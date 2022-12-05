LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred Sunday, December 11. The Lansing Police Department said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Pennsylvania Ave. Police said when they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot twice. He was then taken […]

LANSING, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO