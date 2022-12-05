ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

YAHOO!

Corpus Christi Police Department names officer who fatally shot man

The Corpus Christi Police Department identified an officer who fatally shot a man after responding to a disturbance in late November. Senior Officer Alexander LaBatto fired his city-issued weapon at an armed man, the department said in Facebook post on Friday. Police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Crash near Petronila claims life of one; DPS investigates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left one dead. It happened around 12:45 a.m. in Nueces County. Troopers said, a Ford F150 was traveling Westbound on FM-665, east of Petronila. That driver failed to drive in a single lane and drifted left on to the wrong side of the roadway.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Crime Blotter: Wanted Person/ Fugitive: Indecent Assault

BISHOP (News Release) - At approximately 2:56 PM on 12/08/2022, Bishop Police Department Shift I Officers, along with the assistance of Kleberg County Sheriff's Office, executed an arrest warrant on a subject in the 800 block of N. 14th Street, in Kingsville, Texas. The suspect in this case, identified as...
BISHOP, TX
KIII 3News

Westwood house fire leaves one pet dead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a fire that came in as a 'car fire' around 9 a.m. on West Wood Dr. in Annaville. Upon arrival, fire crews noticed that the fire had actually started in the home and made its way to the cars. A German Shepard in the home did not make it out and died in the blaze.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

One dead after head-on crash in Kleberg County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person is dead after a head-on crash on SH-285 in Kleberg County Tuesday evening. Officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) said a silver Nissan was traveling westbound when the driver crossed the center stripe line and crashed head-on into a Ford F-250. The driver, identified as Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni, 43, of San Antonio, was pronounced dead at the scene.
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

'She trusted too much': Family of Corpus Christi caregiver found dead wants justice

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The family of a woman who was found dead in a home on Crews St. said they want justice for their loved one. "I want the people to know that my sister was a caring person, she was a loving person, gosh, she trusted too much and she always looked for people to have a second chance and they took that from us," Amber Cornado, the sister of Melissa Hernandez said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

CCPD respond to rollover accident on Crosstown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police responded to a vehicle rollover off of Hwy 286 northbound near South Port Avenue. One vehicle did rollover but all passengers have non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials with CCPD. More from 3News on KIIITV.com:. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

