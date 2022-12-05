Jefferson Class AA boys No. 1, defending state champions No. 1's in girls basketball: Preseason polls

Sioux Falls Jefferson, entering its second basketball season in school history, checks in at No. 1 in Class AA boys basketball and No. 2 in Class AA girls basketball in the Preseason South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll.

The Cavaliers each return a large group of starters in both boys and girls basketball. SFJ's girls basketball team finishes one spot behind preseason No. 1 O'Gorman, which is one of the three defending state champions to take the preseason No. 1 spot in the girls basketball polls. St. Thomas More, which won the Class A title as a No. 5-seed last year, and Viborg-Hurley, which won the 2022 Class B title as a No. 8-seed, are the No. 1's in their respective classes.

In Class A boys basketball, Dakota Valley is No. 1 coming off an undefeated year and White River jumps to No. 1 in Class B after losing to Lower Brule in the semifinal last year, winning its last game to finish third in the Class B state tournament.

Preseason South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll. Teams are ranked by points received and first-place votes are in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Jefferson (11) 75

2. Harrisburg (1) 68

T-3. Lincoln (2) 39

T-3. O’Gorman (3) 39

5. Pierre 36

Receiving votes: Roosevelt (1) 9, Washington 3, Mitchell 1.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (17) 85

2. Sioux Valley 63

3. Dell Rapids 36

4. St. Thomas More 32

5. Lennox (1) 16

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 14, Red Cloud 13, Winner 8, Hamlin 3.

Class B

1. White River (12) 82

2. De Smet (4) 55

3. Aberdeen Christian (1) 51

4. Lower Brule 37

5. Castlewood (1) 25

Receiving votes: Gregory 11, Howard 2, Wall 2, Canistota 2, Faith 2, Harding County 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (17) 89

2. Jefferson 56

3. Washington (1) 54

4. Brandon Valley 49

5. Pierre 7

Receiving votes: Lincoln 6, Stevens 4, Harrisburg 4, Watertown 1.

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (15) 86

2. Wagner (2) 62

3. Hamlin (1) 57

4. Flandreau 23

5. West Central 14

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 12, Florence-Henry 5, Tea Area 4, Hanson 3, Rapid City Christian 2, Lakota Tech 2.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (14) 82

2. Corsica-Stickney (4) 69

3. Wolsey-Wessington 43

4. Castlewood 21

5. Centerville 20

Receiving votes: De Smet 11, Howard 10, Freeman 5, Wall 4, Sully Buttes 3, Jones County 2.

