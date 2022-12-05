Read full article on original website
Hilaria Baldwin Admits She and Husband Alec Are 'Not Okay' One Year After Rust Shooting Tragedy
"It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined," Hilaria Baldwin said of the fatal Rust shooting incident to Extra A year after the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film Rust, his wife Hilaria Baldwin says she and her husband are still "not okay." In a preview of 38-year-old Hilaria's upcoming interview with Extra, shared with PEOPLE, the author and podcast host indicated that both she and Alec, 64, are still struggling emotionally more than one year after the incident that resulted in the death of...
Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Daughter Carmen's Heartbreaking Reaction to Tragic Rust Shooting
Hilaria Baldwin opens up about the moment she told her oldest kids about the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec Baldwin's movie Rust Hilaria Baldwin is looking back at the difficult moment she and Alec Baldwin had to tell their older kids about the fatal shooting on the set of the actor's film Rust. The mom of seven, 38, opened up in a new interview with Extra about the heartbreaking experience when she and Alec explained what happened to their older two kids, daughter Carmen, 9, and son...
Corydon Times-Republican
Hilaria Baldwin hopes she and husband Alec are ‘done’ having kids
Hilaria Baldwin hopes she and husband Alec are ‘done’ having kids. Hilaria Baldwin hopes she and her husband Alec Baldwin are “done” having children.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s holiday photo with all 7 kids an ‘epic fail’
The ‘30 Rock’ star and his wife Hilaria posted a holiday snapshot of themselves and all seven children, which proved quite difficult to get all of them wrangled and focused on the camera.
What Was Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth at Time of Her Death?
Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71. Here is a look back on the life, career, and net worth of the Cheers star.
Mariah Carey Joined by Daughter Monroe, 11, for Duet of 'Away in a Manger' at Toronto Show
The duet came as the mother-daughter duo rocked beautiful white gowns at Mimi's latest Merry Christmas To All performance Monroe may always be Mariah Carey's baby, but she's certainly not singing like a baby! The pop icon's 11-year-old daughter joined her on stage for their first-ever duet of the classic hymn "Away in a Manger" at Mimi's Merry Christmas to All show Friday. And yes, she even harmonized with Mariah as she whistled. The performance, taking place at the Scotiabank Arena, saw the pair go back and forth...
Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'
The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
Kristen Bell Tried To Be Honest With Her Daughters About Trying Mushrooms, And It Totally Backfired
Kristen Bell decided she would try the hallucinogens in honor of her 40th birthday.
Tim Allen’s Daughter Talks About Working With Him In ‘The Santa Clauses’
The Santa Clauses series is now streaming on Disney+ and brings back Tim Allen as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus with a very special new face. Tim’s real-life daughter Elizabeth Allen Dick appears in the series as his character’s daughter. At first, Elizabeth simply auditioned to be one of the many background elves in the show.
Nick Cannon Rests with Daughter Onyx in First Photo with One of His Kids Since Hospital Release
LaNisha Cole shared the sweet photo of daughter Onyx Ice, 3 months, napping with her dad on her Instagram Story Friday morning LaNisha Cole is sharing some sweet moments between Nick Cannon and his baby girl. On Friday, the model shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing the Wild N' Out host napping on a green couch with a bottle in his hand as he holds 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice. "Her dad stopped by yesterday morning," the new mom, 40, shared. "I hear them laughing it up and...
Drew Barrymore Reveals She’s Finally Started Dating Again 6 Years After Will Kopelman Divorce
Drew Barrymore, 47, revealed that she’s dating again six years after her divorce from Will Kopelman, 44. Drew dropped the big news on her talk show this week during a chat with Whoopi Goldberg, 67, who has been open about not wanting a longtime partner anymore. “The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren’t dating. Are you dating now?” Drew asked Whoopi, who said she isn’t, as Drew admitted, “I am!”
What Was John Aniston’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?
John Aniston died at the age of 89. He is best known for playing Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives. Here's a look at Aniston's net worth at the time of his death.
Whoopi Goldberg Says Kim Kardashian 'Cannot Get a Movie Greenlit': But 'I'd Never Minimize' Her
Charlize Theron recently said that Kim Kardashian might "get way more off the ground" than even veteran Hollywood actors like Meryl Streep Whoopi Goldberg does not agree with Charlize Theron's take that Kim Kardashian has the power to "get way more off the ground" in Hollywood than acting legend Meryl Streep. During Thursday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 67, responded to the recent comment Theron, 47, made to The Hollywood Reporter about Kardashian's status in Hollywood. "I don't think that's true. Kim Kardashian cannot get a movie greenlit, or it would've happened," Goldberg...
Adam Sandler admits he still gets 'so emotional' when singing about his friend Chris Farley
True friendship is forever.
Gayle King Calls Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's Situation 'Messy': 'You've Got Families Involved'
The CBS Mornings co-host weighed in on the GMA3 scandal during an appearance on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Gayle King is offering her thoughts on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's headline-making romance. During an appearance on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the CBS Mornings anchor was asked her opinion about how "all hell has broken loose" on rival daytime show GMA3. "Oh gosh, of all the questions I was hoping you would not talk about," King, 67, said, noting that she does not have...
Ashton Kutcher Confesses He Thought About Jumping Off A Balcony To Save Twin Brother's Life: 'Take My Heart'
Ashton Kutcher would have given up his life to save his twin brother, Michael.In Paramount+’s latest episode of The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old siblings dished on the ongoing hardships their family faced after Michael was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a very young age. Ashton and Michael’s mother, Diane, didn’t find out she was having twins until the day they were born, and it wasn’t until three years later that she “could just tell” Michael was different from his brother. ASHTON KUTCHER CALLS WIFE MILA KUNIS 'THE BEST' AFTER BEING BY HIS...
Ted Danson leads ‘Cheers’ cast tributes to Kirstie Alley after her death
Ted Danson and several other “Cheers” stars are remembering their co-star Kirstie Alley following her death on Monday. “I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of ‘Cheers,’” Danson, who played Sam Malone in the beloved series, said in a statement to People. “It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes.” Danson then gushed about the “truly brilliant” late actress, saying her ability to portray Rebecca Howe was “both moving and hysterically funny.” “As I got off the plane, I...
Alexis Bledel's Gilmore Girls Spin-Off Never Happened Because It Didn't Feel Right Without Lauren Graham
"Gilmore Girls" is beloved by its fan base for a reason. After all, few series can bring to the table what Amy Sherman-Palladino's comedy-drama series did. Following three very different generations of the Gilmore family in the form of prim and proper matriarch Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop), her quirky, upbeat daughter Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and Lorelai's bright and resourceful daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel), the show offered some fascinating looks at the lives of modern women in different age groups.
Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Doesn't Get Her Daughters Christmas Gifts: 'They Don't Love' It
Drew Barrymore explains the reason why she goes with an untraditional approach to gifting for daughters Frankie, 8, and Olive, 10 Drew Barrymore takes a different approach to Christmas with her kids. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the talk show host and actress, 47, revealed that she doesn't buy Christmas gifts for daughters Frankie, 8, and Olive, 10, whom she shares with ex Will Kopelman. "I always take them on a trip every Christmas. I don't get them presents, which I think at their ages they don't love, but I say, 'I think...
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Admits He Doesn't 'Want to Be in a Relationship' with First Wife Meri Anymore
Meri Brown said on Sunday's episode that she's still interested in being a part of the family — but Kody made his views on how he feels about her very clear Kody Brown dropped some tough truths on first wife Meri Brown in this week's Sister Wives. When Kody, 53, and Meri, 51, met with Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown during Sunday's episode to discuss their plans for their Coyote Pass property, the conversation inevitably shifted toward their increasingly complicated relationship dynamics. "This last year and a half has...
