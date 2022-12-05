Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Winter storm brings wet, heavy snow to Tahoe Basin, resulting in power outages
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe has seen an immense amount of snowfall in the past 48 hours. A winter storm warning has been effect since Friday evening, and will stay in effect until early Monday morning. According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to continue throughout Sunday, with an additional 5-10” expected below 7,000 feet, and 10-20” expected above 7,000 feet for the Lake Tahoe Basin. With the wet, heavy snow that has coated Lake Tahoe, power is out in some areas of North Lake Tahoe with mixed times for power restoration expected, according to Liberty Utilities’ website. Due to power outages, Lake Tahoe ski resorts are opening later than expected as well.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: What happened to Reno's ice skating rink along the Truckee River?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Whatever happened to Reno's Rink on the River? It was a popular skating spot during the winter months for many years. I checked with Cassie Harris at the city of Reno about this. The permanent Rink on the River was built in 2004. However it was removed in 2014 to make way for construction of the new Virginia Street Bridge as the City Plaza became a staging area for construction at that time.
KCRA.com
'Don't go out': New snow piles up at Sierra summit as pre-weekend storm moves in
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — A snowy scene met drivers in the Sierra at a 7,227-foot elevation on Thursday evening. It was “go time” for big rigs that arrived at the Donner Summit Rest Area before chain controls went into effect for the night on Interstate 80 in both directions, between Kingvale and Truckee.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in Reno, Nevada – (With Photos)
It’s Pizza Time! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Reno that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, a chain just won’t do. Then...
2news.com
Travel Will Be Nearly Impossible Over the Weekend, Snow Forecast
Travel will be nearly impossible over the weekend as a strong storm moves through the region. Heavy snow will fall in the Sierra with periods of whiteout conditions, making driving dangerous. A plume of sub-tropical moisture will move up from the Pacific, playing a big role in producing high snow totals. The snow will be rich in moisture and water content. This is great news for our water supply.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Heavy snow, strong winds lead to closure of Interstate 80
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow is in the process of blanketing the Sierra and has led to a closure of a highway with no estimated time it will reopen and chain restrictions at Lake Tahoe. The combination of strong winds and heavy snow have made travel impossible...
Sierra Sun
Former Tahoe Biltmore to become Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe
CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. — The former Tahoe Biltmore will become the Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe, officials announced Monday. Hilton on Monday said it had entered a brand and management agreement with EKN Development Group to bring the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand to Crystal Bay and Incline Village on Tahoe’s North Shore.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Officials say weekend storm could dump up to 5 feet of snow at Lake Tahoe
Update 1 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Reno on Wednesday afternoon issued a winter storm watch for the Lake Tahoe Basin that goes into effect at 10 p.m. Friday and lasts through 4 a.m. Monday. The service says 20-30 inches could fall at lake level, with 2-4 feet possible...
KOLO TV Reno
1 person hospitalized after Reno stabbing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing in the area of Enterprise and Valley. The Reno Police Department says at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a single victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still being investigated,...
2news.com
One Person Injured in Stabbing Near Valley, Enterprise Roads in Reno
One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Reno Thursday morning. The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. near Valley and Enterprise Roads. The unidentified victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any additional information that can help authorities, call...
I-80 reopens for vehicles from Colfax to Stateline
As of 9:31 a.m. on Sunday, Caltrans announced that Interstate 80 has opened for vehicles only. Trucks are still being turned around at Colfax and Stateline. (KTXL) — Due to multiple spinouts and white out conditions along Interstate 80 in the Sierra it is being shut down and vehicles will be turned around, according to […]
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect in south Reno fitness center thefts arrested
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program on Wednesday said it arrested a suspect in a series of vehicle burglaries at a south Reno fitness center. Russell Lee Garner, 51, of Reno was booked Tuesday on 12 counts, including vehicle burglary, obtaining money under false pretenses, identity theft and credit card fraud.
Approaching storms could bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra; avalanche watch issued
LAKE TAHOE -- A travel warning has been issued for the Sierra starting Wednesday night as the first of two storm systems expected to deliver up to five feet of snow closes in on the region.The series of storms delivered by a wintry atmospheric river will also be bringing colder temperatures to the Lake Tahoe area and Reno, according to forecasters. The first storm arrives on late Wednesday and the second one arrives on Saturday. Both will have major impacts on travel. The National Weather Service is discouraging any travel through the mountains starting Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. into...
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits near Loyalton in Sierra Nevada, USGS says
LOYALTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An earthquake struck near Loyalton in the Sierra Nevada at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey reported. The USGS reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 and a depth of a little over a mile. The epicenter of the earthquake was around 21 miles north of […]
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada man arrested for lewdness with a child after 2 years on the run
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Nevada man wanted for three counts of lewdness with a child under 14 by a person over 18 has been arrested after more than two years on the run. Sparks Police received a report of sexual abuse of a nine-year-old girl by a family member in August of 2020. The police identified Randolph Patrick as the suspect. He then fled Nevada after learning the relatives had been told and that a police report had been filed.
firefighternation.com
Gang-Related Drug Charges Behind Sparks (NV) Fire Chief’s Abrupt Departure
Former Sparks Fire Chief Mark Lawson is facing four felony drug charges that were filed Friday. Lawson had only been appointed fire chief days before he abruptly left the post at the city’s request earlier this week, due to unspecific criminal charges that were to be filed. Friday the...
February prelim set for accused killer of Fernley teenager
A man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager in March has been found competent to stand trial and ordered to appear at a two-day preliminary hearing in February.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: why is airport developing land that was condemned years ago?
Reno, NEV — A viewer wrote in asking about a new development project just south of the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. It turns out the property used to be a well-established neighborhood known as Home Gardens, which was located off of South Mccarran Boulevard. Back in the late 1970's the city of Reno owned the airport. A total of 146 properties around the airport, many in the Home Gardens subdivision, were condemned to make way for expansion of the airport.
Record-Courier
Identity of woman who tried to pass fake $100 sought
Douglas County investigators would like to have a chat with a woman who tried to pass a fake C-note on the morning before Thanksgiving. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman entered the Jacks Valley Target around 9:54 a.m. and tried to use the counterfeit $100 for a purchase.
