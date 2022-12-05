Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida location
January 2023 Vero Beach Events
IRCSO Saves the Puppies!: 2 arrested in link to Operation Blue's Clues
Gifford Shooting: "Why is no one asking more questions?"
Vero Beach: 3rd Annual Kris Kringle Market
wqcs.org
School District of Indian River County Invites Stakeholders to Provide Feedback for the 2023-2024 Code of Student Conduct
Indian River County - Sunday December 11, 2022: The School District of Indian River County is inviting parents and other stakeholders to provide their feedback on the Code of Student Conduct. The Feedback Session for the 2023 – 2024 Code of Student Conduct is scheduled for January 11, 2023, from...
trendingwork.com
Jupiter High School Lockdown Update: Student Medical Emergency
After a student at Jupiter High School experienced a medical emergency on Thursday, the school went into lockdown mode and the student was taken to a nearby hospital. It took place before 10:30 in the morning. More than an hour and a half passed during the lockdown. Matteo Scaparotti, a sophomore at Jupiter High School, shared his experience by stating, “We didn’t know if it was a drill or if it was planned, and we kind of freaked out.”
cbs12.com
Examining the crisis code system in area schools after 2 Code Red commands in PBC
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Parents of students in Palm Beach County Schools are questioning the district’s emergency codes – feeling like it may be causing unnecessary panic. This – after Suncoast High School was placed on a Code Red lockdown last night – hours after Jupiter High School was also placed on lockdown. However, neither instance posed a threat to students.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Lacking girl present in West Palm Seashore, police say
UPDATE: Police said Leundrea Mathis has been found safe. A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a woman last seen Sunday in West Palm Beach. Leundrea Mathis, 29, was last seen walking from the 800 block of Brandon Prescott Lane on Sunday around noon. She was wearing light colored...
cw34.com
Palm Beach County School District set to change LGBTQ policies
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District was in hot water with the state of Florida over its LGBTQ policies. In a meeting Wednesday, the school discussed its action plan after receiving a letter from the state board of education last month that says they are in violation of the parent's bill of rights. The seven members made changes to their "equity statement" to become compliant with Florida law.
Miami New Times
Lawsuit: Palm Beach Schools Superintendent Demoted Official for Bashing Republicans on Twitter
A Palm Beach County School District employee alleges in a federal lawsuit that she was demoted after she criticized Republicans on social media and questioned the superintendent's decision to banish "The Genderbread Person," a school-board-approved sex education poster. "This is an action by Diana Fedderman, a career educator (27 years)...
"It's Sad" Parents Upset After 2 Schools Are Locked Down On Thursday
A Code Red lockdown at Suncoast High School in Riviera Beach late in the day followed one in the late morning hours at Jupiter High School, where there was some sort of "medical emergency" involving a student.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Housing Authority relaunches in-person services at new site
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — ThePalm Beach County Housing Authority has resumed in-person services after more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said staff members have been providing aid remotely since 2020 and have recently fully opened to the public. Families who are looking for any...
Boynton Beach driver killed in Brightline crash
A Brightline train hurtled straight through a 36-year old driver as he attempted to skirt around the guardrails Friday evening, throwing his car off the tracks and killing him. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Layfun Moore Jr., of Boynton Beach, drove past stopped traffic and around the flashing railroad warning arms as a northbound Brightline train approached, according to the Palm Beach County ...
cw34.com
Delray Beach Police in need of toys for annual drive
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Help brighten a child's Christmas this year. The Delray Beach Police Department is in need of more toys for their annual toy drive. They are looking for stuffed animals and scooters for pre-teen and teenaged boys and girls. They also need body wash and...
cw34.com
Puppy mill, shootings, and kittens: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. 'Operation Blue's Clues:' Puppy mill shut down in Vero Beach. After a months-long investigation, deputies said they were able to shut down a puppy mill and arrest two people involved. The Indian River...
Exclusive look at Palm Beach County's newest high school in 18 years
WPTV on Thursday got an exclusive look at the major construction on Dr. Joaquín García High School, Palm Beach County's newest high school in 18 years.
cw34.com
Power Plant Attacks: After incidents in Carolinas, emergency officials on alert nationwide
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to the rise in threats — power companies and emergency operation centers across the country — including here in South Florida — are on high alert. CBS12 News asked officials in our area how they prepare for these incidents, and...
cw34.com
Beloved band director, late wife honored at Glades Central
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A beloved band director and his late wife received a big honor in Belle Glade on Friday night, one that further cemented their commitment to students and the community. Glades Central Community High School renamed Building No. 5 as the Willie and Estella Pyfrom...
Indian River County Unresolved Missing Persons Cases 2022
Indian River County Unresolved Missing Persons Cases 2022. Using the NamUS 2.0 Missing Person Database, I found 8 unresolved Missing Persons cases in Indian River County... List of Missing Persons Cases in Indian River CountyPhoto byKristin Wilson.
Officials: Florida house catches fire after homeowner reportedly attacked by unknown assailant
STUART, Fla. — A house in Stuart, Florida, caught fire after the homeowner was reportedly attacked by an unknown assailant, officials say. Martin County Fire Rescue on Friday said that crews were called out to a house near Salerno Road just before 3 p.m. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading further inside the house, according to WPEC.
cw34.com
Fatal Brightline crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Ignoring railroad signs proved fatal Friday night. On Dec. 9, Layfun Moore Jr., 36, was driving eastbound on Washington Avenue in Lake Worth. At the same time, a Brightline passenger train was travelling northbound, approaching the intersection of Washington Avenue. According to the Palm...
cbs12.com
Missing 15-year-old from Palm Beach County found
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen that was reported missing on Sunday has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was looking for 15-year-old Jenniffer A Ramirez Jimenez who was last seen in West Palm Beach. Deputies say she was last seen getting into a gray...
cw34.com
'It's a life safety issue:' Greenacres gives Lakeview Gardens 90 days to comply
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — At today’s code enforcement hearing —the city of Greenacres decided the Lakeview Garden Condominium has 90 days to bring the building up to code or face major fines. After an electrical fire on Halloween, residents at Lakeview Gardens were left without power for...
January 2023 Vero Beach Events
Many events are coming to Vero beach at the start of the new year, but the ones listed here are some of the most exciting for January 2023!. 11th Annual Humane Society of Vero Beach Bark in the Park Dog and Family Festival.
