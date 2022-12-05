Read full article on original website
More than 700 families will get gifts through Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program
CHICAGO - Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program will provide gifts to more than 700 families this year. On Saturday, some of those families were treated to a shopping spree at a store at 109th and Doty on the South Side. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined families (including some refugees...
Illinois minimum wage to increase • missing grandfather of 11 found dead • popular restaurant to close
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase on Jan. 1; a grandfather of 11 was found dead after going missing earlier this week in the suburbs; and a popular restaurant in River North is planning to close at the end of the year after 12 years of business.
Operation Santa brings gifts and well-wishes to families of fallen, injured Chicago police officers
CHICAGO - A motorcade of Chicago police escorted Santa and Mrs. Claus to the homes of fallen and seriously injured Chicago police officers on Saturday. Operation Santa will visit 13 homes this weekend, dropping off gifts and well wishes. At each stop, Santa, Mrs. Claus and police officials greet the...
Suburban couple giving away 2 tickets to Taylor Swift concert at Soldier Field
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A St. Charles couple is giving away two tickets to see Taylor Swift at Soldier Field this summer. Meg Whitted, a realtor in Chicago and the suburbs, and her husband purchased two tickets in hopes of giving them away to fans who weren't able to get tickets through Ticketmaster.
Robbie has been living in a dog shelter for 9 years. Can you give him a home?
ROSELLE, Illinois - For 9 years, Robbie the dog has known only the walls of an animal shelter in suburban Chicago, but there's hope that this year, he could spend Christmas in a real home. Robbie was rescued by the nonprofit Pets and Vets USA in 2014, hours before he...
Chicago police hosting two gun turn-in events this weekend: 'No questions asked'
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is hosting two gun turn-in events this Saturday. Residents are asked to submit their unwanted guns in order to receive a prepaid $100 gift card. For each BB, replica or air gun, participants will receive a $10 gift card. Officers will be at the...
Gold, silver coin donations discovered in Salvation Army Red Kettles
SKOKIE, Ill. - The first gold and silver coin donations of the season were discovered in Salvation Army Red Kettles this week. A one-ounce gold South African Krugerrand worth $1,900 was dropped in a kettle by the Skokie Jewel. A one-ounce SIive1-ounce silver Buffalo worth $30 was given at a...
Local company giving away bikes for Christmas
CHICAGO - A local company is giving away bikes for Christmas, and all you have to do is show up!. AGB Investigative Services has been around since 2001, but for the last three years, they've been giving kids bikes just before Christmas because the CEO said he always wanted one for Christmas when he was little.
Salvation Army bell ringers aim to raise $1.5M in 4 hours
CHICAGO - Salvation Army bell ringers set out to reach a big goal Friday of raising $1.5 million across the country in just four hours. The Salvation Army Chicago Temple jumped to help this effort, setting up a red kettle outside Starbucks Reserve on the Mag Mile. "I thought this...
Boy who was saved from icy retention pond among participants at Aurora's Shop with a Cop
AURORA, Illinois - Shopping for Christmas presents was a much less intense way for Aurora Police Officer Andrew Soderlund to hang out with Tyshaun LaFlores on Saturday. Soderlund and LaFlores had first met on November 23, when LaFlores fell through the ice on a retention pond while trying to retrieve a football. Soderlund was one of two officers who raced in to grab him. Everyone was treated for hypothermia and recovered.
Man accidentally shoots himself in the leg in Chicago's Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday night. Chicago police said the man, 64, shot himself in the thigh around 6:55 p.m. He was on South Shore near East 56th Street. He was hospitalized in good condition. Police are investigating.
6 killed, 13 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Gunfire broke out outside a Portage Park bar early Sunday, killing three people and wounding a woman, Chicago police said. A fight inside the bar spilled onto the street outside around 2:30 a.m. near Central Avenue and School Street, Police Commander Joseph Brennan told reporters Sunday morning. Someone opened fire in the 5500 block of West School and struck two men and two women, he said. The shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV and has not been arrested, Brennan said. The men, 50 and 26, were shot in the head and body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A woman, 24, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. Another woman, 25, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot to her head.
Robber shoots victim in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A robber shot a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Chicago police said the victim was walking on a sidewalk along West Division near North Leclaire around 1:55 p.m. when the robber walked up. The robber demanded the victim give up his stuff, and shot him...
90-year-old great-grandmother graduates from Northern Illinois University
DEKALB, Ill. - Sunday was a big day for Joyce DeFauw, 90… she finally graduated from college. DeFauw started at Northern Illinois University in 1951, but fell a few semesters short of graduating. In 2019, she returned to school and finished her degree through online classes. Her family gave...
Chicago Catholic Archdiocese reinstates Father Michael Pfleger, says 'no reason to suspect he is guilty'
Chicago Catholic Archdiocese reinstates Father Michael Pfleger, says 'no reason to suspect he is guilty'. The Chicago Catholic Archdiocese reinstated Father Michael Pfleger on Saturday, saying "there is no reason to suspect Father Pfleger is guilty" of sex abuse. "I just want to thank you for your love, believing in me," Pfleger told parishioners on Saturday afternoon. "I apologize for taking you through all this craziness again because of me. I love you. I'll talk with you soon."
Chicago police warn about burglars targeting elderly residents on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of the Northwest Side that burglars are tricking elderly residents and stealing from their homes. Chicago police said that the robbery team has struck four times in Portage Park and Irving Park. One distracts the victim with a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water while the other enters their home and steals jewelry.
Skokie Starbucks workers take first step to form union
SKOKIE, Ill. - Skokie Starbucks workers have taken the first steps to form a union. A petition has been filed with the National Labor Relations Board. The Old Orchard Mall Café could become the first in Skokie to unionize. The announcement comes on the one-year anniversary of the Starbucks...
CFD shows just how easily holiday decorations can turn dangerous
The Chicago Fire Department hosted a demonstration to encourage holiday fire safety. Festive lights and Christmas trees can be dangerous if not taken care of properly, officials warn.
Glendale Heights man among 8 charged in Chicagoland gun-trafficking investigation
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Another man has been charged in connection with an investigation into illegal gun and drug sale ring across the Chicago area. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Cordveel Davis, 24, was charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and two counts of unlawful sale or delivery of a fire alarm.
Man injured in drive-by shooting in Brighton Park
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in Brighton Park Sunday morning. Police say the victim was inside a car in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 4:35 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and someone inside started shooting. The victim...
