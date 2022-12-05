ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Lame-duck Congress can act in unity to protect abundant wildlife

By Amanda Rodewald and Karen Waldrop, opinion contributors
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b2eRb_0jYO7Zsn00

America’s hunters have demonstrated for decades how to protect the great outdoors. Duck hunters, in particular, have been extremely successful in conserving our country’s wetland habitats — from the coastal marshes of the Chesapeake Bay to the prairie potholes of the Dakotas to the rich wetlands of California’s Central Valley.

Numbers from the recently released U.S. State of the Birds report bear this out: populations of ducks like Blue-winged Teals and Redheads soared by 34 percent since 1970. And waterbird populations, like Snowy Egret and Marsh Wren, went along for the ride (up 18 percent) because conserving wetlands for waterfowl benefitted game and non-game species alike.

Funding for much of that conservation came from revenue sources established by our grandparents’ generation in the 1930s, like the federal Duck Stamp and the Pittman-Robertson excise tax on firearms and ammunition . For almost 100 years, hunters have led the charge on American conservation.

But sadly, the success in waterfowl conservation is overshadowed by cascading bird declines in every other habitat. The report shows grassland birds are down by 34 percent, shorebirds down 33 percent and eastern forest birds down 27 percent. And even the gains among ducks are at risk, as the long-term growth of waterfowl populations was tempered by a recent backslide — tailing off by 10 percent since 2016. Such declines can be traced to a multiyear drought in the West, extreme drought in the prairies, as well as continued losses of wetlands and grasslands for nesting. And it underscores an important point: We can’t afford to become complacent.

Fortunately, Congress has an opportunity to help keep duck populations healthy and bring back birds across the board — by passing the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (RAWA) and giving a much-needed boost to efforts to protect our great outdoors heritage.

There is an urgent need for this to become law because these bird declines portend many Endangered Species entanglements that may lie ahead. The report identified 70 Tipping Point species — birds like Bobolink and Rufous Hummingbird that aren’t currently listed under the Endangered Species Act (ESA), but have lost over 50 percent of their populations in the past 50 years and are on track to lose another half in the next 50 years. We must keep those 70 birds out of ESA territory through proactive conservation measures, so we avoid costly litigation and restrictions to landowners and industry.

Duck hunters have shown us how to get proactive conservation done. The successful,  partnership-focused model they built for conserving wetlands is a blueprint for broader wildlife conservation. Yet, to scale up that model, it needs a broader funding base. That’s exactly what RAWA does, by providing nearly $1.4 billion in annual funding to bolster the successful, but severely underfunded, State and Tribal Wildlife Grants program .

By directing this money to state and tribal agencies, funds will go to those who know best how to manage their local wildlife. And people will benefit too, because restored habitat means more productive landscapes, cleaner water, reduced flooding and more resilient communities that can better withstand natural disasters.  With more habitat, people also will have more places to get outdoors, helping us to stay active and healthy.

RAWA is even projected create tens of thousands of jobs in construction, forestry and other fields related to America’s $788 billion outdoors economy — benefitting rural economies especially. Those rural communities are some of the same areas that could be hit hard if the 70 Tipping Point species keep deteriorating into the Endangered Species Act emergency room. It’s like health care, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. In this case, proactive, voluntary conservation delivered by the states will encourage collaboration — rather than conflict — with landowners and avoid the need for costly ESA listings.

It’s a common-sense approach, so it’s no surprise that RAWA passed through the U.S. House of Representatives with bipartisan support and moved through the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on the leadership of bill co-authors Sens. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Martin Heinrich, (D-N.M.) with more than 40 bipartisan co-sponsors . A recent poll showed overwhelming support (86 percent) for the bill across all affiliations of American voters. In this time of deep partisan divisions, RAWA provides an opportunity for unity on something most Americans care about.

Our grandparents’ generation knew that wildlife conservation is a long game, and they established the Duck Stamp and the Pittman-Robertson Act to create a lasting legacy. Now, the Senate has a chance to honor that legacy and carry it forward. As Congress reconvenes for the so-called “lame duck session,” the opportunity to safeguard ducks and all wildlife is tremendous — to pass RAWA and carry forward that deep and abiding commitment to abundant wildlife as an American birthright, held in the public trust, that should be sustained forever.

