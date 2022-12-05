Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His FriendsJessey AnthonyLos Angeles, CA
Related
Sunday Read 12-11-22 Happy Sunday!
Hope the rain hasn't gotten you down. I come bearing a bit of self-congratulatory news... Our little ol' website won a major award courtesy of the San Francisco Press Club. [If available, fire your confetti cannons now, just don't shoot your eye out.] Actually, SFGATE took home 19(!) awards, including the big one: first place for 'Overall Excellence' in the 'Newspapers-Daily' section, which is quite a feat for a publication that exclusively exists online.
Hallmark made a holiday movie set at an SF newspaper, and we had to watch
There are plenty of silly errors, but the city sure looks pretty on TV.
San Francisco restaurant Flour + Water to sell dried pasta at Whole Foods
"We wanted to not be this crazy high-end niche pasta," said the restaurant's co-chef.
San Francisco's SantaCon revelers brave stormy weather to eat, drink and be merry
There were soggy Santas everywhere at this year's holiday bar crawl.
Hundreds of items to be auctioned off from Twitter's SF headquarters
Anyone who thinks the sales will cover Twitter's cost-cutting measures is "a moron," a representative for the firm behind the auction said.
These restaurants in Oakland's Jack London Square are worth the trip
From traditional seafood to fiery Thai, there's something for everyone.
Psychedelic projections illuminate downtown San Francisco
Last year, the project raised $2.2 million for neighboring businesses.
Snow returns to some of the highest peaks in San Francisco Bay Area
Light snowfall was visible at some of the Bay Area's highest elevations, while more rain, small hail, and lightning is in the forecast for the region.
San Francisco restaurant could be sold and demolished for housing
The restaurant almost closed in 2019.
Cypress Lawn Arboretum is a tribute to San Francisco’s beloved Monterey cypress
"The tree literally gave roots and ground to the establishment of the city."
These downtown San Francisco gems are closed — but aren't supposed to be
City officials are starting to tell property owners their closed-off POPOS need to be public again, ASAP.
The daring stunt that shut down the Bay Bridge in Brendan Fraser's ‘Bedazzled’
San Francisco was the backdrop to Brendan Fraser's romantic comedy "Bedazzled."
Westin St. Francis San Francisco discards vintage art, dumpster divers feast
"I wish more people could see these."
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures
A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
San Francisco tech ‘decacorn’ Plaid lays off a fifth of staff
Plaid was valued at over $13 billion last April.
‘Stop punting this issue’: Castro Theatre’s landmark status further delayed
"Some of the people behind this are being very disingenuous."
The Daily 12-08-22 Mountain lion enters Bay Area home, drags dog outside
A mountain lion that entered a Santa Rosa home and dragged a dog outside on Nov. 28 was euthanized by a Sonoma County trapper on Dec. 3, officials said. California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Ken Paglia said the agency had issued a depredation permit to the county for the animal, which had also killed goats on the same property. Rebecca Kracker, the owner of the dog and goats, was relieved the wild animal was killed but wrote in a lengthy Dec. 4 Facebook post that she wishes the issue had been resolved sooner. "This animal was undeniably sick and in need of being put down," Kracker wrote on Facebook. "... Losses happen, but this cat was out of control."
Over 10,000 without power after storm pummels Bay Area
Over 10,000 homes were left without power following Saturday's heavy rainfall.
Cold front could bring wet weather to San Francisco's SantaCon
If you're planning to join the parade of drunken bearded people during San Francisco's SantaCon, be sure to stuff an umbrella into your toy bag.
Rap legend talks about his debt to Oakland as he gets a huge honor
Oakland is preparing to commemorate Too Short by renaming a street after him.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0