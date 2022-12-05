Former Iowa football linebacker Jestin Jacobs has committed to Oregon, he announced via Twitter on Sunday. Jacobs, who joined the Iowa football program in 2019, will have three years of eligibility remaining at Oregon. He redshirted the 2019 season at Iowa and played 2020 and 2021. He played fewer than four games this season and went down with a season-ending injury against Rutgers on Sept. 24, so he is eligible for a medical redshirt. Jacobs also has an extra season of eligibility because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 rules.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO