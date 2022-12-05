ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
trendingwork.com

Jupiter High School Lockdown Update: Student Medical Emergency

After a student at Jupiter High School experienced a medical emergency on Thursday, the school went into lockdown mode and the student was taken to a nearby hospital. It took place before 10:30 in the morning. More than an hour and a half passed during the lockdown. Matteo Scaparotti, a sophomore at Jupiter High School, shared his experience by stating, “We didn’t know if it was a drill or if it was planned, and we kind of freaked out.”
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Examining the crisis code system in area schools after 2 Code Red commands in PBC

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Parents of students in Palm Beach County Schools are questioning the district’s emergency codes – feeling like it may be causing unnecessary panic. This – after Suncoast High School was placed on a Code Red lockdown last night – hours after Jupiter High School was also placed on lockdown. However, neither instance posed a threat to students.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

Lacking girl present in West Palm Seashore, police say

UPDATE: Police said Leundrea Mathis has been found safe. A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a woman last seen Sunday in West Palm Beach. Leundrea Mathis, 29, was last seen walking from the 800 block of Brandon Prescott Lane on Sunday around noon. She was wearing light colored...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach County School District set to change LGBTQ policies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District was in hot water with the state of Florida over its LGBTQ policies. In a meeting Wednesday, the school discussed its action plan after receiving a letter from the state board of education last month that says they are in violation of the parent's bill of rights. The seven members made changes to their "equity statement" to become compliant with Florida law.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boynton Beach driver killed in Brightline crash

A Brightline train hurtled straight through a 36-year old driver as he attempted to skirt around the guardrails Friday evening, throwing his car off the tracks and killing him. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Layfun Moore Jr., of Boynton Beach, drove past stopped traffic and around the flashing railroad warning arms as a northbound Brightline train approached, according to the Palm Beach County ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

Delray Beach Police in need of toys for annual drive

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Help brighten a child's Christmas this year. The Delray Beach Police Department is in need of more toys for their annual toy drive. They are looking for stuffed animals and scooters for pre-teen and teenaged boys and girls. They also need body wash and...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Puppy mill, shootings, and kittens: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. 'Operation Blue's Clues:' Puppy mill shut down in Vero Beach. After a months-long investigation, deputies said they were able to shut down a puppy mill and arrest two people involved. The Indian River...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Beloved band director, late wife honored at Glades Central

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A beloved band director and his late wife received a big honor in Belle Glade on Friday night, one that further cemented their commitment to students and the community. Glades Central Community High School renamed Building No. 5 as the Willie and Estella Pyfrom...
BELLE GLADE, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Florida house catches fire after homeowner reportedly attacked by unknown assailant

STUART, Fla. — A house in Stuart, Florida, caught fire after the homeowner was reportedly attacked by an unknown assailant, officials say. Martin County Fire Rescue on Friday said that crews were called out to a house near Salerno Road just before 3 p.m. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading further inside the house, according to WPEC.
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Fatal Brightline crash in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Ignoring railroad signs proved fatal Friday night. On Dec. 9, Layfun Moore Jr., 36, was driving eastbound on Washington Avenue in Lake Worth. At the same time, a Brightline passenger train was travelling northbound, approaching the intersection of Washington Avenue. According to the Palm...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Missing 15-year-old from Palm Beach County found

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen that was reported missing on Sunday has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was looking for 15-year-old Jenniffer A Ramirez Jimenez who was last seen in West Palm Beach. Deputies say she was last seen getting into a gray...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy