Daily Iowan
Photos: No. 16 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Minnesota
The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a women’s basketball game, 87-64, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday with 8,946 fans attending the 8 p.m. game. Iowa guard Kate Martin walked off the court early in the third quarter with an injury after colliding with Minnesota forward Alanna Micheaux before coming back with crutches to courtside in the same quarter. Initial X-rays indicate deep bone bruising, but she will receive a second round on Sunday or Monday.
Daily Iowan
Former Iowa football linebacker Jestin Jacobs commits to Oregon
Former Iowa football linebacker Jestin Jacobs has committed to Oregon, he announced via Twitter on Sunday. Jacobs, who joined the Iowa football program in 2019, will have three years of eligibility remaining at Oregon. He redshirted the 2019 season at Iowa and played 2020 and 2021. He played fewer than four games this season and went down with a season-ending injury against Rutgers on Sept. 24, so he is eligible for a medical redshirt. Jacobs also has an extra season of eligibility because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 rules.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin
Wisconsin defeated Iowa in overtime, 78-75, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. 12,430 fans attended to watch Iowa’s sixth consecutive game against a team from a Power 5 conference. The matchup went back and forth for its entirety. Both The Hawkeyes and the Badgers scored 27 points in the first...
Daily Iowan
Iowa swimming and diving continues to build in loss to Iowa State
The Iowa women’s swimming and diving team fell to Iowa State, 156-144, in the latest edition of the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on the University of Iowa campus. In the loss, Iowa had six athletes on the team who claimed top 10...
Daily Iowan
Iowa track and field opens indoor season at Jimmy Grant Invitational
The Iowa track and field team kicked off its 2022-2023 indoor season Saturday at the Jimmy Grant Invitational. Held at the Iowa Recreation Building, the Hawkeyes hosted full squads from Northern Iowa and Western Illinois and a group of sprinters from Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes took home first place in 16 of the day’s 27 events.
Daily Iowan
Former Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson commits to Kansas State
Former Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson has committed to Kansas State, he announced on Twitter Sunday. Johnson announced he was leaving the Hawkeye football program on Dec. 1. Johnson missed 10 games in 2022 with an undisclosed injury and recorded two catches for 11 yards. Iowa’s offense ranked 123rd in...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s wrestling picks up road victory at Chattanooga
The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team defeated Chattanooga, 27-12, Saturday night at McKenzie Arena in Tennessee. The Hawkeyes won six of the 10 matches on the night and all four of Iowa’s losses were decided by two points or less. Five of the Hawkeyes’ wins came with bonus points.
Daily Iowan
Kate Martin injured, Lisa Bluder breaks wins record in Iowa women’s basketball’s victory over Minnesota
No. 16 Iowa took down Minnesota, 87-64, at home on Saturday for Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder’s conference-leading 234th Big Ten win. The previous record was held by former Iowa head coach C. Vivian Stringer, who coached college basketball from 1971-2022. Stringer earned her Big Ten wins during her tenure with Iowa and Rutgers. She coached the Hawkeyes from 1983-95 and the Scarlet Knights from 1995-2022. The Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten Conference in 2014.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa basketball vs. No. 20 Iowa State
The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Iowa State Cyclones, 75-56, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday. Iowa head Coach Fran McCaffery recorded his 500th head coaching win. Iowa Center Filip Rebraca shot 9-11 and recorded 22 attempts. Rebraca also recorded 11 rebounds and four assists. Iowa started the game with a 15-0 run and outscored Iowa State 40-20 in the first half.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City launches Hello Lamp Post program
Shoppers can access the Hello Lamp Post program via QR codes to ask questions about products and shops in Downtown Iowa City. The Iowa City Downtown District launched the program this month, which allows the public to scan a QR code or contacting a number posted on objects in the city. The code directs pedestrians to a text conversation where they type “hello downtown” and ask a question to converse with the object using customized artificial intelligence technology.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City recognized as one of the most safe, inclusive spaces for LGBTQ+ individuals
Iowa City recently received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index, which determines how safe and inclusive cities are for LGBTQ+ individuals. However, some residents think the city and the University of Iowa could do more for the LGBTQ+ community. The index rates 506 cities...
Daily Iowan
Johnson County residents speak against proposed Windham Village plans
Johnson County residents of Windham spoke out against a proposed plan on Thursday at the Board of Supervisors meeting that would set a village boundary for Windham Village. Residents requested the area be left in its current state. The plan would establish Windham — about 14 miles from Iowa City...
