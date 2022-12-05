Read full article on original website
The El Paso couple giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Illegally and There is No Border Patrol in SightTom HandyEl Paso, TX
This City in West Texas is Running Out of Space Holding MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Child Flown to El Paso Hospital from Alamogordo Christmas Float Accident Updated 6 am Reporting
Alamogordo Police Department said around 6:13 p.m., they were alerted to a child being hit by a float during the annual holidays Christmas Parade. The parade was heading west on 10th Street. The incident stopped the parade for about 15 minutes.
KFOX 14
Shooting in Canutillo sends one juvenile to hospital in stable condition Sunday afternoon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sherriff's Office responded to a shooting that happened in Canutillo by Coach Road and Antelope Drive Sunday afternoon. According to the El Paso Sherriff's Office deputies responded to shots fired just shortly after 3 p.m. One juvenile was sent to...
16-year-old Organ Mountain High School student killed in pedestrian crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to Las Cruces Police, 18-year-old Isaiah Angel Gutierrez was arrested Friday Dec. 9, after a 16-year-old Organ Mountain High School student was killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Bataan Memorial East in Las Cruces. As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, police were dispatched at 4 p.m. […]
KVIA
Minor rushed to the hospital after being shot in Canutillo
CANUTILLO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirms a minor was shot in Canutillo Sunday afternoon. According to officials, they received a call around 3:00 p.m. regarding shots fired. The shooting happened on the 9000 block of Curtis Drive in Canutillo. The young victim was rushed to a...
KFOX 14
Person hit and killed by car in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — One person was hit and killed by a car Saturday night in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The crash happened on I-10 East and Dallas, just after 7pm. The eastbound lanes were all closed after the crash. The victim has...
Traffic being diverted off I-10 East after deadly pedestrian crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is responding to a deadly incident on I-10 East. On Saturday night, EPPD reported that a person was struck by a vehicle on I-10 East near the Downtown area. Authorities said traffic is being diverted off I-10 East and that the Campbell and Kansas […]
KFOX 14
Organ Mountain student dead in fatal crash, community calls on more police presence
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash left a 16 year old dead in Las Cruces on Friday. KFOX14 spoke to several Las Crucens who said it's an unfortunate situation that happened and would like to see police be more present to prevent fatal crashes like this one from happening again.
cbs4local.com
DPS: 87-year-old man killed after colliding with San Elizario driver in Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An 87-year-old man from Las Vegas, Nevada died in Hudspeth County after he crashed into a vehicle driven by a man from San Elizario, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Friday. The crash took place on Interstate 10 east on Wednesday near milepost...
KVIA
Police respond to domestic disturbance, eastbound traffic on Sean Haggerty Dr. diverted
EL PASO, Texas -- A domestic disturbance has led to a barricaded subject in northeast El Paso. El Paso police say eastbound traffic on Sean Haggerty Dr. is being diverted. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
KVIA
One person seriously hurt in early morning crash
EL PASO, Texas - One person is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in East El Paso early Saturday morning, according to first responders. The collision happened at the 1500 block of Joe Battle Blvd, near the intersection with Vista Del Sol Dr. Special Traffic Investigators are on the...
UPDATE: Barricaded man arrested after firing weapon at police
UPDATE: The man who had barricaded himself in a Northeast home has been arrested, police said. The incident ended shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday Dec. 9 after more than seven hours. EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – El Paso Police continue to respond to a domestic disturbance at the 5700 block of Sean Haggerty near McCombs. […]
KFOX 14
Police say man shot at officers, barricaded himself in northeast El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police said a man shot at officers before he barricaded himself in a northeast El Paso home Friday afternoon. Officers initially responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at a home at the 5700 Block of Sean Haggerty Dr. around 2:45 p.m. When...
KVIA
Crash causing major backup on I-10 East near Vinton
UPDATE - As of 1 p.m., the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Vinton have been cleared, traffic flowing in both directions, according to TXDOT. EL PASO, Texas - A crash is blocking all lanes on I-10 East from mile marker 2 to mile marker 3, which is near Vinton, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Department.
More details released on the El Paso man seen openly carrying a rifle in Far East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 has obtained the affidavit for the arrest of Mario Fernando Diaz, who was spotted openly carrying a rifle and dressed in tactical gear while walking down the Joe Battle Area in Far East El Paso. According to the affidavit, the El Paso County Sheriff's Department received 27 calls reporting Diaz, The post More details released on the El Paso man seen openly carrying a rifle in Far East El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Series of crashes closes part of Bataan Memorial East in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A serious crash followed by two more crashes has closed part of Bataan Memorial East in Las Cruces and created a substantial backup of traffic. Las Cruces police are urging the public to avoid the area. The initial crash on Bataan Memorial East near Mesa Grande happened at about 4 […]
KVIA
One person killed after crash on I-10 East near downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- One person is dead after a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash near downtown El Paso. Special Traffic Investigators are on the scene of the crash. According to El Paso Police officials, the crash happened on I-10 East near the Dallas exit. The crash happened around 6:45 Saturday evening.
KFOX 14
Update: All lanes on Interstate 10 east by Vinton now open
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A two semi crash blocked all lanes east on Interstate 10 Saturday morning according to the El Paso County Sherriff's Office. Two semis were involved in the crash causing one semi to overturn. Traffic was being diverted starting at the Vinton Exit 2 then...
KFOX 14
Crash involving police unit reported in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving a Las Cruces Police Department unit was reported Thursday morning. The crash involved a Hyundai Elentra and the police unit. The incident happened at the intersection of Amador Avenue and Mesquite Street around 9:30 a.m. The officer was en route to...
Highway 70 closed beginning at Mesa Grande due to serious crash, major backup underway
UPDATE: According to emergency radio traffic, one person is being transported to UMC by helicopter from one of the crashes. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Highway 70 eastbound is experiencing heavy traffic due to several crashes. There was an initial crash at Bataan Memorial East near Mesa Grande before 4 p.m. Friday, according to a The post Highway 70 closed beginning at Mesa Grande due to serious crash, major backup underway appeared first on KVIA.
Police search for men who stole 28 catalytic convertors from school buses
Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying two individuals who stole 28 catalytic convertors, disabling multiple school buses. On Wednesday, November 23, at 3:46 a.m., two men headed to the Region 19 Head Start Service Center at 9778 Kenworthy. The men stole various catalytic convertors from several vehicles including […]
