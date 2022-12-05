Read full article on original website
Mark Davey
6d ago
these are the professionals people trust ...so many need to be reevaluated every 2 years ..to weed out the incompetence of the so called doctors ...
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
60-year-old found dead with possible gunshot wound inside Pittsburgh home, police say
PITTSBURGH — A 60-year-old woman was found dead inside a Pittsburgh home with a possible gunshot wound to the head, police say. Authorities were called to Wilhelm Street in Elliott at 11:35 p.m. Saturday after a family member found the woman. Police say there was a large amount of...
Beaver County 10-year-old saves family from house fire
A Beaver County family escaped a fire thanks to their heads-up 10-year-old. The family’s home in North Sewickley Township is burnt from the blaze, which started around 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Woman found dead in Pittsburgh home with severe head trauma
Pittsburgh Police are investigating after they were called to a home for an unresponsive female. The woman, who was in her 60s, was found by a family member in the 900 block of Wilhelm street Saturday night around 11:35 p.m.
WFMJ.com
Detectives seize fentanyl, handgun from New Castle home
Detectives in Lawrence County seized fentanyl, a firearm and much more from a home in New Castle on Thursday. Detectives conducted a search warrant at a home in the 200 Block of 1st Street in New Castle where they seized 339 pink capsules, which are believed to contain fentanyl, a clear plastic baggie also containing suspected fentanyl, $3,232, a pill press, two digital scales, a cell phone and a 9mm handgun.
Patient breaks staff member’s leg at local mental health facility, charges filed
Police were called to a local psychiatric hospital after a patient assaulted a staff member
CBS News
Woman found dead with severe head trauma inside Elliott home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman was found dead with severe head trauma inside a home in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood. Pittsburgh police said the woman was found unresponsive by a family member at a home on Willhelm Street. Officers were called to the house shortly after 11:30 p.m. Medics pronounced the...
Stark County: Man arrested, charged after setting fire to house with people inside
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A man is in police custody after setting fire to a Stark County home. The incident happened on Friday, December 9 when the Plain Township Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Fairmount Street after a report of a fire at a residence. SUBSCRIBE:...
WFMJ.com
Six month sentence for Warren man who injured infant
A Warren man has started serving a six-month jail sentence for injuring a baby. Michael Bradley Jr., 22, pleaded guilty in Warren Municipal Court Thursday to one count of child endangering. The charge was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor. Bradley’s arrest stems from an incident in mid-October when...
WFMJ.com
Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd's back sentenced from Columbiana County prison
A former Minneapolis Police Officer who pleaded guilty for his part in the death of George Floyd has been sentenced in a prison a half hour south of Youngstown. J Alexander Kueng, 29, appeared before a camera in the Federal Correctional Institution in Elkton, Columbiana County on Friday where he was sentenced on a charge of aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter.
Man dies hours after he’s booked in Cuyahoga County jail; MetroHealth workers on leave
A man who had been in the Cuyahoga County Jail for less than 24 hours was found unresponsive in his cell early Friday morning, according to the director of communications for Cuyahoga County.
venangoextra.com
Homicide case bound for court
An Emlenton man was held for court on a homicide charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a Parker man in late October. David Heathcote, 52, was bound over for further court proceedings after his preliminary hearing at Venango County Central Court on Wednesday afternoon. He has been charged with one count of homicide in the first degree-criminal homicide in connection with the death of Robert Wingard, also 52.
Pittsburgh police investigating shooting after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wounds
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The man arrived at the hospital at around 6:20 a.m. Sunday. Police say he was taken there by private means. Police believe the man may have been shot in the...
Multiple shootings in Pittsburgh area kill two, leave two in critical condition
Multiple shootings took place around the greater Pittsburgh area this weekend. They left two victims in critical condition and two deceased. All victims of the 4 shootings were male adults. The first occurred Friday night at 10:30
WFMJ.com
Driver killed in Bazetta Township pickup truck crash
One person is dead following a pickup truck crash in Bazetta Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Sean Ganzhorn of Aurora, Ohio was killed when his Ford F350 went into a ditch and struck two trees at a curve along State Route 46 at 1:35 a.m. Sunday. State...
‘It’s killing our babies’: 12-year-old from Richmond Heights dies attempting TikTok challenge, family says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A 12-year-old boy from Richmond Heights died Tuesday after trying a dangerous game from social media that has gone viral, his family says. Tristan Casson died attempting the “blackout challenge” on TikTok, one of the world’s most popular apps, the boy’s mother, Taylor Davis said. As part of it, participants are challenged to hold their breath or asphyxiate themselves until they pass out.
Cuyahoga County judge’s son convicted of murdering wife
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Friday found the son of a Cuyahoga County judge guilty of killing his wife in May 2021. Omnisun Azali, 36, testified that he shot Mwaka Azali three times in the head in self-defense as she raised a gun that she had already shot three times in the house, then took the couple’s two children to the home of his mother, Common Pleas Court Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams. She declined to comment after the verdict.
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Allegheny County
CLAIRTON — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Allegheny County. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to Wilson Avenue in Clairton at around 9:24 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on the scene they found a man with a gunshot...
Boy helps family escape North Sewickley Township house fire
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A Beaver County family escaped a fire thanks to their heads-up 10-year-old.The family's home in North Sewickley Township is burnt from the blaze, which started around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Levi Baker first noticed smoke after getting out of the shower."I was in the bathroom and I just saw smoke coming through the door and flashing lights," Baker said.The smoke was coming from underneath the family's trailer home. "I was a little bit scared," Baker said.Instead of freezing in fear, the 10-year-old boy went about warning his family, allowing them all to escape."I was happy that I was alive, so I was just thinking on the positive and not the negative," Baker said."He's stoic," said the boy's mother, Bobbi Asbury. "He was amazingly smart beyond his years, and all he could think about was his family today. He's the hero."Fifteen days from Christmas, the family has nothing left. But they're all alive thanks to a brave 10-year-old who didn't panic when many adults would have.For now, the family is staying at a hotel. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient
An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
WFMJ.com
Flames destroy 109-year-old Warren Township home
An investigator from the state fire marshal's office is looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a 109-year-old home under renovation in Warren Township. Dispatchers were called about the along the 4300 block of West Market Street just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday. All on duty and off duty...
Comments / 11