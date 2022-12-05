ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Mark Davey
6d ago

these are the professionals people trust ...so many need to be reevaluated every 2 years ..to weed out the incompetence of the so called doctors ...

4
 

WFMJ.com

Detectives seize fentanyl, handgun from New Castle home

Detectives in Lawrence County seized fentanyl, a firearm and much more from a home in New Castle on Thursday. Detectives conducted a search warrant at a home in the 200 Block of 1st Street in New Castle where they seized 339 pink capsules, which are believed to contain fentanyl, a clear plastic baggie also containing suspected fentanyl, $3,232, a pill press, two digital scales, a cell phone and a 9mm handgun.
NEW CASTLE, PA
CBS News

Woman found dead with severe head trauma inside Elliott home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman was found dead with severe head trauma inside a home in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood. Pittsburgh police said the woman was found unresponsive by a family member at a home on Willhelm Street. Officers were called to the house shortly after 11:30 p.m. Medics pronounced the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Six month sentence for Warren man who injured infant

A Warren man has started serving a six-month jail sentence for injuring a baby. Michael Bradley Jr., 22, pleaded guilty in Warren Municipal Court Thursday to one count of child endangering. The charge was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor. Bradley’s arrest stems from an incident in mid-October when...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd's back sentenced from Columbiana County prison

A former Minneapolis Police Officer who pleaded guilty for his part in the death of George Floyd has been sentenced in a prison a half hour south of Youngstown. J Alexander Kueng, 29, appeared before a camera in the Federal Correctional Institution in Elkton, Columbiana County on Friday where he was sentenced on a charge of aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
venangoextra.com

Homicide case bound for court

An Emlenton man was held for court on a homicide charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a Parker man in late October. David Heathcote, 52, was bound over for further court proceedings after his preliminary hearing at Venango County Central Court on Wednesday afternoon. He has been charged with one count of homicide in the first degree-criminal homicide in connection with the death of Robert Wingard, also 52.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Driver killed in Bazetta Township pickup truck crash

One person is dead following a pickup truck crash in Bazetta Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Sean Ganzhorn of Aurora, Ohio was killed when his Ford F350 went into a ditch and struck two trees at a curve along State Route 46 at 1:35 a.m. Sunday. State...
AURORA, OH
Cleveland.com

‘It’s killing our babies’: 12-year-old from Richmond Heights dies attempting TikTok challenge, family says

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A 12-year-old boy from Richmond Heights died Tuesday after trying a dangerous game from social media that has gone viral, his family says. Tristan Casson died attempting the “blackout challenge” on TikTok, one of the world’s most popular apps, the boy’s mother, Taylor Davis said. As part of it, participants are challenged to hold their breath or asphyxiate themselves until they pass out.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County judge’s son convicted of murdering wife

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Friday found the son of a Cuyahoga County judge guilty of killing his wife in May 2021. Omnisun Azali, 36, testified that he shot Mwaka Azali three times in the head in self-defense as she raised a gun that she had already shot three times in the house, then took the couple’s two children to the home of his mother, Common Pleas Court Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams. She declined to comment after the verdict.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Boy helps family escape North Sewickley Township house fire

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A Beaver County family escaped a fire thanks to their heads-up 10-year-old.The family's home in North Sewickley Township is burnt from the blaze, which started around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Levi Baker first noticed smoke after getting out of the shower."I was in the bathroom and I just saw smoke coming through the door and flashing lights," Baker said.The smoke was coming from underneath the family's trailer home. "I was a little bit scared," Baker said.Instead of freezing in fear, the 10-year-old boy went about warning his family, allowing them all to escape."I was happy that I was alive, so I was just thinking on the positive and not the negative," Baker said."He's stoic," said the boy's mother, Bobbi Asbury. "He was amazingly smart beyond his years, and all he could think about was his family today. He's the hero."Fifteen days from Christmas, the family has nothing left. But they're all alive thanks to a brave 10-year-old who didn't panic when many adults would have.For now, the family is staying at a hotel. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient

An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Flames destroy 109-year-old Warren Township home

An investigator from the state fire marshal's office is looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a 109-year-old home under renovation in Warren Township. Dispatchers were called about the along the 4300 block of West Market Street just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday. All on duty and off duty...
WARREN, OH

