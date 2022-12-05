ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

DOJ appointee eyes 1-year window for Jackson water upgrades

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LezEE_0jYO65hH00
1 of 2

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The manager appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice to oversee reforms to the beleaguered water system in Mississippi’s capital city said he hopes to wrap up work in one year or less.

Ted Henifin outlined his intended time frame during a news conference Monday, echoing the Justice Department’s order appointing him as interim manager of the Jackson water system. The order sets 12 months for Henifin to implement 13 projects for improving the system’s near-term stability.

Henifin’s work begins after the Justice Department won a federal judge’s approval last week to carry out a rare intervention to fix Jackson’s water system, which nearly collapsed in late summer and continues to struggle.

For days last August, people waited in lines for water to drink, bathe, cook and flush toilets in Jackson, a majority-Black city of about 150,000. The partial failure of the water system followed torrential rains and flooding of the Pearl River, which exacerbated problems at one of the city’s two treatment plants.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, who appeared alongside Henifin at the news conference, added that he saw the city’s work with the federal government to improve the water system as an effort that would take longer than one year.

“We’re going to try to keep Ted as long as we can, but from a negotiating standpoint, the city has looked at trying to have a longer-term understanding of the various components of what needs to be accomplished with our water treatment facility,” Lumumba said. “We anticipate a working relationship with the federal government that is beyond one year.”

Henifin’s work is meant to be an interim step while the federal government, the city of Jackson and the Mississippi State Department of Health negotiate a court-enforced consent decree to mandate upgrades to the water system.

The negotiations stem from a complaint the Justice Department filed on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency against Jackson, alleging that the city has failed to provide drinking water that is reliably compliant with the Safe Drinking Water Act. That litigation will be put on hold for six months.

The work Henifin will oversee includes a winterization project to make the water system less vulnerable and a plan to increase staffing at the city’s treatment plants, which have suffered from a dearth of skilled workers.

Henifin first arrived in Jackson on Sept. 14 at the request of the US Water Alliance, a Washington-based nonprofit that works on sustainability and water management. He stayed for over two weeks and returned again in October and November to learn learn more about the water system and the city.

Henifin spent 15 years as general manager of the Hampton Roads Sanitation District in Virginia before retiring in February. He will be paid $400,000 including travel and living expenses to run Jackson’s water system. The city of Jackson will not pay for Henifin’s work, a condition Henifin said he demanded of the Justice Department before accepting the interim manager position.

“DOJ wanted to argue that it is sort of (Jackson) taxpayer’s fault,” Henifin said. “C’mon now. Yeah, everyone pays it, the U.S. tax(payers, the treasury, but it’s not coming out of the city of Jackson’s revenue.”

Lumumba and Henifin will host a town hall meeting Wednesday to discuss the city’s agreement with the Justice Department and EPA over plans to fix the water system. Henifin said the EPA is still testing Jackson water on a regular basis.

“I tell everybody this is the most tested water in America right now,” Henifin said. “So if you’re worried about drinking water, come to Jackson because this water is really high quality, and it’s very well tested.”

___

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/mikergoldberg.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

“This likely spells the end”: Experts say Trump Org verdict “increases the odds” of Trump indictment

Legal experts predicted that former President Donald Trump could face new legal threats after his company was found guilty of tax fraud on Tuesday. A jury found the Trump Organization guilty on all 17 counts of tax fraud in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation. Bragg previously secured a guilty plea from longtime Trump financial chief Allen Weisselberg, who testified in court about the company's off-the-books perks to executives, including luxury apartments, cars and private school tuition that they did not pay any taxes on. Weisselberg and other witnesses never implicated Trump but prosecutors said the case showed that Trump had been "explicitly sanctioning tax fraud."
MANHATTAN, NY
The Hill

Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said he expects former President Trump to be indicted by a special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to oversee two federal investigations. Katyal, who served in the Obama administration, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the DOJ investigation into Trump’s handling of...
The Independent

Judge declines DoJ request to hold Trump team in contempt of court over Mar-a-Lago papers subpoena

A federal judge in Washington DC declined to hold Donald Trump or his legal team in contempt of court as the Department of Justice had requested at a court hearing on Friday, ABC News first reported.The judge instead urged the Justice Department and the Trump legal team to resolve the dispute themselves.Judge Beryl Howell was asked by prosecutors to hold the former president’s team in contempt over their failure to fully comply with a May subpoena for documents with classified markings that was directed to Trump’s custodian of records.Friday’s proceedings were under seal and not public, despite lawyers for...
WASHINGTON, DC
KTLA

Jan. 6 panel reaches ‘general agreement’ on criminal referrals to DOJ

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has come to a “general agreement” to forward some criminal referrals to the Justice Department, its chair told reporters Tuesday. It was a confusing morning at the Capitol, with Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) walking back statements he made earlier in the day when […]
The Associated Press

Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud Tuesday for helping executives dodge taxes on extravagant perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars, a repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business as he mounts another run for the White House. A jury found two corporate entities at the Trump Organization guilty on all 17 counts, including charges of conspiracy and falsifying business records. Trump himself was not on trial. The verdict in state court in New York came after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days. The conviction was validation for New York authorities who say their three-year investigation into Trump and his businesses is continuing. The probe, which began as an inquiry into hush-money payments made on Trump’s behalf, later morphed into an examination of the company’s asset valuation and pay practices. The company faces a fine of up to $1.6 million. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 13. The defense said it will appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cleveland.com

Appeals court ends Trump special master review, clears way for Justice Department investigation of top-secret documents

WASHINGTON — A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the three-judge panel...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Manhattan District Attorney Hires Former DOJ Official to Take on Trump Case

Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg tapped a former DOJ official on Monday to lead the city’s criminal investigation into Donald Trump, probing whether the former president illegally inflated the value of his assets. Matthew Colangelo, who acted as third in command at the Justice Department and previously worked in the Obama administration as a Labor Department official, has his own experience investigating the House-impeached president, having led and overseen the New York attorney general’s civil inquiry into Trump and various lawsuits against his administration over immigration and LGBTQ+ issues. Colangelo was also behind the lawsuit that led to the dissolution of the Trump Foundation. “Matthew Colangelo brings a wealth of economic justice experience combined with complex white-collar investigations, and he has the sound judgment and integrity needed to pursue justice against powerful people and institutions when they abuse their power,” Bragg said in a statement announcing Colangelo’s hire.
MANHATTAN, NY
PYMNTS

DOJ Charges 21 in Cross-Border Crypto Money Laundering Network

Twenty-one people have been charged with using cryptocurrency to launder money stolen through fraud schemes. The individuals were involved with transnational money laundering networks that helped foreign criminal gangs move fraud proceeds stolen from U.S. victims, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Texas said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
589K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy