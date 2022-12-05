EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 has obtained the affidavit for the arrest of Mario Fernando Diaz, who was spotted openly carrying a rifle and dressed in tactical gear while walking down the Joe Battle Area in Far East El Paso. According to the affidavit, the El Paso County Sheriff's Department received 27 calls reporting Diaz, The post More details released on the El Paso man seen openly carrying a rifle in Far East El Paso appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO