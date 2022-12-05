Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle accident closes westbound lanes of Interstate 80 between Pine Bluffs and Cheyenne
PINE BLUFFS - The Wyoming Department of Transportation reported the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed between Pine Bluffs and Cheyenne Saturday morning due to a vehicle accident. WyDOT reopened the road mid-afternoon Saturday. This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel Nebraska for the latest.
News Channel Nebraska
Weather service advises to prepare for possible blizzard conditions this week
SIDNEY - A new round of winter storm watches issued early Sunday morning included the majority of the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado. The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne says blizzard conditions will be possible during the weather event with a total of five to eight inches of snow in the forecast for the Sidney and Scottsbluff areas. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
cowboystatedaily.com
Father Of Torrington Cop Charged In Hit-And-Run That Left Woman ‘Broken’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Update: Though not in custody when this story was written, the suspect was arrested hours later Thursday evening. By Clair McFarland, General Assignment Reporter. Clair@CowboyStateDaily.com. The Goshen County Attorney’s Office has filed a felony charge against the father of a Torrington...
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado in bulls-eye of projected winter storm
SIDNEY - Confidence in a winter storm that could dump anywhere between 8-12 inches of snow, with the potential of 12-16 inches, across the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado early next week remained high Saturday morning, according to WeatherEye Meteorologist Nick Carlyle. "I haven't seen winter storm watches issued this...
sweetwaternow.com
Torrington Man Charged in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Case
TORRINGTON — A 68-year-old Torrington man is facing multiple charges after allegedly striking a female pedestrian crossing the street and then leaving the scene. According to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, today the Goshen County Attorney’s Office formally charged Gomez Gallardo, 68, of Torrington with aggravated assault and battery (serious bodily injury), no insurance, leaving the crash scene, and failing to give information and render aid.
News Channel Nebraska
A new bakery in Lodgepole is cause for celebration for the Cheyenne County Chamber
LODGEPOLE, Neb.- Amy Richards opened the Wildeflour Baking Company at 832 Sheldon Street in Lodgepole back on October 22nd. Saturday she was joined by her husband, her son and several members of the Cheyenne County Chamber of Commerce as she took hold of the giant scissors and cut the ribbon, immediately welcoming a large crowd of hungry well wishers into her business.
News Channel Nebraska
Three longtime public servants retire from Kimball County
KIMBALL, Neb.- Three familiar faces to Kimball are bidding farewell to the community and the county. Outgoing Sheriff Harry Gillway, outgoing Jail Administrator Linda Williams and outgoing County Commissioner Larry Engstrom were celebrated today at the Kimball County Transportation Services building. In the reception held this afternoon, the public was...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Gift drive held for Scottsbluff family impacted by fatal accident
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A member of the Scottsbluff community is helping the Charvot family during a difficult holiday season. On Nov. 8 Dylon Charvat lost his life in an accident at the Sugar Factory Terminal in Gering. Susan Whitaker is reaching out to members of the community to help the family out this holiday season.
Scotts Bluff Police Department’s K9 Duke receives body armor donation
Scotts Bluff Police Department’s K9 Duke has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Duke’s vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Lea Park of Choke Aloha LLC and was embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of Seattle, WA K9 Jedi, EOW 1-5-22”.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Elks Lodge Christmas basket program set to take place
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Elks Lodge in Scottsbluff is hosting their annual Christmas basket program to give back to our community. On December 10th Elks Lodge with the help of volunteers will give out over 200 Christmas baskets to those in need this Holiday season. ROTC students helped assemble the...
