A mountain lion that entered a Santa Rosa home and dragged a dog outside on Nov. 28 was euthanized by a Sonoma County trapper on Dec. 3, officials said. California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Ken Paglia said the agency had issued a depredation permit to the county for the animal, which had also killed goats on the same property. Rebecca Kracker, the owner of the dog and goats, was relieved the wild animal was killed but wrote in a lengthy Dec. 4 Facebook post that she wishes the issue had been resolved sooner. "This animal was undeniably sick and in need of being put down," Kracker wrote on Facebook. "... Losses happen, but this cat was out of control."

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO