First Alert Weather: Enjoy today before rain and snow tomorrow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A cold start to our Saturday as temperatures have started near the 20-degree mark!. We will remain on the cold side once again today as afternoon highs only reach the mid and upper 30s. The good news is that the sun will be shining. Plenty of sun is expected for us today, but clouds will increase late this evening.
First Alert Weather: Sun returns on Monday, but snow chances increase over the next week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up to yet another cloudy start for Friday morning. Just like Thursday, the sun will return. Temperatures are also cooler with temperatures starting off near the freezing mark. We are tracking a few pockets of slick spots in the morning due to the freezing temperatures and because of some low-level moisture that rolled through late last night.
Sea Breeze Christmas parade returns for 13th year
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. The Sea Breeze Christmas parade was Saturday night in Irondequoit!. The parade featured beautiful Christmas lights and capped things off with a festive fireworks display. “We’re excited to celebrate Christmas and we wanted to have some family time and we like the fireworks, so we just thought we’d...
Traffic Alert: Road closures for annual Reindeer Run
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester’s annual Reindeer Run is set to take place this weekend. Several streets in the city will be closed starting at 8 a.m. and will reopen as the participants move along. The following road closures will be in effect. Closed at 6:30 am:. Exchange Blvd between Court...
Roc Holiday Village hosted a Hanukkah celebration
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Roc Holiday Village hosted a Hanukkah celebration on Sunday. The Jewish Federation of Rochester organized all the fun. The event was an opportunity to learn about Hanukkah and how it’s celebrated. There was traditional music, storytelling, snacks, and crafts. “It’s great! It’s a fun...
People raced through downtown Rochester for Reindeer Run 5K
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The annual Reindeer Run 5K and Kids’ Half Mile race returned to downtown Rochester on Saturday morning. Athletes put on their festive holiday gear and ran, jogged and walked through the city. Those who registered got a cute reindeer run shirt and awards if they performed well.
Clifton Springs community prays for Ken Deland who went missing in France
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Clifton Springs community gathered in prayer for Ken Deland, the St. John Fisher University student who went missing a few weeks ago while studying abroad in Europe. His friends and family at the prayer vigil say they have right now is hope. It was an...
Historic church on Jefferson Ave demolished after fire a year ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An historic church building in Rochester is no more. The 185-year-old building that housed the Jefferson Avenue Seventh-Day Adventist Church was demolished on Thursday. It was seriously damaged during a fire on Christmas day last year. Church leaders say repairing the building would have been too...
NYS Police: Car pursuit started in Rochester and ended on Route 104
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle pursuit on Saturday by New York State Police started in Rochester and continued to State Route 104 until it ended for safety reasons. State Troopers say the chase began around 1 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. Troopers didn’t provide information on why they were chasing the vehicle.
RPO musicians and students performed together at Strong Museum
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra took over the Strong Museum of Play on Saturday. They called it the “Let’s Play: A winter celebration”. RPO musicians and student groups performed seasonal music throughout the museum. The event also offered music-related arts and crafts, a musical...
Rochester in Focus: Dec. 11, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, we are talking about violence in the city. Not only about the problem, but also looking at solutions. Hear from Rev. Shirley Billups, an ordained pastor and RCSD teacher, and Victor Saunders, a special adviser to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, who oversees all of the city’s anti-violence programs.
Deaf best friends share their experience in Rochester’s Nutcracker
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two young girls who are deaf shared their experience being a part of The Nutcracker in Rochester. Arwyn Fox and Lilly Warren were in the mix of 175 kids in this year’s annual production of The Nutcracker. There were six performances inside Kodak Hall in November.
Person hospitalized after car fire on Thruway in Henrietta
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District says a person suffered minor burns after a car caught on fire on the New York State Thruway on Friday afternoon. Crews were able to extinguish the flames and took the person to the hospital. The person is in stable condition.
Seneca Park Zoo gives award to conservationist for work in Madagascar
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo presented Dr. Patricia Wright with the Conservation Warrior Award on Thursday. The award honors people whose commitment to conservation has made meaningful impacts on species’ survival. Dr. Wright is a renowned anthropologist who spent her early life in Rochester and has...
Community celebrates life of local workers’ rights leader Bruce Popper
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Community members are remembering a local workers’ rights icon. Loved ones held a celebration of life for Bruce Popper who died in November at 71. Popper was a long-time union leader and workers’ rights and anti-poverty activist in Rochester. He was vice president of what is now 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the University of Rochester’s service workers union.
Man shot while driving on Masseth Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is recovering at the hospital after being shot while driving. Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, RPD responded to the area of Ames and Masseth streets for the report of shots heard in the area. Police also say a car crashed into a light pole one block...
Mortgage companies try to right wrongs of Monroe County’s redlining history
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A new state report shows people of color in the Rochester region are still feeling the effects of redlining decades after it was first exposed. Mortgage companies are trying to make up for it. It typically comes down to three things when a lender is determining...
Clifton Springs family anxious to hear from son missing in France
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – Kenny DeLand is a senior at St. John Fisher University studying broad – and hasn’t been heard from for nearly two weeks. His family is eager to find out what happened to their son. For Ken DeLand Sr. and his wife, Jennifer, sitting...
Rochester School 12 teachers, staff treated to lunch
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friday was all about celebrating Rochester’s teachers and everyone who who makes School 12 work. Teachers and staff were treated to lunch at Anna Murray-Douglass Academy as thanks for their compassion and dedication to educating youth. Teachers used to be treated to lunch three times...
City says two firefighters were suspended on suspicion of smoking marijuana on the job
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester confirms two firefighters have been suspended “with the suspicion that they were smoking marijuana on the job.”. This is a developing story and we’ll bring you more information once we get it.
