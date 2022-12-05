Read full article on original website
U of M Health officially announces purchase of Sparrow at press conference
Officials from Sparrow Health System and University of Michigan Health are holding a press conference in Lansing Friday to officially announce U of M's deal to buy Sparrow.
Culver the kitty would love a forever home
Culver is a cute little manx cat in need of a new forever home.
WLNS
Kiyerra Lake gets engaged LIVE on the WLNS set
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — How about that for a birthday surprise?!?. 6 News this Morning anchor Kiyerra Lake got the surprise of a lifetime Friday morning when her longtime boyfriend Jordan proposed on set during the show. Kiyerra’s co-anchor Jorma Duran helped orchestrate the entire operation, and was filming...
Looking back: How the Kerns Hotel fire shook Lansing, Michigan’s Legislature
On this day 88 years ago, the Kerns Hotel in Lansing caught fire, killing at least 34 people and injuring 44 more — including 14 firefighters.
Lansing sees an increase in catalytic converter theft
Amid a national surge in catalytic converter theft, one Lansing car dealership is searching for answers.
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against former Michigan Gov. Snyder
The Republican was charged with misdemeanor misconduct in office for allegedly failing to supervise the officials who allowed Flint's water to become tainted with lead.
Police: Carjacking near Michigan State library turned into police chase
A report of a car jacking on Michigan State's campus near the main library along West Circle Drive led to a police chase early Friday morning, officials said.
Police looking for suspect after shooting blocks off Maryland and Saginaw streets
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred Sunday, December 11. The Lansing Police Department said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Pennsylvania Ave. Police said when they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot twice. He was then taken […]
Fenton man dead following a one-car crash
A 40-year-old Fenton man is dead following a one-car crash in Deerfield Township.
Traffic stop by Michigan State Police leads to drug, firearm arrest
The traffic stop led to the troopers, with the assistance of a K-9 police dog, discovering methamphetamine and multiple guns and ammunition
50-year-old man dies after crash on I-96 in Ionia County
The crash happened around 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.
5th Quarter Scoreboard: Boys and girls teams in full swing with an intense rematch
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Full-fledged high schools hoops are back tonight. Last week the girls kicked off the 5th Quarter basketball season, but this week, we’re loaded with a full schedule of both boys and girls games. Our Big Game is being played in Portland and not only is it a battle between two CMAC […]
