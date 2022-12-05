ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sioux City Journal

One last comeback eludes Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — Patrick McCaffery believed one overtime wasn’t going to decide the Iowa basketball team’s Big Ten opener Sunday. His last-second 3-point attempt felt perfect, the type of shot that would have extended the game for the Hawkeyes who had already come from behind once before to force overtime.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Bluder reaches milestone as Hawkeyes roll

IOWA CITY — As Caitlin Clark flirted with another triple-double and McKenna Warnock reached career milestones Saturday, Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder set a record of her own. The 16th-ranked Hawkeyes’ 87-64 victory over Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena was the 234th Big Ten win for the 23rd-year...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeye Gameday: Wisconsin at Iowa

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM) * Kris Murray will miss his second straight start for Iowa. During a Saturday video conference, coach Fran McCaffery said there is no change in Murray’s status and his lower body injury will keep him out for the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener. Murray, who averages 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds, watched Thursday with a walking boot on his left foot.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Campbell, LaPorta share Hawkeye MVP honors

IOWA CITY — Linebacker Jack Campbell and tight end Sam LaPorta were named Sunday as co-recipients of the Roy J. Carver Most Valuable Player Award for the Iowa football team. Campbell earned the honor for the second straight season after leading the Hawkeye defense throughout a 7-5 season. The...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes rally past Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Bonus points in four of the last five matches allowed the Iowa wrestling team to rally for a win Saturday. The second-ranked Hawkeyes overcame a slow start to eventually win six matches and earn a 27-12 win at McKenzie Arena. Chattanooga was within 13-12 after Rocky...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Sioux City Journal

Photos: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, OA-BCIG finish 3-4 and Maquoketa takes 6th in Class II Contemporary, while Glenwood Color Guard is 5th

Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished third in Class II Contemporary, OA-BCIG was right behind in fourth place and Maquoketa took sixth on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Glenwood captured fifth place in Class II Color Guard, receiving 323.5 points....
DES MOINES, IA
Sioux City Journal

Store closure leaves only 2 Ben Franklins in Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Life at the corner of John Wayne Drive and West Court Avenue will change for the first time in 83 years when the owners of Winterset’s Ben Franklin variety store retire five days before Christmas. The store opened there in 1939. Winterset High School...
WINTERSET, IA
Sioux City Journal

Moline Township Activity Center: The Art of Active Aging Starts Here

The MAC is a great escape especially during the winter months. Membership is $20 annually for Moline residents and $30 anywhere outside of Moline including the Iowa. We have had over 60 new memberships from January 2022 to current. Please feel free to reach out to us with any questions or if you need additional information on activities. We will be more than happy to mail you our newsletter and calendar of events. I am an avid dog lover so I thought this poem would be perfect for a holiday smile.
MOLINE, IL
Sioux City Journal

Lincoln man loses 25 gold coins worth $100,000 in burglary, police say

An 82-year-old Lincoln man is out 25 gold coins worth $100,000 after they were stolen from his private collection sometime in November, according to police. The man reported the theft at the Lincoln Police Department's service desk shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after noticing the coins had gone missing, Capt. Todd Kocian said.
LINCOLN, IA
Sioux City Journal

Former Reinbeck man arrested for murder in girlfriend's death

REINBECK — A former Reinbeck man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend, who died almost a year ago. Last week, Grundy County sheriff’s deputies filed first-degree murder charges against Kevin Lee Halladey, 41. Bond was set at $1 million. He is currently being housed at the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility on other charges.
REINBECK, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy