person/ Fugitive: Indecent Assault
BISHOP (News Release) - At approximately 2:56 PM on 12/08/2022, Bishop Police Department Shift I Officers, along with the assistance of Kleberg County Sheriff's Office, executed an arrest warrant on a subject in the 800 block of N. 14th Street, in Kingsville, Texas. The suspect in this case, identified as...
Corpus Christi woman found not guilty in nursing student's 2018 murder
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Nueces County jury found Thelma Villarreal not guilty in the 2018 shooting homicide of 21-year-old Alexandra Winfree. Trial began Wednesday in Judge Missy Medary's 347th District Court and resumed Thursday morning, with witnesses giving testimony along with Villarreal herself. Villarreal's defense team said the...
Several migrants discovered in back of 18-wheeler in Kleberg County
KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — The driver of an 18-wheeler was arrested Friday morning after several migrants, found to be in the country illegally, were discovered in a trailer in Kleberg County. The driver was also arrested on suspicion of DWI, the police report states. A 911 call came in...
CCPD investigates shooting near Uptown Corpus Christi
CCPD responded to a shooting at about 9:15 p.m. at the Bay Vista Pointe Apartment complex located on the 800 block of Caranchua Street.
Drugs, exotic animal skins, and weapons seized by Alice PD
The Alice Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division was investigating a burglary when they discovered what they say are stolen items.
Man shot, killed by officers in Woodsboro identified as 24-year-old Franco Anzaldua
WOODSBORO, Texas — A man was shot and killed by Refugio County sheriff's deputies in Woodsboro after he allegedly fired several shots at them, Sheriff Pinky Gonzales told 3NEWS. Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on the 600 block of Pugh St. early Tuesday morning after getting a call...
14-year-old arrested after shooting 41-year-old man during a basketball game in Alice
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CLARIFICATION: A photo that originally ran with this story mistakenly showed an Saenz Elementary School in Alice. This shooting did not involve an Alice school. A man was shot by a 14-year-old boy after an argument during a basketball game at the Avenue One 10...
Fatal accident on Highway 44 near Alice
A two-vehicle accident has left one dead outside of Alice Saturday morning. Other occupants in the cars involved were sent to an area hospital.
Westwood house fire leaves one pet dead
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a fire that came in as a 'car fire' around 9 a.m. on West Wood Dr. in Annaville. Upon arrival, fire crews noticed that the fire had actually started in the home and made its way to the cars. A German Shepard in the home did not make it out and died in the blaze.
43-year-old Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi Tuesday evening. The crash happened on SH-285 in Kleberg. According to the Police, a silver Nissan and a Ford F-250 were involved in the collision.
Texas traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure worth $1.8M
A traffic stop that occurred on the morning of Dec. 2 led to a discovery of fentanyl worth $1.8 million.
One dead after head-on crash in Kleberg County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person is dead after a head-on crash on SH-285 in Kleberg County Tuesday evening. Officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) said a silver Nissan was traveling westbound when the driver crossed the center stripe line and crashed head-on into a Ford F-250. The driver, identified as Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni, 43, of San Antonio, was pronounced dead at the scene.
'She trusted too much': Family of Corpus Christi caregiver found dead wants justice
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The family of a woman who was found dead in a home on Crews St. said they want justice for their loved one. "I want the people to know that my sister was a caring person, she was a loving person, gosh, she trusted too much and she always looked for people to have a second chance and they took that from us," Amber Cornado, the sister of Melissa Hernandez said.
Man sentenced for smuggling undocumented immigrants in watermelon shipment
A man was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for his part in a conspiracy to transport illegal aliens from the Rio Grande Valley through the Sarita checkpoint.
Fentanyl bust in Robstown biggest in US history
A traffic stop in Robstown on Friday led to what is being called the largest liquid fentanyl bust in US history.
CCPD respond to rollover accident on Crosstown
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police responded to a vehicle rollover off of Hwy 286 northbound near South Port Avenue. One vehicle did rollover but all passengers have non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials with CCPD. More from 3News on KIIITV.com:. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily...
