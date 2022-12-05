ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Robber shoots victim in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - A robber shot a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Chicago police said the victim was walking on a sidewalk along West Division near North Leclaire around 1:55 p.m. when the robber walked up. The robber demanded the victim give up his stuff, and shot him...
CHICAGO, IL
WREG

MLGW: Employee killed by ‘electrical contact’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas & Water has released new details about the death of an employee. MLGW says troubleshooter Michael Stewart was killed after an “electrical contact” Friday morning. Stewart was killed while working in the area of Lamar Avenue and Tuggle Road. Memphis Police responded to the scene at around 10:30 a.m. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox32chicago.com

6 killed, 13 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

Gunfire broke out outside a Portage Park bar early Sunday, killing three people and wounding a woman, Chicago police said. A fight inside the bar spilled onto the street outside around 2:30 a.m. near Central Avenue and School Street, Police Commander Joseph Brennan told reporters Sunday morning. Someone opened fire in the 5500 block of West School and struck two men and two women, he said. The shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV and has not been arrested, Brennan said. The men, 50 and 26, were shot in the head and body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A woman, 24, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. Another woman, 25, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot to her head.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot multiple times in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said the victim, who is in his 30s, was shot on South Homan near 23rd around 12:30 p.m. He was hospitalized at Mt. Sinai in good condition. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
WREG

One dead and one injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman injured after a shooting Saturday night in Frayser. Police responded around 7 p.m. and found a man dead on the scene at the 1800 block of Dessa Drive. A woman was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. MPD said the suspect and victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in face while driving in Albany Park

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the face while driving in Albany Park and was critically injured Saturday morning. Police say around 2:18 a.m. a 28-year-old woman was driving in the 4900 block of North Spaulding Avenue when someone in a blue sedan fired shots at her. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn about burglars targeting elderly residents on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of the Northwest Side that burglars are tricking elderly residents and stealing from their homes. Chicago police said that the robbery team has struck four times in Portage Park and Irving Park. One distracts the victim with a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water while the other enters their home and steals jewelry.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man accidentally shoots himself in the leg in Chicago's Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday night. Chicago police said the man, 64, shot himself in the thigh around 6:55 p.m. He was on South Shore near East 56th Street. He was hospitalized in good condition. Police are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged after attempting to carjack woman at knifepoint in South Shore

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man from Chicago is facing charges after he allegedly tried to steal a woman's car while armed with a knife in South Shore on Friday. Police say Theodore Ammons was arrested in the 7800 block of South Odlesby Avenue moments after trying to forcefully take a 29-year-old woman's car in the 2300 block of East 79th Street.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 injured in crash after man shot while driving in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - Four people were hospitalized following a shooting that led to a crash in West Garfield Park Sunday morning. Police say a 44-year-old man was driving in the 200 block of South Kilbourn Avenue around 8 a.m. when three offenders in an SUV got out of their car and started shooting at him.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man fatally shot in Bronzeville

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death in Bronzeville Friday night. Police say a 36-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the first block of East 40th Street around 8:17 p.m. when someone started shooting. The victim was shot in the chest. His friends took him to an...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing woman last seen at Chicago hospital

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Thursday from a downtown hospital. Makayla Osborne, 24, was last seen around noon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to a CPD missing person alert. She suffers from schizophrenia and has made suicidal...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, charged in Washington Heights shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting that seriously wounded another man Thursday morning in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Brian Dunn, 19, is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man around 10:51 a.m. in a residence in the 1100 block of West 104th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy