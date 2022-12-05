Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois minimum wage to increase • missing grandfather of 11 found dead • popular restaurant to close
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase on Jan. 1; a grandfather of 11 was found dead after going missing earlier this week in the suburbs; and a popular restaurant in River North is planning to close at the end of the year after 12 years of business.
Robber shoots victim in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A robber shot a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Chicago police said the victim was walking on a sidewalk along West Division near North Leclaire around 1:55 p.m. when the robber walked up. The robber demanded the victim give up his stuff, and shot him...
MLGW: Employee killed by ‘electrical contact’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas & Water has released new details about the death of an employee. MLGW says troubleshooter Michael Stewart was killed after an “electrical contact” Friday morning. Stewart was killed while working in the area of Lamar Avenue and Tuggle Road. Memphis Police responded to the scene at around 10:30 a.m. […]
6 killed, 13 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Gunfire broke out outside a Portage Park bar early Sunday, killing three people and wounding a woman, Chicago police said. A fight inside the bar spilled onto the street outside around 2:30 a.m. near Central Avenue and School Street, Police Commander Joseph Brennan told reporters Sunday morning. Someone opened fire in the 5500 block of West School and struck two men and two women, he said. The shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV and has not been arrested, Brennan said. The men, 50 and 26, were shot in the head and body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A woman, 24, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. Another woman, 25, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot to her head.
Man shot multiple times in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said the victim, who is in his 30s, was shot on South Homan near 23rd around 12:30 p.m. He was hospitalized at Mt. Sinai in good condition. No one is in custody.
One dead and one injured in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman injured after a shooting Saturday night in Frayser. Police responded around 7 p.m. and found a man dead on the scene at the 1800 block of Dessa Drive. A woman was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. MPD said the suspect and victim […]
1 in hospital after shooting at Memphis gas station, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Memphis. Memphis Police said they were called to a shooting at an Exxon in the 1300 block of S. Bellevue around 1 a.m. Friday morning, but the victim was found at a fire station in the 900 block of E. McLemore.
More than 700 families will get gifts through Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program
CHICAGO - Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program will provide gifts to more than 700 families this year. On Saturday, some of those families were treated to a shopping spree at a store at 109th and Doty on the South Side. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined families (including some refugees...
Concealed carry holder returns fire at possible carjackers in Loop: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot at when he interrupted a possible attempted carjacking in the Loop Saturday morning. Police say a 31-year-old man was walking to his car parked in the first block of West Randolph Street around 3:37 a.m. when he was shot at by someone in a red SUV.
Woman shot in face while driving in Albany Park
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the face while driving in Albany Park and was critically injured Saturday morning. Police say around 2:18 a.m. a 28-year-old woman was driving in the 4900 block of North Spaulding Avenue when someone in a blue sedan fired shots at her. The victim...
Chicago police warn about burglars targeting elderly residents on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of the Northwest Side that burglars are tricking elderly residents and stealing from their homes. Chicago police said that the robbery team has struck four times in Portage Park and Irving Park. One distracts the victim with a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water while the other enters their home and steals jewelry.
Man accidentally shoots himself in the leg in Chicago's Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday night. Chicago police said the man, 64, shot himself in the thigh around 6:55 p.m. He was on South Shore near East 56th Street. He was hospitalized in good condition. Police are investigating.
Chicago man charged after attempting to carjack woman at knifepoint in South Shore
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man from Chicago is facing charges after he allegedly tried to steal a woman's car while armed with a knife in South Shore on Friday. Police say Theodore Ammons was arrested in the 7800 block of South Odlesby Avenue moments after trying to forcefully take a 29-year-old woman's car in the 2300 block of East 79th Street.
4 injured in crash after man shot while driving in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Four people were hospitalized following a shooting that led to a crash in West Garfield Park Sunday morning. Police say a 44-year-old man was driving in the 200 block of South Kilbourn Avenue around 8 a.m. when three offenders in an SUV got out of their car and started shooting at him.
CTA bus schedule disruptions are more common on South Side routes, data shows
A lot of CTA bus riders are finding "ghost buses" and service disruptions are increasingly common, especially on the South Side.
Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
Chicago police: Man fatally shot in Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death in Bronzeville Friday night. Police say a 36-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the first block of East 40th Street around 8:17 p.m. when someone started shooting. The victim was shot in the chest. His friends took him to an...
Missing woman last seen at Chicago hospital
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Thursday from a downtown hospital. Makayla Osborne, 24, was last seen around noon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to a CPD missing person alert. She suffers from schizophrenia and has made suicidal...
Man, 19, charged in Washington Heights shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting that seriously wounded another man Thursday morning in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Brian Dunn, 19, is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man around 10:51 a.m. in a residence in the 1100 block of West 104th Street, police said.
Glendale Heights man among 8 charged in Chicagoland gun-trafficking investigation
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Another man has been charged in connection with an investigation into illegal gun and drug sale ring across the Chicago area. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Cordveel Davis, 24, was charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and two counts of unlawful sale or delivery of a fire alarm.
