El Paso, TX

KVIA

Minor rushed to the hospital after being shot in Canutillo

CANUTILLO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirms a minor was shot in Canutillo Sunday afternoon. According to officials, they received a call around 3:00 p.m. regarding shots fired. The shooting happened on the 9000 block of Curtis Drive in Canutillo. The young victim was rushed to a...
CANUTILLO, TX
KFOX 14

Person hit and killed by car in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — One person was hit and killed by a car Saturday night in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The crash happened on I-10 East and Dallas, just after 7pm. The eastbound lanes were all closed after the crash. The victim has...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Traffic being diverted off I-10 East after deadly pedestrian crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is responding to a deadly incident on I-10 East. On Saturday night, EPPD reported that a person was struck by a vehicle on I-10 East near the Downtown area. Authorities said traffic is being diverted off I-10 East and that the Campbell and Kansas […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

One person seriously hurt in early morning crash

EL PASO, Texas - One person is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in East El Paso early Saturday morning, according to first responders. The collision happened at the 1500 block of Joe Battle Blvd, near the intersection with Vista Del Sol Dr. Special Traffic Investigators are on the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Barricaded man arrested after firing weapon at police

UPDATE: The man who had barricaded himself in a Northeast home has been arrested, police said. The incident ended shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday Dec. 9 after more than seven hours. EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – El Paso Police continue to respond to a domestic disturbance at the 5700 block of Sean Haggerty near McCombs. […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Crash causing major backup on I-10 East near Vinton

UPDATE - As of 1 p.m., the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Vinton have been cleared, traffic flowing in both directions, according to TXDOT. EL PASO, Texas - A crash is blocking all lanes on I-10 East from mile marker 2 to mile marker 3, which is near Vinton, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Department.
VINTON, TX
KVIA ABC-7

More details released on the El Paso man seen openly carrying a rifle in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 has obtained the affidavit for the arrest of Mario Fernando Diaz, who was spotted openly carrying a rifle and dressed in tactical gear while walking down the Joe Battle Area in Far East El Paso. According to the affidavit, the El Paso County Sheriff's Department received 27 calls reporting Diaz, The post More details released on the El Paso man seen openly carrying a rifle in Far East El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

One person killed after crash on I-10 East near downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- One person is dead after a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash near downtown El Paso. Special Traffic Investigators are on the scene of the crash. According to El Paso Police officials, the crash happened on I-10 East near the Dallas exit. The crash happened around 6:45 Saturday evening.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Update: All lanes on Interstate 10 east by Vinton now open

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A two semi crash blocked all lanes east on Interstate 10 Saturday morning according to the El Paso County Sherriff's Office. Two semis were involved in the crash causing one semi to overturn. Traffic was being diverted starting at the Vinton Exit 2 then...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

Crash involving police unit reported in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving a Las Cruces Police Department unit was reported Thursday morning. The crash involved a Hyundai Elentra and the police unit. The incident happened at the intersection of Amador Avenue and Mesquite Street around 9:30 a.m. The officer was en route to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Highway 70 closed beginning at Mesa Grande due to serious crash, major backup underway

UPDATE: According to emergency radio traffic, one person is being transported to UMC by helicopter from one of the crashes. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Highway 70 eastbound is experiencing heavy traffic due to several crashes. There was an initial crash at Bataan Memorial East near Mesa Grande before 4 p.m. Friday, according to a The post Highway 70 closed beginning at Mesa Grande due to serious crash, major backup underway appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Police search for men who stole 28 catalytic convertors from school buses

Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying two individuals who stole 28 catalytic convertors, disabling multiple school buses. On Wednesday, November 23, at 3:46 a.m., two men headed to the Region 19 Head Start Service Center at 9778 Kenworthy. The men stole various catalytic convertors from several vehicles including […]
EL PASO, TX

