Lambertville, MI

Step into first-century Bethlehem at Hope Lutheran Church

Hope Lutheran Church goes far beyond the standard for Nativity scenes. Experience the feeling of walking through Bethlehem and witnessing its structures, occupations and, rumor has it, the birth of a new baby. A Night in Bethlehem will be open from 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on 2201 Secor Road.
Find anything and everything at The Social Butterfly's Christmas Bazaar

A special collaborative vendor event this weekend will have it all. The Social Butterfly's annual Christmas Bazaar will have countless products, services and attractions like candles, wreaths, clothing, accessories, fragrances, massage therapists, food trucks and Santa Claus. The Toledo Lucas County Public Library will be on-site as well with its...