Amanda Rodewald, Ph.D., is the Garvin professor in the Department of Natural Resources and the Environment at Cornell University, and senior director of the Center for Avian Population Studies at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

Karen Waldrop, Ph.D., is the chief conservation officer at Ducks Unlimited and serves on the North American Wetlands Conservation Council.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

It’s time for Congress to act on DACA

As Congress continues its lame-duck session, it is urgent that it act to make the protections of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program permanent.    DACA has been the most successful immigrant integration policy in decades, allowing nearly a million undocumented youths to obtain jobs and plan for their futures.  Yet when a decision by the Fifth Circuit…
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

The DeSantis secret weapon that Democrats — and Trump — should fear

Within the five major “megaphones” of our nation — the media, academia, entertainment, science and medicine — the only women deserving credit and acclaim are those from the left who create, instill and parrot the liberal policies and narratives of the moment. At least, that is the impression many Republicans, conservatives and people of traditional…
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Trump accuses Jewish leaders of a lack of ‘loyalty’

Former President Trump accused Jewish leaders of a lack of “loyalty” on Friday, amid the ongoing fallout from his dinner with white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. “How quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “They should be ashamed…
The Hill

Senate Republican rejects Trump as leader of party

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Saturday rejected former President Trump as the leader of the Republican Party and said the GOP could shift away from his influence in the future. Cassidy told CNN’s Pamela Brown that he rejects “the premise that [Trump is] the leader of the Republican Party” and that the GOP could elect…
The Hill

What Sinema’s party switch means for the Senate

The reverberations from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (Ariz.) announcement on Friday that she has left the Democratic Party and is now an Independent are being felt across the political spectrum but especially in the Senate itself, where lawmakers are evaluating how her decision will change the dynamics of the chamber. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (Ga.) runoff victory…
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Trump, Biden fortunes shift dramatically post-midterms

It’s a tale of two men vying for the 2024 presidential election.   President Biden hasn’t officially announced another White House bid, but his informal reelection rollout is in motion — and things have generally been going his way since the midterms gave Democrats a lift.   Biden managed to have the best first-term performance in the…
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

House COVID panel accuses Trump administration of exacerbating the pandemic in its final report

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis released its final report on Friday before Republicans take control of the House in the upcoming Congress, providing new findings on how the Trump administration’s actions negatively impacted the U.S. response. The report from the Democratic-led subcommittee, chaired by Rep. James Clyburn (S.C.), highlighted the Trump White…
The Hill

Sanders calls Sinema ‘corporate Democrat’ who ‘sabotaged’ legislation

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) slammed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) on Sunday as a “corporate Democrat” who “sabotaged” party priorities following her announcement that she was becoming an Independent. During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with co-anchor Dana Bash, Sanders said Sinema didn’t have the guts to take on special interests while attacking…
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Bowman on Sinema leaving Democratic Party: ‘Bye Felicia’

Progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) appeared unfazed by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement on Friday morning that she is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an Independent. “Bye Felicia,” Bowman said on Twitter. “This isn’t about the party this is about your pharma donors! Stop lying!” In a video accompanying the tweet, Bowman laughed as he…
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez blasts Sinema over party switch: ‘People deserve more’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) blasted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) over her decision to leave the Democratic Party on Friday, saying that “people deserve more” from her.  Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter that Sinema did not mention any “concrete” value or policy that she believes in during her “long soliloquy” announcing her decision.  “She lays out no…
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Schiff says Putin attempted to ‘roil the American body politic’ in Griner-Bout prisoner swap

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Sunday suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin’s agreement to free WNBA star Brittney Griner was “calculated” to stir division within the U.S. During an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Schiff noted that former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan and others remain in Russian custody while Putin agreed to…
The Hill

Sinema throws curveball into Arizona’s 2024 Senate race

Sen. Krysten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party and register as an Independent is already having a significant impact on Arizona’s Senate race in 2024. While it remains unclear whether Sinema will even run for reelection in two years, her Friday announcement means Republicans and Democrats in the Grand Canyon State are already having…
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Chris Christie says Joe Manchin will never be a Republican

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday said he doesn’t think Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) would follow Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) in leaving the Democratic Party. “I’ve known Joe Manchin for a long time, he was my mentor governor when I got elected in 2009. He’s never going to be a Republican in my…
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Senate Democrat says Sinema party change doesn’t ‘functionally’ change anything

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) on Sunday said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) switching her party affiliation from Democrat to Independent does not “functionally” change the Senate. Tester told NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd he was “surprised” Sinema made the change but that Democrats would “continue doing the same thing” in the upper legislative chamber.…
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Advocacy groups make last-ditch plea to Schumer for vote on antitrust bills

A coalition of advocacy groups is making a last-ditch plea to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to prioritize passing several antitrust bills targeting tech giants with just three weeks to go before the end of the year, and only two until Christmas. The groups are sending a letter to Schumer on Friday arguing that…
The Hill

Senate should vote on cannabis banking reform

At the NAACP, we know that we can’t achieve racial equity without economic equity. This interdependence is particularly pronounced in the cannabis industry — a sector which many of us are hoping will concentrate its economic benefits on the Black and brown communities that were once harassed and targeted for business activities that today are…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

The Hill

805K+
Followers
90K+
Post
572M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy